2019 DII women's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2019 NCAA Division II women's lacrosse selection show will be available to watch Sunday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. The full spring championship selection show schedule is available here.

The Division II women's lacrosse national championship will take place May 17 & 19 at the GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

First round action for the 2019 championship will begin on May 10.

Last season, Le Moyne took home the 2018 national title after defeating Florida Southern in Tampa, Florida.

You can check out the entire championship history below:

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY