2019 DII women's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division II women's lacrosse selection show will be available to watch Sunday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. The full spring championship selection show schedule is available here.
RANKINGS: Regional rankings | IWLCA
The Division II women's lacrosse national championship will take place May 17 & 19 at the GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.
First round action for the 2019 championship will begin on May 10.
MAKING HISTORY: Mercy's Hunter Isnardi sets DII record with 300th goal
Last season, Le Moyne took home the 2018 national title after defeating Florida Southern in Tampa, Florida.
You can check out the entire championship history below:
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Le Moyne
|Kathy Taylor
|16-11
|Florida Southern
|Tampa, Fla.
|2017
|Adelphi
|Pat McCabe
|6-4
|Florida Southern
|Bloomsburg, Pa.
|2016
|Florida Southern
|Kara Reber
|8-7
|Adelphi
|Denver, Colorado
|2015
|Adelphi
|Pat McCabe
|5-4 (OT)
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Adelphi
|Rob Grella
|7-5
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|LIU Post
|Meghan McNamara
|10-7
|Limestone
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2012
|LIU Post
|Meghan McNamara
|17-16
|West Chester
|Louisville
|2011
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|17-4
|Limestone
|Adelphi
|2010
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|17-7
|West Chester
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2009
|Adelphi
|Joe Spallina
|16-4
|Lock Haven
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|West Chester
|Ginny Martino
|13-12
|LIU Post
|Houston
|2007
|LIU Post
|Karen MaCrate Henning
|15-7
|West Chester
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Adelphi
|Jill Lessne-Solomon
|16-8
|West Chester
|Benedictine (Ill.)
|2005
|Stonehill
|Michael Daly
|13-10
|West Chester
|West Chester
|2004
|Adelphi
|Jill Lessne
|12-11
|West Chester
|Orlando
|2003
|Stonehill
|Michael Daly
|9-8
|Longwood
|Stonehill
|2002
|West Chester
|Ginny Martino
|11-6
|Stonehill
|West Chester
|2001
|LIU Post
|Karen MaCrate
|13-9
|West Chester
|Stonehill