2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

The 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament continues with semifinals on May 24. Maryland, North Carolina, Northwestern and Boston College advance to the semifinals after Saturday's quarterfinal wins.
Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule
Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round
Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7
Wagner 15, Fairfield 13
Friday, May 10 — First Round
Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)
No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)
Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6
Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13
Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Navy 16, High Point 5
Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)
No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7
Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9
Sunday, May 12 — Second Round
No. 1 Maryland 17, Stony Brook 8
No. 6 Virginia 15, Navy 12
Denver 9, No. 8 Michigan 5
No. 2 Boston College 21, Colorado 9
No. 3 North Carolina 15, Florida 11
No. 7 Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13
No. 4 Northwestern 13, Notre Dame 10
No. 5 Syracuse 14, Georgetown 8
Saturday, May 18 — Quarterfinals
No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7
No. 2 Boston College 17, vs. No. 7 Princeton 12
No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14
No. 1 Maryland 17, Denver 8
Friday, May 24 — Semifinals
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 North Carolina | TBA, ESPN3
No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 4 Northwestern | TBA, ESPN3
Sunday, May 26 — National Championship
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
12 p.m. | ESPNU
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds
Here are the teams that qualified automatically:
|CONFERENCE
|SCHOOL, RECORD
|American Athletic
|Florida (13-6)
|America East
|Stony Brook (15-4)
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond (17-3)
|ACC
|North Carolina (15-3)
|ASUN
|Jacksonville (16-3)
|Big East
|Georgetown (11-8)
|Big South
|High Point (15-4)
|Big Ten
|Northwestern (14-4)
|Colonial
|James Madison (16-3)
|Ivy League
|Princeton (14-3)
|MAAC
|Fairfield (15-3)
|Northeast
|Wagner (15-3)
|Pac-12
|Southern California (16-3)
|Patriot
|Loyola Maryland (15-4)
|SoCon
|Mercer (10-9)
Teams Selected At-Large:
Boston College (19-1)
Colorado (10-7)
Dartmouth (11-5)
Denver (14-3)
Johns Hopkins (10-7)
Maryland (18-1)
Michigan (15-3)
Navy (15-4)
Notre Dame (13-4)
Penn (12-5)
Stanford (13-5)
Syracuse (15-4)
Virginia (12-6)
Seeds:
- Maryland: 18-1
- Boston College: 19-1
- North Carolina: 15-3
- Northwestern: 14-4
- Syracuse: 15-4
- Virginia: 12-6
- Princeton: 14-3
- Michigan: 15-3
NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|James Madison
|Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe
|16-15
|Boston College
|Stony Brook, N.Y.
|2017
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|16-13
|Boston College
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-7
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2015
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|9-8
|North Carolina
|Chester, Pa.
|2014
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|15-12
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2013
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-12 (3OT)
|Maryland
|Villanova
|2012
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-6
|Syracuse
|Stony Brook
|2011
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-7
|Maryland
|Stony Brook
|2010
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|13-11
|Northwestern
|Towson
|2009
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|21-7
|North Carolina
|Towson
|2008
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|10-6
|Penn
|Towson
|2007
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|15-13
|Virginia
|Penn
|2006
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|7-4
|Dartmouth
|Boston University
|2005
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|13-10
|Virginia
|Navy
|2004
|Virginia
|Julie Myres
|10-4
|Princeton
|Princeton
|2003
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|8-7 (OT)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|2002
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|12-7
|Georgetown
|Loyola (Md.)
|2001
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|14-13 (OT)
|Georgetown
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-8
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1999
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-6
|Virginia
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-5
|Virginia
|UMBC
|1997
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|8-7
|Loyola (Md.)
|Lehigh
|1996
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|10-5
|Virginia
|Lehigh
|1995
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|13-5
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1994
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|10-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1993
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6 (OT)
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1992
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10 (OT)
|Havard
|Lehigh
|1991
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6
|Maryland
|TCNJ
|1990
|Harvard
|Carole Kleinfelder
|8-7
|Maryland
|Princeton
|1989
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Harvard
|West Chester
|1988
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|15-7
|Penn State
|Haverford
|1987
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Temple
|Maryland
|1986
|Maryland
|Sue Tyler
|11-10
|Penn State
|Maryland
|1985
|New Hampshire
|Marisa Didio
|6-5
|Maryland
|Penn
|1984
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|6-4
|Maryland
|Boston University
|1983
|Delaware
|Janet Smith
|10-7
|Temple
|Penn
|1982
|Massachusetts
|Pamela Hixon
|9-6
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.