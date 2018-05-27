Only two words can be used to describe the 2018 Division I Women's Lacrosse Championship game: instant classic.

James Madison defeated Boston College 16-15 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, New York as the Dukes claimed their first national title in school history. Sunday's game came down to the final draw control as JMU and the Eagles battled back-and-forth with neither team leading by more than three goals.

Upperclassmen led the way for James Madison as seniors Haley Warden, Elena Romesburg, Kristen Gaudian and Morgan Hardt contributed 12 of its 16 goals. Junior Hanna Haven also added a hat trick in the win.

The loss was BC's second straight defeat in the national championship game after falling to Maryland in 2017.

In case you missed any of the action, read below to see how the Dukes became the latest underdog to win a national championship in one of the most thrilling games in recent years: