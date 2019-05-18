TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores

DI Women's Lacrosse: 2019 Selection Show

The 2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament continues with semifinals on May 24. Maryland, North Carolina, Northwestern and Boston College advance to the semifinals after Saturday's quarterfinal wins.

Get the bracket, schedule and scores below.

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket

Click here for a printable bracket | Interactive bracket

DI-wlax-cropped-semis

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule

Click here for a scoreboard.

Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round

Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7
Wagner 15, Fairfield 13

Friday, May 10 — First Round

Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)
No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)
Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6
Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13
Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Navy 16, High Point 5
Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)
No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7
Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9

Sunday, May 12 — Second Round

No. 1 Maryland 17, Stony Brook 8
No. 6 Virginia 15, Navy 12
Denver 9, No. 8 Michigan 5
No. 2 Boston College 21, Colorado 9
No. 3 North Carolina 15, Florida 11
No. 7 Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13
No. 4 Northwestern 13, Notre Dame 10
No. 5 Syracuse 14, Georgetown 8

Saturday, May 18 — Quarterfinals

No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7
No. 2 Boston College 17, vs. No. 7 Princeton 12
No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14 
No. 1 Maryland 17, Denver 8

Friday, May 24 — Semifinals

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 North Carolina | TBA, ESPN3
No. 1 Maryland vs. No. 4 Northwestern | TBA, ESPN3

Sunday, May 26 — National Championship

at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
12 p.m. | ESPNU

2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds

Here are the teams that qualified automatically:

Division I Women's Lacrosse Automatic Qualifiers
CONFERENCE SCHOOL, RECORD
American Athletic Florida (13-6)
America East Stony Brook (15-4)
Atlantic 10 Richmond (17-3)
ACC North Carolina (15-3)
ASUN Jacksonville (16-3)
Big East Georgetown (11-8)
Big South High Point (15-4)
Big Ten Northwestern (14-4)
Colonial James Madison (16-3)
Ivy League Princeton (14-3)
MAAC Fairfield (15-3)
Northeast Wagner (15-3)
Pac-12 Southern California (16-3)
Patriot Loyola Maryland (15-4)
SoCon Mercer (10-9)

Teams Selected At-Large: 

Boston College (19-1)
Colorado (10-7)
Dartmouth (11-5)
Denver (14-3)
Johns Hopkins (10-7)
Maryland (18-1)
Michigan (15-3)
Navy (15-4)
Notre Dame (13-4)
Penn (12-5)
Stanford (13-5)
Syracuse (15-4)
Virginia (12-6)

Seeds:

  1. Maryland: 18-1
  2. Boston College: 19-1
  3. North Carolina: 15-3
  4. Northwestern: 14-4
  5. Syracuse: 15-4
  6. Virginia: 12-6
  7. Princeton: 14-3
  8. Michigan: 15-3

NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.

