NCAA.com | May 5, 2019

​​​​​​​2019 NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship selections announced

DIII Women's Lacrosse: 2019 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 42 teams that will compete in the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the 2019 interactive bracket | Regional rankings | Season stats

Thirty-one conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final ten berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

NCAA.COM CHAMPIONSHIP CENTRAL | SPRING SELECTION SHOW SCHEDULE

Ten first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 11 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Sunday, May 12 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26 at Day Field in Ashland, Virginia. Randolph-Macon College and Richmond Region Tourism will serve as hosts for the championship.

Automatic Qualifiers: 

Conference School
Capital Athletic Conference York College (Pa.)
Centennial Conference Gettysburg College
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Illinois Wesleyan College
Colonial State Athletic Conference Notre Dame of Maryland University
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott College 
Empire 8  St. John Fisher College
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Whales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University
Landmark Conference Catholic University
Liberty League William Smith Conference
Little East Conference Plymouth State University
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State University
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Albion College
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Lebanon Valley College
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia University
Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline University 
New England Collegiate Conference New England College
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury College
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield College
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference State University of New York at Canton
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison University
North Eastern Athletic Conference  Morrisville State
Northwest Conference George Fox University 
Ohio Athletic Conference University of Mount Union
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington & Lee University
Presidents' Athletic Conference Westminster College (Pa.)
Skyline Conference U.S. Merchant Marine Academy
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes College
State University of New York Athletic Conference College at Brockport, State University of New York
USA South Athletic Conference Meredith College

Pool B Berths (1): 

Colorado College 

Pool C Berths (10): 

Amherst College
Bowdoin College
Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd Scripps Colleges
Colby College 
Franklin & Marshall College
Ithaca College
Salisbury University
Tufts University
University of Mary Washington
Wesleyan University (Connecticut)

For more information about the 2019 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship, including a complete bracket with dates, sites and pairings, log on to NCAA.com.

