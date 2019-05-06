CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 7, 2019

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, teams

DI Women's Lacrosse: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament bracket was had its reveal on Sunday, May 5. Below, you can see the bracket, schedule and team information.

Maryland is the No. 1 seed. No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 5 Syracuse and No. 6 Virginia all have byes into the Second Round. The tournament start with two Opening Round games on Tuesday, May 7.

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket

Here is the 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament bracket

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule

Click here for a scoreboard.

Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round

Mercer at Jacksonville | 3 p.m. ET
Wagner at Fairfield | 3 p.m.

Friday, May 10 — First Round

James Madison at Stony Brook
Denver at Southern California
Jacksonville-Mercer winner at No. 8 Michigan
Georgetown at Penn
Stanford at Notre Dame
Johns Hopkins at Florida
High Point at Navy
Fairfield-Wagner winner at Princeton
Richmond at Loyola Maryland
Colorado at Dartmouth

Sunday, May 12 — Second Round

TBD (No. 1 Maryland, No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 5 Syracuse, No. 6 Virginia have byes into this round)

Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals

TBD

Friday, May 24 — Semifinals

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
5 and 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Sunday, May 26 — National Championship

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
12 p.m. | ESPNU

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds

Here are the teams that qualified automatically:

Division I Women's Lacrosse Automatic Qualifiers
CONFERENCE SCHOOL, RECORD
American Athletic Florida (13-6)
America East Stony Brook (15-4)
Atlantic 10 Richmond (17-3)
ACC North Carolina (15-3)
ASUN Jacksonville (16-3)
Big East Georgetown (11-8)
Big South High Point (15-4)
Big Ten Northwestern (14-4)
Colonial James Madison (16-3)
Ivy League Princeton (14-3)
MAAC Fairfield (15-3)
Northeast Wagner (15-3)
Pac-12 Southern California (16-3)
Patriot Loyola Maryland (15-4)
SoCon Mercer (10-9)

Teams Selected At-Large: 

Boston College (19-1)
Colorado (10-7)
Dartmouth (11-5)
Denver (14-3)
Johns Hopkins (10-7)
Maryland (18-1)
Michigan (15-3)
Navy (15-4)
Notre Dame (13-4)
Penn (12-5)
Stanford (13-5)
Syracuse (15-4)
Virginia (12-6)

Seeds:

  1. Maryland: 18-1
  2. Boston College: 19-1
  3. North Carolina: 15-3
  4. Northwestern: 14-4
  5. Syracuse: 15-4
  6. Virginia: 12-6
  7. Princeton: 14-3
  8. Michigan: 15-3

NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.

