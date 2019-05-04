2019 DIII women's lacrosse championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch on NCAA.com

The 2019 DIII women's lacrosse championship bracket will be revealed Sunday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET in a selection show available on NCAA.com. Click here to see the full spring championship selection show schedule for 2019.

Forty-two teams will be selected to the single-elimination tournament. Thirty-one conference champions will be granted automatic qualification into the field.

The first and second rounds will begin May 11 and 12, with regional competition following on May 18 and 19. The semifinals and national championship game will be played May 25 and 26 at Day Field in Richmond, Virginia.

In 2018, Gettysburg captured its second straight national championship with an 11-9 title game victory over Middlebury. The full DIII women's lacrosse championship history can be seen below.

DIII WOMEN'S LACROSSE CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY