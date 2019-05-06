2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

The 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament bracket was had its reveal on Sunday, May 5. Below, you can see the bracket, schedule and team information.

Maryland is the No. 1 seed. No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 5 Syracuse and No. 6 Virginia all have byes into the Second Round. The tournament start with two Opening Round games on Tuesday, May 7.

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule

Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round

Mercer at Jacksonville | 3 p.m. ET

Wagner at Fairfield | 3 p.m.

Friday, May 10 — First Round

James Madison at Stony Brook

Denver at Southern California

Jacksonville-Mercer winner at No. 8 Michigan

Georgetown at Penn

Stanford at Notre Dame

Johns Hopkins at Florida

High Point at Navy

Fairfield-Wagner winner at Princeton

Richmond at Loyola Maryland

Colorado at Dartmouth

Sunday, May 12 — Second Round

TBD (No. 1 Maryland, No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 6 Virginia have byes into this round)

Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals

Friday, May 24 — Semifinals

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins

5 and 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Sunday, May 26 — National Championship

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins

12 p.m. | ESPNU

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds

Here are the teams that qualified automatically:

Division I Women's Lacrosse Automatic Qualifiers CONFERENCE SCHOOL, RECORD American Athletic Florida (13-6) America East Stony Brook (15-4) Atlantic 10 Richmond (17-3) ACC North Carolina (15-3) ASUN Jacksonville (16-3) Big East Georgetown (11-8) Big South High Point (15-4) Big Ten Northwestern (14-4) Colonial James Madison (16-3) Ivy League Princeton (14-3) MAAC Fairfield (15-3) Northeast Wagner (15-3) Pac-12 Southern California (16-3) Patriot Loyola Maryland (15-4) SoCon Mercer (10-9)

Teams Selected At-Large:



Boston College (19-1)

Colorado (10-7)

Dartmouth (11-5)

Denver (14-3)

Johns Hopkins (10-7)

Maryland (18-1)

Michigan (15-3)

Navy (15-4)

Notre Dame (13-4)

Penn (12-5)

Stanford (13-5)

Syracuse (15-4)

Virginia (12-6)

Seeds:

Maryland: 18-1 Boston College: 19-1 North Carolina: 15-3 Northwestern: 14-4 Syracuse: 15-4 Virginia: 12-6 Princeton: 14-3 Michigan: 15-3

NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.