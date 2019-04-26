Tewaaraton Award announces Top 25 nominees for 2019 season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States.
“This is a remarkable accomplishment for these student-athletes,” said Jeffrey Harvey, Chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “The Foundation and its board congratulate these talented players and their respective teams for being recognized by the Selection Committees as 2019 Tewaaraton Nominees.”
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, announced on Thursday, May 9 and invited to the 19th Annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on Thursday, May 30 in Washington, D.C. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.
The men’s award nominees include players from 19 different schools, including 2018 finalist Pat Spencer (Loyola). In all, 10 players return from last year’s list of nominees.
25 men’s nominees:
Dox Aitken, Virginia - Jr., Midfield
Grant Ament, Penn State - Jr., Attack
Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Jr., Attack
Daniel Bucaro, Georgetown - Sr., Attack
Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield
JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Jr., Defense
Zach Goodrich, Towson - Sr., Midfield
Chris Gray, Boston University - Soph., Attack
TD Ierlan, Yale - Jr., Face Off
Michael Kraus, Virginia - Jr., Attack
Simon Mathias, Pennsylvania - Sr., Attack
Nick Mellen, Syracuse - Jr., Defense
Jackson Morrill, Yale - Jr., Attack
Asher Nolting, High Point - Soph., Attack
Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Jr., Attack
Isaac Paparo, UMass - Sr., Defense
Brad Smith, Duke - Sr., Midfield
Michael Sowers, Princeton - Jr., Attack
Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Sr., Attack
Johnny Surdick, Army - Sr., Defense
Jeff Teat, Cornell - Jr., Attack
Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State - Jr., Midfield
Cade Van Raaphorst, Duke - Sr., Defense
Ethan Walker, Denver - Jr., Attack
Alex Woodall, Towson - Sr., Face Off
This year’s list of women’s nominees features players from 17 different schools, led by Boston College and University of Maryland with four each. Returning this year is 2018 Tewaaraton winner Sam Apuzzo (Boston College). In all, eight players return from the 2018 list of nominees.
25 women’s nominees:
Andie Aldave, Notre Dame - Soph., Midfield
Samantha Apuzzo, Boston College - Sr., Attack
Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College - Sr., Midfield
Julia Braig, Maryland - Sr., Defense
Elizabeth George, Princeton - Sr., Attack
Samantha Giacolone, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie
Jen Giles, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Kali Hartshorn, Maryland - Jr., Attack
Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Olivia Jenner, Duke - Sr., Attack
Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook - Jr., Midfield
Kenzie Kent, Boston College - Graduate, Attack
Kelly Larkin, Navy - Jr., Attack
Selena Lasota, Northwestern - Sr., Attack
Elizabeth Miller, Boston College - Sr., Defense
Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Soph., Goalie
Sammy Mueller, Virginia - Jr., Midfield
Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Soph., Attack
Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida - Sr., Attack
Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania - Jr., Attack
Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola - Soph., Attack
Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison - Sr., Defense
Mira Shane, Michigan - Sr., Goalie
Miranda Stinson, Colorado - Sr., Attack
Megan Taylor, Maryland - Sr., Goalie
This year’s initial Tewaaraton Watch Lists were announced Feb. 28 and included the top 50 men’s and women’s college lacrosse players in the country. Two rounds of additions to the Watch Lists were announced, on March 21 and April 11.
The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on Thursday, May 9 at a special reception at the University Club of Washington, D.C. For information on attended this exciting event, please visit https://UCLUBDC.givesmart.com
On May 30th, the finalists will be honored and the winners will be revealed at the 19th Annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, DC. For information on attending this year’s ceremony, please visit https://TEWAARATON.givesmart.com