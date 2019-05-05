2019 NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 28 teams to compete in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Maryland was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 18-1 and winning the Big Ten Conference regular season championship.

The tournament begins with two opening-round games May 7. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 10, and Sunday, May 12, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 18 or Sunday, May 19. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Johns Hopkins University at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPN3 at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 24. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 26 at Noon. Tickets for the semifinals and national championship game at Homewood Field can be purchased online at www.ncaa.com/tickets.

Atlantic Coast Conference regular season champion Boston College (19-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while ACC tournament champion North Carolina enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 15-3 record. Big Ten tournament victor Northwestern (14-4) rounds out the top four seeds.

Fifteen conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, America East Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, ASUN Conference, Big East Conference, Big South Conference, Big Ten Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, The Ivy League, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Northeast Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Patriot League and Southern Conference had conference champions awarded automatic qualification for the 2019 championship. The remaining 13 teams were selected on an at-large basis.

Division I Women's Lacrosse Automatic Qualifiers Conference School, Record American Athletic Florida (13-6) America East Stony Brook (15-4) Atlantic 10 Richmond (17-3) ACC North Carolina (15-3) ASUN Jacksonville (16-3) Big East Georgetown (11-8) Big South High Point (15-4) Big Ten Northwestern (14-4) Colonial James Madison (16-3) Ivy League Princeton (14-3) MAAC Fairfield (15-3) Northeast Wagner (15-3) Pac-12 Southern California (16-3) Patriot Loyola Maryland (15-4) SoCon Mercer (10-9)

Boston College (19-1)

Colorado (10-7)

Dartmouth (11-5)

Denver (14-3)

Johns Hopkins (10-7)

Maryland (18-1)

Michigan (15-3)

Navy (15-4)

Notre Dame (13-4)

Penn (12-5)

Stanford (13-5)

Syracuse (15-4)

Virginia (12-6)

Michigan will be making its debut appearance in the tournament.

In the 2018 championship, James Madison defeated Boston College, 16-15, at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook, New York, to win their first women’s lacrosse national championship.

NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship information is available on http://www.ncaa.com/wlacrosse.