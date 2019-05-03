2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament begins May 7 with opening-round play-in games and will conclude May 24-25 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, MD. Find the tournament selection show information below.

James Madison is the defending national champion after defeating Boston College with a 16-15 finish in the 2018 championship.

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date

The bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5 here at NCAA.com. Fifteen conferences are eligible for automatic qualification into the 28-team bracket. Thirteen teams are given at-large bids. The top six teams receive first-round byes. The opening round will begin on May 7 or 8 with opening-round play-in games.

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show

The bracket will be announced during a live web-stream on NCAA.com.

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Schedule

Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show

— Selection Show Tuesday, May 7/Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round, play-in games

— Opening Round, play-in games Friday, May 10 — First Round

— First Round Sunday, May 12 — Second Round

Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals

— Quarterfinals Friday, May 24 — Semifinals

— Semifinals Sunday, May 26 — National Championship

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections

There are 15 conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration.

Here are the conferences:

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATE, TIME, TV INFO 2019 CHAMPION America East Campus site May 4, TBD AAC Cincinnati, Ohio May 4, 1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Fairfax, Va. April 28, 12 p.m., ESPN+ Richmond Atlantic Sun Conway, S.C. May 4, TBD ACC Chestnut Hill, Ma. April 28, 1 p.m. North Carolina Big East Milwaukee, Wis. May 4, TBD Big Ten Baltimore, Md. May 5, TBD Big South No. 1 seed April 28, 2 p.m., ESPN3 High Point CAA Harrisonburg, Va. May 5, TBD Ivy League New York City May 5, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+ MAAC Fairfield, Conn. May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+ Northeast Campus site May 4, TBD Patriot League Baltimore, Md. May 4, CBSSN Pac-12 Eugene, Ore. April 28, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network Southern California Southern Greenville, S.C. May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+

You can read about the selection process and the criteria the selection committee will use, here.

The site of the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Championship is Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Two, two-team single-elimination semifinals games will be held Friday, May 24, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship game which will take place Sunday, May 26, at Noon ET.

NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.