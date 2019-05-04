CHAMPS:

Beth Maiman | NCAA.com | May 4, 2019

2019 DII women's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

2018 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Final Recap

The 2019 NCAA Division II women's lacrosse selection show will be available to watch Sunday, May 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET on NCAA.com. The full spring championship selection show schedule is available here.

RANKINGS: Regional rankings | IWLCA

The Division II women's lacrosse national championship will take place May 17 & 19 at the GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan. 

First round action for the 2019 championship will begin on May 10. 

MAKING HISTORY: Mercy's Hunter Isnardi sets DII record with 300th goal

Last season, Le Moyne took home the 2018 national title after defeating Florida Southern in Tampa, Florida. 

You can check out the entire championship history below: 

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla.
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa.
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md.
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va.
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill

