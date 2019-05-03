2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament begins May 7 with opening-round play-in games and will conclude May 24-25 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, MD. Find the tournament selection show information below.
James Madison is the defending national champion after defeating Boston College with a 16-15 finish in the 2018 championship.
TOP 10 REVEAL: Maryland, Boston College hold top two seeds in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Committee top 10 reveal
2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date
The bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5 here at NCAA.com. Fifteen conferences are eligible for automatic qualification into the 28-team bracket. Thirteen teams are given at-large bids. The top six teams receive first-round byes. The opening round will begin on May 7 or 8 with opening-round play-in games.
2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show
The bracket will be announced during a live web-stream on NCAA.com.
NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers
2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Schedule
- Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
- Tuesday, May 7/Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round, play-in games
- Friday, May 10 — First Round
- Sunday, May 12 — Second Round
- Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
- Friday, May 24 — Semifinals
- Sunday, May 26 — National Championship
2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections
There are 15 conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration.
Here are the conferences:
|CONFERENCE
|LOCATION
|DATE, TIME, TV INFO
|2019 CHAMPION
|America East
|Campus site
|May 4, TBD
|AAC
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|May 4, 1 p.m.
|Atlantic 10
|Fairfax, Va.
|April 28, 12 p.m., ESPN+
|Richmond
|Atlantic Sun
|Conway, S.C.
|May 4, TBD
|ACC
|Chestnut Hill, Ma.
|April 28, 1 p.m.
|North Carolina
|Big East
|Milwaukee, Wis.
|May 4, TBD
|Big Ten
|Baltimore, Md.
|May 5, TBD
|Big South
|No. 1 seed
|April 28, 2 p.m., ESPN3
|High Point
|CAA
|Harrisonburg, Va.
|May 5, TBD
|Ivy League
|New York City
|May 5, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+
|MAAC
|Fairfield, Conn.
|May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+
|Northeast
|Campus site
|May 4, TBD
|Patriot League
|Baltimore, Md.
|May 4, CBSSN
|Pac-12
|Eugene, Ore.
|April 28, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network
|Southern California
|Southern
|Greenville, S.C.
|May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+
You can read about the selection process and the criteria the selection committee will use, here.
The site of the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Championship is Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Two, two-team single-elimination semifinals games will be held Friday, May 24, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship game which will take place Sunday, May 26, at Noon ET.
CHAMP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Championship info | Buy tickets
NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|James Madison
|Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe
|16-15
|Boston College
|Stony Brook, N.Y.
|2017
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|16-13
|Boston College
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-7
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2015
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|9-8
|North Carolina
|Chester, Pa.
|2014
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|15-12
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2013
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-12 (3OT)
|Maryland
|Villanova
|2012
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-6
|Syracuse
|Stony Brook
|2011
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-7
|Maryland
|Stony Brook
|2010
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|13-11
|Northwestern
|Towson
|2009
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|21-7
|North Carolina
|Towson
|2008
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|10-6
|Penn
|Towson
|2007
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|15-13
|Virginia
|Penn
|2006
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|7-4
|Dartmouth
|Boston University
|2005
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|13-10
|Virginia
|Navy
|2004
|Virginia
|Julie Myres
|10-4
|Princeton
|Princeton
|2003
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|8-7 (OT)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|2002
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|12-7
|Georgetown
|Loyola (Md.)
|2001
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|14-13 (OT)
|Georgetown
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-8
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1999
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-6
|Virginia
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-5
|Virginia
|UMBC
|1997
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|8-7
|Loyola (Md.)
|Lehigh
|1996
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|10-5
|Virginia
|Lehigh
|1995
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|13-5
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1994
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|10-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1993
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6 (OT)
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1992
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10 (OT)
|Havard
|Lehigh
|1991
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6
|Maryland
|TCNJ
|1990
|Harvard
|Carole Kleinfelder
|8-7
|Maryland
|Princeton
|1989
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Harvard
|West Chester
|1988
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|15-7
|Penn State
|Haverford
|1987
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Temple
|Maryland
|1986
|Maryland
|Sue Tyler
|11-10
|Penn State
|Maryland
|1985
|New Hampshire
|Marisa Didio
|6-5
|Maryland
|Penn
|1984
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|6-4
|Maryland
|Boston University
|1983
|Delaware
|Janet Smith
|10-7
|Temple
|Penn
|1982
|Massachusetts
|Pamela Hixon
|9-6
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.