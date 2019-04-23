Automatic qualifiers for 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse championship

The 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament is just around the corner as conference tournaments get underway. Below, we're keeping track of which teams have secured automatic bids to the postseason.
There's one more weekend left before the field of 28 tournament teams is announced. Fifteen teams secure auto bids by winning their conference tournaments, while 13 others are given at-large bids. The top six teams receive first-round byes. The opening round will begin on May 7 or 8 with opening-round play-in games.
ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP: All the info you need about the DI women's lacrosse tournament
The tournament selection show will be held at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 5 on NCAA.com.
|conference
|location
|championship date
|time, tv info
|America East
|Campus site
|May 4
|TBD
|AAC
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|May 4
|1 p.m.
|Atlantic 10
|Fairfax, Va.
|April 28
|12 p.m., ESPN+
|Atlantic Sun
|Conway, S.C.
|May 4
|TBD
|ACC
|Chestnut Hill, Ma.
|April 28
|1 p.m.
|Big East
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|May 4
|TBD
|Big Ten
|Baltimore, Md.
|May 5
|TBD
|Big South
|No. 1 seed
|April 28
|2 p.m., ESPN3
|CAA
|Harrisonburg, Va.
|May 5
|TBD
|Ivy League
|New York City
|May 5
|1:30 p.m., ESPN+
|MAAC
|Fairfield, Conn.
|May 4
|12 p.m., ESPN+
|Northeast
|Campus site
|May 4
|TBD
|Patriot League
|Baltimore, Md.
|May 4
|CBSSN
|Pac-12
|Eugene, Ore.
|April 28
|4 p.m., Pac-12 Network
|Southern
|Greenville, S.C.
|May 4
|12 p.m., ESPN+
The first round of the championship will begin on May 10 with second round games on May 12. Quarterfinals will be held on May 18 or 19.
The site of the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Championship is Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Two, two-team single-elimination semifinals games will be held Friday, May 24, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship game which will take place Sunday, May 26, at Noon Eastern.