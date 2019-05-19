TRENDING:

DI MLAX: Scores, bracket

DI WLAX: Scores, bracket

DI Softball

Adelphi wins DII WLAX title

DI MTEN champ

DI WGOLF champ

lacrosse-women-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 19, 2019

These 4 DII women's lacrosse programs have the most national championships

2018 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Final Recap

The DII women’s lacrosse championship is one of the younger tournaments in DII sports. There have only been 19 championships claimed to date, with LIU Post defeating West Chester 13-9 in the first-ever DII women’s lacrosse finals in 2001. Since then the Pioneers have become one of four programs to win multiple titles.

Adelphi claimed the 2019 DII women's lacrosse national championship, defeating West Chester 11-5. It was the Panther ninth title all-time, more than any other program in history.

Let’s take a look at the DII women’s lacrosse programs with the most titles. 

9 — Adelphi (2004, 2006, 2009, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019)

2017 DII Women's Lacrosse Championship: Final Recap

The Panthers are the benchmark when it comes to DII women’s lacrosse, appearing in ten of the national championship matches played and now posting a remarkable 9-1 record over that span after defeating West Chester in the 2019 championship. Their only loss came to Florida Southern at the 2016 DII Festival in a wild 8-7 battle, seeing the Mocs rise as the first (and only) champs outside of the northeast. Adelphi has two separate runs of consecutive championships, most impressively going 57-1 in winning three-straight titles from 2009 to 2011.

2018 CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP: Le Moyne wins first title | Highlights

4 — LIU Post (2001, 2007, 2012, 2013)

DII: LIU Post defends national championship

The first national champions in DII women’s lacrosse history have remained a part of the conversation in the 17 years since. The Pioneers won 40 straight regular-season games as part of their 2012 and 2013 championship runs and have never had a losing streak of more than two games in the history of the program. That’s just impressive right there. 

2 — Stonehill (2003, 2005)

The Skyhawks looked like they were on the verge of greatness, heading to the national title match three times in a four-year span. Stonehill hasn’t returned since its 2005 victory over West Chester, but Michael Daly’s squads certainly left their mark in the early 2000s. 

2 — West Chester (2002, 2008)

The Golden Rams are actually just a few goals away from being up there with Adelphi as the most dominant team in DII women’s lacrosse history. West Chester has been to ten championship matches, including a stretch of five in a row between 2004-08. After its 2019 national runners-up campaign, the Rams have faced Adelphi four times in the finals, but have yet to solve the puzzle of the Panthers. The Rams have only won two total, but their place in DII women’s lacrosse history is as set as any. 

Here’s a complete list of the championship history:

DII women's lacrosse champions

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Le Moyne Kathy Taylor 16-11 Florida Southern Tampa, Fla.
2017 Adelphi Pat McCabe 6-4 Florida Southern Bloomsburg, Pa.
2016 Florida Southern Kara Reber 8-7 Adelphi Denver, Colorado
2015 Adelphi Pat McCabe 5-4 (OT) Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2014 Adelphi Rob Grella 7-5 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2013 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 10-7 Limestone Owings Mills, Md.
2012 LIU Post Meghan McNamara 17-16 West Chester Louisville
2011 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-4 Limestone Adelphi
2010 Adelphi Joe Spallina 17-7 West Chester Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Adelphi Joe Spallina 16-4 Lock Haven Salem, Va.
2008 West Chester Ginny Martino 13-12 LIU Post Houston
2007 LIU Post Karen MaCrate Henning 15-7 West Chester Salem, Va.
2006 Adelphi Jill Lessne-Solomon 16-8 West Chester Benedictine (Ill.)
2005 Stonehill Michael Daly 13-10 West Chester West Chester
2004 Adelphi Jill Lessne 12-11 West Chester Orlando
2003 Stonehill Michael Daly 9-8 Longwood Stonehill
2002 West Chester Ginny Martino 11-6 Stonehill West Chester
2001 LIU Post Karen MaCrate 13-9 West Chester Stonehill
DII WOMEN'S LACROSSE NEWS: Rankings | Scores | Stats

DII women's lacrosse championship: Adelphi wins its ninth national championship

The 2019 DII women's lacrosse championship is in the books. It ended as so many have before, with Adelphi hoisting the championship trophy, defeating West Chester 11-5 at GVSU Lacrosse Stadium in Allendale, Michigan.
READ MORE

These 7 exciting baseball players can impact the 2019 DII baseball championship

Let's take a look at some of the most exciting players in DII baseball this season who we think have a great shot to continue their success in the postseason.
READ MORE

These 4 DII lacrosse programs could send their men's and women's teams far in the tournament

Let's take a look at four DII college lacrosse programs with a good chance to send both their men's and women's teams deep into the national tournament.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships