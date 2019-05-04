​​​​​​​2019 NCAA Division II women's lacrosse championship selections 

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. Four sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of the number one seed from the Atlantic, East, Midwest, and South Regions. The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 17, and Sunday, May 19. The championship will be co-hosted by Grand Valley State University and the West Michigan Sports Commission, in Allendale, Michigan.

Earning the No. 1 seeds and hosting the first and second-rounds are: West Chester University of Pennsylvania (Atlantic region), Le Moyne College (East region), Regis University (Colorado) (Midwest region), and University of Tampa (South region).

