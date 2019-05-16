DII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, live results

The DII women's lacrosse championship game will occur on May 19th at 12 p.m. West Chester and Adelphi advanced to the final game after defeating Regis and Queens, respectively, in the semifinals. The championship will be held at GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, MI. Adelphi wasted little time punching its ticket to the Panthers' tenth national title game, defeating Regis (CO) 17-10. West Chester topped Queens in much closer fashion, 10-9. Stay here for live updates, scores, brackets and schedule throughout the day.

West Chester and Regis both earned No. 1 seeds in their respective regions, though all four teams were re-ranked after the quarterfinals. Regis earned the top overall seed after the re-seeding, while West Chester picked up the No. 3 seed.

Championship bracket

Championship schedule

GAME TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Semifinal No. 1 No. 1 Regis vs. No. 4 Adelphi May 17, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 17-10 Semifinal No. 2 No. 2 Queens vs. No. 3 West Chester May 17, 3 p.m. West Chester, 10-9 Championship Game TBD vs. TBD May 19, 12 p.m. Live stats

Championship history

Le Moyne won the 2018 NCAA women's DII lacrosse championship after defeated Florida Southern in 16-11. Adelphi, the 2017 champion, is the only team in this year's semifinal to have won a national championship title in the last ten years.