NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

DII women's lacrosse championship: Adelphi wins its ninth national championship

2019 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Semifinal Recap

The 2019 DII women's lacrosse championship is in the books. It ended as so many have before, with Adelphi hoisting the championship trophy, defeating West Chester 11-5 at GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.

DII LACROSSE: Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

Both teams were playing in their tenth national championship game. Adelphi was on its quest for its ninth national title, while West Chester was looking for No. 3. The Panthers came out and set the tone early. Leading goal scorer Kole Pollock got Adelphi on the board less than a minute in and it built its lead from there, getting out to a quick 4-0 advantage.

West Chester fought back in a rain-soaked second half, as Devon Mela led the charge with two goals, but it wasn't enough. Kole Pollock, Adelphi's leading goal scorer on the year with 81, led the team with four goals on the day. Lena Riportella was just behind her with three.

Adelphi is your 2019 DII women's lacrosse national champion. Be sure to relive all the highlights in the blog below.

Championship bracket

DII women's lacrosse bracket

Championship schedule

GAME TEAM DATE/TIME LIVE STATS
Semifinal No. 1  No. 1 Regis vs. No. 4 Adelphi May 17, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 17-10
Semifinal No. 2 No. 2 Queens vs. No. 3 West Chester May 17, 3 p.m. West Chester, 10-9
Championship Game No. 4 Adelphi vs. No. 3 West Chester May 19, 11 a.m. Adelphi, 11-5

Championship history

Le Moyne won the 2018 NCAA women's DII lacrosse championship after defeated Florida Southern in 16-11. Adelphi, the 2017 champion, is the only team in this year's semifinal to have won a national championship title in the last ten years. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Adelphi Pat McCabe 11-5 West Chester Allendale, MI
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla.
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa.
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md.
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va.
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill

 

