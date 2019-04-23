Automatic qualifiers for 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse championship

The 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament is just around the corner as conference tournaments get underway. Below, we're keeping track of which teams have secured automatic bids to the postseason.

There's one more weekend left before the field of 28 tournament teams is announced. Fifteen teams secure auto bids by winning their conference tournaments, while 13 others are given at-large bids. The top six teams receive first-round byes. The opening round will begin on May 7 or 8 with opening-round play-in games.

The tournament selection show will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 on NCAA.com.

conference location championship date time, tv info America East Campus site May 4 TBD AAC Cincinnati, Ohio May 4 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Fairfax, Va. April 28 12 p.m., ESPN+ Atlantic Sun Conway, S.C. May 4 TBD ACC Chestnut Hill, Ma. April 28 1 p.m. Big East Milwaukee, Wis. May 4 TBD Big Ten Baltimore, Md. May 5 TBD Big South No. 1 seed April 28 2 p.m., ESPN3 CAA Harrisonburg, Va. May 5 TBD Ivy League New York City May 5 1:30 p.m., ESPN+ MAAC Fairfield, Conn. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+ Northeast Campus site May 4 TBD Patriot League Baltimore, Md. May 4 CBSSN Pac-12 Eugene, Ore. April 28 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network Southern Greenville, S.C. May 4 12 p.m., ESPN+

The first round of the championship will begin on May 10 with second round games on May 12. Quarterfinals will be held on May 18 or 19.

The site of the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Championship is Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Two, two-team single-elimination semifinals games will be held Friday, May 24, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship game which will take place Sunday, May 26, at Noon Eastern.