CHAMPS:

Live updates

Beach volleyball championship

DI MTEN bracket

DI WTEN bracket

NC MVOL finals tonight

DI MGOLF selections

lacrosse-women-d1 flag

Callan Sheridan | NCAA.com | May 4, 2019

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date, how to watch

Richmond's amazing comeback win headlines women's lacrosse top plays

The 2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament begins May 7 with opening-round play-in games and will conclude May 24-25 at Homewood Field in Baltimore, MD. Find the tournament selection show information below.

James Madison is the defending national champion after defeating Boston College with a 16-15 finish in the 2018 championship.

TOP 10 REVEAL: Maryland, Boston College hold top two seeds in NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Committee top 10 reveal

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show: Time, date

The bracket will be revealed at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5 here at NCAA.com. Fifteen conferences are eligible for automatic qualification into the 28-team bracket. Thirteen teams are given at-large bids. The top six teams receive first-round byes. The opening round will begin on May 7 or 8 with opening-round play-in games.

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament selection show

The bracket will be announced during a live web-stream on NCAA.com.

NCAA Lacrosse: Track automatic qualifiers

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Schedule

  • Sunday, May 5 — Selection Show
  • Tuesday, May 7/Wednesday, May 8 — Opening Round, play-in games
  • Friday, May 10 — First Round
  • Sunday, May 12 — Second Round
  • Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
  • Friday, May 24 — Semifinals
  • Sunday, May 26 — National Championship

2019 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Teams, selections

There are 15 conferences that are eligible for automatic bids consideration. 

Here are the conferences:

CONFERENCE LOCATION DATE, TIME, TV INFO 2019 CHAMPION
America East Campus site May 4, TBD  
AAC Cincinnati, Ohio May 4, 1 p.m.  
Atlantic 10 Fairfax, Va. April 28, 12 p.m., ESPN+ Richmond
Atlantic Sun Conway, S.C. May 4, TBD  
ACC Chestnut Hill, Ma. April 28, 1 p.m. North Carolina
Big East Milwaukee, Wis. May 4, TBD  
Big Ten Baltimore, Md. May 5, TBD  
Big South No. 1 seed April 28, 2 p.m., ESPN3 High Point
CAA Harrisonburg, Va. May 5, TBD  
Ivy League New York City May 5, 1:30 p.m., ESPN+  
MAAC Fairfield, Conn. May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+  
Northeast Campus site May 4, TBD  
Patriot League Baltimore, Md. May 4, CBSSN  
Pac-12 Eugene, Ore. April 28, 4 p.m., Pac-12 Network Southern California
Southern Greenville, S.C. May 4, 12 p.m., ESPN+  

You can read about the selection process and the criteria the selection committee will use, here.

The site of the 2019 Women’s Lacrosse Championship is Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins University. Two, two-team single-elimination semifinals games will be held Friday, May 24, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The two teams winning in the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship game which will take place Sunday, May 26, at Noon ET.

CHAMP INFO: View the 2019 bracket | Championship info | Buy tickets

NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Champions, history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships