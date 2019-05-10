2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament continued Friday, May 10, with the First Round. Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.
Maryland is the No. 1 seed. No. 2 Boston College, No. 3 North Carolina, No. 4 Northwestern, No. 5 Syracuse and No. 6 Virginia all have byes into the Second Round. Seeded teams Princeton and Michigan both won on Friday.
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule
Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round
Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7
Wagner 15, Fairfield 13
Friday, May 10 — First Round
Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)
No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)
Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6
Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13
Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Navy 16, High Point 5
Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)
No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7
Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9
Sunday, May 12 — Second Round
No. 1 Maryland vs. Stony Brook | 12 p.m.
No. 6 Virginia vs. Navy | 12 p.m.
No. 8 Michigan vs. Denver | 12 p.m.
No. 2 Boston College vs. Colorado | 1 p.m.
No. 3 North Carolina vs. Florida | 1 p.m.
Loyola Maryland vs. Princeton | 1 p.m.
No. 4 Northwestern vs. Notre Dame | 2 p.m.
No. 5 Syracuse vs. Georgetown | 3 p.m.
Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 — Quarterfinals
TBD
Friday, May 24 — Semifinals
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
5 and 7:30 p.m. | ESPN3
Sunday, May 26 — National Championship
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
12 p.m. | ESPNU
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds
Here are the teams that qualified automatically:
|CONFERENCE
|SCHOOL, RECORD
|American Athletic
|Florida (13-6)
|America East
|Stony Brook (15-4)
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond (17-3)
|ACC
|North Carolina (15-3)
|ASUN
|Jacksonville (16-3)
|Big East
|Georgetown (11-8)
|Big South
|High Point (15-4)
|Big Ten
|Northwestern (14-4)
|Colonial
|James Madison (16-3)
|Ivy League
|Princeton (14-3)
|MAAC
|Fairfield (15-3)
|Northeast
|Wagner (15-3)
|Pac-12
|Southern California (16-3)
|Patriot
|Loyola Maryland (15-4)
|SoCon
|Mercer (10-9)
Teams Selected At-Large:
Boston College (19-1)
Colorado (10-7)
Dartmouth (11-5)
Denver (14-3)
Johns Hopkins (10-7)
Maryland (18-1)
Michigan (15-3)
Navy (15-4)
Notre Dame (13-4)
Penn (12-5)
Stanford (13-5)
Syracuse (15-4)
Virginia (12-6)
Seeds:
- Maryland: 18-1
- Boston College: 19-1
- North Carolina: 15-3
- Northwestern: 14-4
- Syracuse: 15-4
- Virginia: 12-6
- Princeton: 14-3
- Michigan: 15-3
NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|James Madison
|Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe
|16-15
|Boston College
|Stony Brook, N.Y.
|2017
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|16-13
|Boston College
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-7
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2015
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|9-8
|North Carolina
|Chester, Pa.
|2014
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|15-12
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2013
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-12 (3OT)
|Maryland
|Villanova
|2012
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-6
|Syracuse
|Stony Brook
|2011
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-7
|Maryland
|Stony Brook
|2010
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|13-11
|Northwestern
|Towson
|2009
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|21-7
|North Carolina
|Towson
|2008
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|10-6
|Penn
|Towson
|2007
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|15-13
|Virginia
|Penn
|2006
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|7-4
|Dartmouth
|Boston University
|2005
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|13-10
|Virginia
|Navy
|2004
|Virginia
|Julie Myres
|10-4
|Princeton
|Princeton
|2003
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|8-7 (OT)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|2002
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|12-7
|Georgetown
|Loyola (Md.)
|2001
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|14-13 (OT)
|Georgetown
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-8
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1999
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-6
|Virginia
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-5
|Virginia
|UMBC
|1997
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|8-7
|Loyola (Md.)
|Lehigh
|1996
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|10-5
|Virginia
|Lehigh
|1995
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|13-5
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1994
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|10-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1993
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6 (OT)
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1992
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10 (OT)
|Havard
|Lehigh
|1991
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6
|Maryland
|TCNJ
|1990
|Harvard
|Carole Kleinfelder
|8-7
|Maryland
|Princeton
|1989
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Harvard
|West Chester
|1988
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|15-7
|Penn State
|Haverford
|1987
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Temple
|Maryland
|1986
|Maryland
|Sue Tyler
|11-10
|Penn State
|Maryland
|1985
|New Hampshire
|Marisa Didio
|6-5
|Maryland
|Penn
|1984
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|6-4
|Maryland
|Boston University
|1983
|Delaware
|Janet Smith
|10-7
|Temple
|Penn
|1982
|Massachusetts
|Pamela Hixon
|9-6
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.