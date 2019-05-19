DII women's lacrosse championship: Adelphi wins its ninth national championship

The 2019 DII women's lacrosse championship is in the books. It ended as so many have before, with Adelphi hoisting the championship trophy, defeating West Chester 11-5 at GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

Both teams were playing in their tenth national championship game. Adelphi was on its quest for its ninth national title, while West Chester was looking for No. 3. The Panthers came out and set the tone early. Leading goal scorer Kole Pollock got Adelphi on the board less than a minute in and it built its lead from there, getting out to a quick 4-0 advantage.

West Chester fought back in a rain-soaked second half, as Devon Mela led the charge with two goals, but it wasn't enough. Kole Pollock, Adelphi's leading goal scorer on the year with 81, led the team with four goals on the day. Lena Riportella was just behind her with three.

Adelphi is your 2019 DII women's lacrosse national champion. Be sure to relive all the highlights in the blog below.

GAME TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS Semifinal No. 1 No. 1 Regis vs. No. 4 Adelphi May 17, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 17-10 Semifinal No. 2 No. 2 Queens vs. No. 3 West Chester May 17, 3 p.m. West Chester, 10-9 Championship Game No. 4 Adelphi vs. No. 3 West Chester May 19, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 11-5

Le Moyne won the 2018 NCAA women's DII lacrosse championship after defeated Florida Southern in 16-11. Adelphi, the 2017 champion, is the only team in this year's semifinal to have won a national championship title in the last ten years.