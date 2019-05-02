CHAMPS:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 2, 2019

Mercy's Hunter Isnardi sets the DII women's lacrosse record with her 300th career goal

Mercy Athletics Hunter Isnardi is the new DII women's lacrosse career goal leader.

Mercy defeated Molloy in the East Coast Conference semifinals 19-9. Senior midfielder Hunter Isnardi scored eight of those goals — including five in a row in the final 9:14 of the first half — giving her 301 on her career and the new DII women's lacrosse record.

TOURNEY TIME: DII programs with men's and women's teams that may be tournament bound

Let's take a look at the career of DII's most prolific scorer by the numbers.

3 — Program records Isnardi holds. She was already Mercy's top goal scorer entering her senior campaign with 211, and also owns the record for points and draw control. 

10 — Where Isnardi ranks all-time across all three divisions with her 301 career goals. With at least one game remaining she needs just three goals to jump up one more spot. 

90 — Goals Isnardi has scored on the season, so far. That's the sixth-most in DII women's lacrosse single-season history. She now has the three highest goal totals in program history, with 97 last year, and 71 in 2017.

97 — Total number of goals Isnardi scored in 2018. That gave her the second-most at the time and is now third-most after Courtney Lafler of Limestone's 100-goal 2019. Only two players have reached the 100-goal plateau, and Isnardi is the next closest.

214 — Draw controls Isnardi had in 2018, setting the DII women's lacrosse record. Who's record did she break you ask? Her own, after her record-setting 182 in 2017. She currently has 174 with at least one game remaining. 

300 — Isnardi now has 301 goals. She is the only player in DII women's lacrosse history to break the 300 goal mark. The next closest in Katelyn Martin of West Chester who's 299 goals was the previous record. 

NCAA WOMEN'S LACROSSE ALL-TIME GOAL LEADERS

NAME SCHOOL DIVISION GOALS
Maggie Nelson Saint Vincent III DIII 370
Ashley Hansbury Curry DIII 362
Andrea Collesidis Easter DIII 342
Courtney Murphy Stony Brook DI 341
Julia Brown Rosemont DIII 337
Kendall Cunningham N/A DIII 335
Martha Marich Pomona-Pitzer DIII 332
Ann Clark Worcester State DIII 316
Shelby Wood Morrisville State DIII 303
Hunter Isnardi Mercy DII 301

 

