Tewaaraton finalists announced for NCAA DI women's lacrosse

The Tewaaraton Foundation has released the list of five finalists for the 2019 DI women's lacrosse Tewaaraton Award, given to the best player in the country.

Maryland and Boston College are each represented with two nominees apiece, while Northwestern's Selena Lasota grabbed the remaining spot. BC's Sam Apuzzo won the award last year and is nominated again in 2019.

WHY IS IS CALLED THE TEWAARATON? That, plus other things to know about the award

Players from seven different schools have won the award since its inception in 2001, and all three of the schools represented in this year's group of finalists have had players win the award before. Apuzzo's win for Boston College in 2018 was the school's first, but Maryland has had eight Tewaaraton winners in its history, and Northwestern has five.

5 Tewaaraton Award finalists

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College, senior, attack

Apuzzo has put together another strong season after winning the Tewaaraton last year. She's ninth in the country in goals per game with 3.9, and has tallied 78 scores on the season, good for sixth in the country.

Dempsey Arsenault, Boston College, senior, midfield

Dempsey Arsenault isn't too far behind her teammate with 57 goals, and leads her team in ground balls with 36.

Jen Giles, Maryland, senior, midfield

Jen Giles leads Maryland in assists (22) and goals (50) as she caps off a stellar career.

Selena Lasota, Northwestern, senior, attack

Selena Lasota is looking to become the sixth player in Northwestern history to win the award and first to do so since Shannon Smith won in 2011. Lasota is fourth in the country with 4.4 goals per game and has 74 goals on the season.

Megan Taylor, Maryland, senior, goalie

Giles' teammate Megan Taylor makes a rare appearance as a goalie on this list of finalists. Taylor ranks second in the nation in save percentage.