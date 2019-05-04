​​​​​​​2019 NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-one conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final ten berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

Ten first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 11 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Sunday, May 12 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 at Day Field in Ashland, Virginia. Randolph-Macon College and Richmond Region Tourism will serve as hosts for the championship.

Automatic Qualifiers:

Conference School Capital Athletic Conference York College (Pa.) Centennial Conference Gettysburg College College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan College Colonial State Athletic Conference Notre Dame of Maryland University Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College Empire 8 St. John Fisher College Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Whales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University Landmark Conference Catholic University Liberty League William Smith Conference Little East Conference Plymouth State University Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State University Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Albion College Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley College Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia University Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline University New England Collegiate Conference New England College New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury College New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield College New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference State University of New York at Canton North Coast Athletic Conference Denison University North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northwest Conference George Fox University Ohio Athletic Conference University of Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee University Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster College (Pa.) Skyline Conference U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Southern Athletic Association Rhodes College State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport, State University of New York USA South Athletic Conference Meredith College

Pool B Berths (1):

Colorado College

Pool C Berths (10):

Amherst College

Bowdoin College

Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd Scripps Colleges

Colby College

Franklin & Marshall College

Ithaca College

Salisbury University

Tufts University

University of Mary Washington

Wesleyan University (Connecticut)

