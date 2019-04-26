Tewaaraton Award announces Top 25 nominees for 2019 season

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the men’s and women’s nominees for the 2019 Tewaaraton Award. The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the pre-eminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States.

“This is a remarkable accomplishment for these student-athletes,” said Jeffrey Harvey, Chairman of The Tewaaraton Foundation. “The Foundation and its board congratulate these talented players and their respective teams for being recognized by the Selection Committees as 2019 Tewaaraton Nominees.”

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups, announced on Thursday, May 9 and invited to the 19th Annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony on Thursday, May 30 in Washington, D.C. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

The men’s award nominees include players from 19 different schools, including 2018 finalist Pat Spencer (Loyola). In all, 10 players return from last year’s list of nominees.

25 men’s nominees:

Dox Aitken, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Grant Ament, Penn State - Jr., Attack

Jared Bernhardt, Maryland - Jr., Attack

Daniel Bucaro, Georgetown - Sr., Attack

Bryan Costabile, Notre Dame - Jr., Midfield

JT Giles-Harris, Duke - Jr., Defense

Zach Goodrich, Towson - Sr., Midfield

Chris Gray, Boston University - Soph., Attack

TD Ierlan, Yale - Jr., Face Off

Michael Kraus, Virginia - Jr., Attack

Simon Mathias, Pennsylvania - Sr., Attack

Nick Mellen, Syracuse - Jr., Defense

Jackson Morrill, Yale - Jr., Attack

Asher Nolting, High Point - Soph., Attack

Mac O’Keefe, Penn State - Jr., Attack

Isaac Paparo, UMass - Sr., Defense

Brad Smith, Duke - Sr., Midfield

Michael Sowers, Princeton - Jr., Attack

Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Sr., Attack

Johnny Surdick, Army - Sr., Defense

Jeff Teat, Cornell - Jr., Attack

Ryan Terefenko, Ohio State - Jr., Midfield

Cade Van Raaphorst, Duke - Sr., Defense

Ethan Walker, Denver - Jr., Attack

Alex Woodall, Towson - Sr., Face Off

This year’s list of women’s nominees features players from 17 different schools, led by Boston College and University of Maryland with four each. Returning this year is 2018 Tewaaraton winner Sam Apuzzo (Boston College). In all, eight players return from the 2018 list of nominees.

25 women’s nominees:

Andie Aldave, Notre Dame - Soph., Midfield

Samantha Apuzzo, Boston College - Sr., Attack

Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College - Sr., Midfield

Julia Braig, Maryland - Sr., Defense

Elizabeth George, Princeton - Sr., Attack

Samantha Giacolone, Notre Dame - Sr., Goalie

Jen Giles, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Kali Hartshorn, Maryland - Jr., Attack

Emily Hawryschuk, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Olivia Jenner, Duke - Sr., Attack

Ally Kennedy, Stony Brook - Jr., Midfield

Kenzie Kent, Boston College - Graduate, Attack

Kelly Larkin, Navy - Jr., Attack

Selena Lasota, Northwestern - Sr., Attack

Elizabeth Miller, Boston College - Sr., Defense

Taylor Moreno, North Carolina - Soph., Goalie

Sammy Mueller, Virginia - Jr., Midfield

Jamie Ortega, North Carolina - Soph., Attack

Lindsey Ronbeck, Florida - Sr., Attack

Gabby Rosenzweig, Pennsylvania - Jr., Attack

Livy Rosenzweig, Loyola - Soph., Attack

Caroline Sdanowich, James Madison - Sr., Defense

Mira Shane, Michigan - Sr., Goalie

Miranda Stinson, Colorado - Sr., Attack

Megan Taylor, Maryland - Sr., Goalie

This year’s initial Tewaaraton Watch Lists were announced Feb. 28 and included the top 50 men’s and women’s college lacrosse players in the country. Two rounds of additions to the Watch Lists were announced, on March 21 and April 11.

The five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced on Thursday, May 9 at a special reception at the University Club of Washington, D.C. For information on attended this exciting event, please visit https://UCLUBDC.givesmart.com

On May 30th, the finalists will be honored and the winners will be revealed at the 19th Annual Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, DC. For information on attending this year’s ceremony, please visit https://TEWAARATON.givesmart.com