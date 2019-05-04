CHAMPS:

2019 DIII women's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

Gettysburg wins the 2018 DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship

The 2019 DIII women's lacrosse championship bracket will be revealed Sunday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET in a selection show available on NCAA.com. Click here to see the full spring championship selection show schedule for 2019.

Forty-two teams will be selected to the single-elimination tournament. Thirty-one conference champions will be granted automatic qualification into the field. 

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Regional rankings | Season stats

The first and second rounds will begin May 11 and 12, with regional competition following on May 18 and 19. The semifinals and national championship game will be played May 25 and 26 at Day Field in Richmond, Virginia.

In 2018, Gettysburg captured its second straight national championship with an 11-9 title game victory over Middlebury. The full DIII women's lacrosse championship history can be seen below.

DIII WOMEN'S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va.
2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va.
2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa.
2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md.
2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State
2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi
2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va.
2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va.
2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith
2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute
2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ
2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher
2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher
2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan
2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins
2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ
1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins
1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC
1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh
1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh
1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ
1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland
1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland
1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh
1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ
1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton
1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester
1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford
1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland
1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland
1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn

