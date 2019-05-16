TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 17, 2019

DII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

DII Women's Lacrosse: 2019 Selection Show

The DII women's lacrosse championship game will occur on May 19th at 12 p.m. West Chester and Adelphi advanced to the final game after defeating Regis and Queens, respectively, in the semifinals. The championship will be held at GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, MI. Adelphi wasted little time punching its ticket to the Panthers' tenth national title game, defeating Regis (CO) 17-10. West Chester topped Queens in much closer fashion, 10-9. Stay here for live updates, scores, brackets and schedule throughout the day.

DII LACROSSE: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

West Chester and Regis both earned No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, though all four teams were re-ranked after the quarterfinals. Regis earned the top overall seed after the re-seeding, while West Chester picked up the No. 3 seed. 

Championship bracket

DII women's lacrosse bracket

Championship schedule

GAME TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Semifinal No. 1  No. 1 Regis vs. No. 4 Adelphi May 17, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 17-10
Semifinal No. 2 No. 2 Queens vs. No. 3 West Chester May 17, 3 p.m. West Chester, 10-9
Championship Game TBD vs. TBD May 19, 12 p.m. Live stats

Championship history

Le Moyne won the 2018 NCAA women's DII lacrosse championship after defeated Florida Southern in 16-11. Adelphi, the 2017 champion, is the only team in this year's semifinal to have won a national championship title in the last ten years. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla.
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa.
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md.
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va.
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill

 

