Maryland women's lacrosse beats Boston College to win 2019 national championship

The Maryland Terrapins are your 2019 women's lacrosse national champions. The Terps beat Boston College 12-10 to capture their 14th title in program history, and their fourth in the past six years.
Boston College has now lost in the title game in three straight seasons.
The national championship matchup was a rematch of the 2017 national championship, which saw the Terps win 16-13.
No. 2 Boston College got to the finals for the third straight year following a thrilling 15-14 double overtime win over North Carolina. Senior Sam Apuzzo delivered the game-winning goal at 4:48 in the second overtime period to complete the comeback. The Eagles trailed by six goals in the first half before kicking things into gear.
Maryland broke an early 4-4 tie against Northwestern in their semifinal matchup, then never trailed again. The Terps avenged their Big Ten tournament defeat, topping Northwestern in dominating fashion 25-13. The game marked the most goals the Terps had ever scored in Cathy Reese's 13 seasons at the helm and it was an offensive effort powered by Brindi Griffin's six goals and one assist.
Check out the full bracket, schedule and scores below, as well as live updates from the two semifinal matches and the championship.
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Schedule
Sunday, May 26 — National Championship
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
No. 1 Maryland 12, No. 2 Boston College 10
Friday, May 24 — Semifinals
at Homewood Field at Johns Hopkins
No. 2 Boston College 15, No. 3 North Carolina 14 (2OT)
No. 1 Maryland 25, No. 4 Northwestern 13
Tuesday, May 7 — Opening Round
Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7
Wagner 15, Fairfield 13
Friday, May 10 — First Round
Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)
No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)
Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6
Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13
Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Navy 16, High Point 5
Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)
No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7
Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9
Sunday, May 12 — Second Round
No. 1 Maryland 17, Stony Brook 8
No. 6 Virginia 15, Navy 12
Denver 9, No. 8 Michigan 5
No. 2 Boston College 21, Colorado 9
No. 3 North Carolina 15, Florida 11
No. 7 Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13
No. 4 Northwestern 13, Notre Dame 10
No. 5 Syracuse 14, Georgetown 8
Saturday, May 18 — Quarterfinals
No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7
No. 2 Boston College 17, vs. No. 7 Princeton 12
No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14
No. 1 Maryland 17, Denver 8
2019 NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Teams, seeds
Here are the teams that qualified automatically:
|CONFERENCE
|SCHOOL, RECORD
|American Athletic
|Florida (13-6)
|America East
|Stony Brook (15-4)
|Atlantic 10
|Richmond (17-3)
|ACC
|North Carolina (15-3)
|ASUN
|Jacksonville (16-3)
|Big East
|Georgetown (11-8)
|Big South
|High Point (15-4)
|Big Ten
|Northwestern (14-4)
|Colonial
|James Madison (16-3)
|Ivy League
|Princeton (14-3)
|MAAC
|Fairfield (15-3)
|Northeast
|Wagner (15-3)
|Pac-12
|Southern California (16-3)
|Patriot
|Loyola Maryland (15-4)
|SoCon
|Mercer (10-9)
Teams Selected At-Large:
Boston College (19-1)
Colorado (10-7)
Dartmouth (11-5)
Denver (14-3)
Johns Hopkins (10-7)
Maryland (18-1)
Michigan (15-3)
Navy (15-4)
Notre Dame (13-4)
Penn (12-5)
Stanford (13-5)
Syracuse (15-4)
Virginia (12-6)
Seeds:
- Maryland: 18-1
- Boston College: 19-1
- North Carolina: 15-3
- Northwestern: 14-4
- Syracuse: 15-4
- Virginia: 12-6
- Princeton: 14-3
- Michigan: 15-3
NCAA Women's Lacrosse Tournament: History, champions
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|James Madison
|Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe
|16-15
|Boston College
|Stony Brook, N.Y.
|2017
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|16-13
|Boston College
|Foxborough, Mass.
|2016
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-7
|Maryland
|Chester, Pa.
|2015
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|9-8
|North Carolina
|Chester, Pa.
|2014
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|15-12
|Syracuse
|Towson, Md.
|2013
|North Carolina
|Jenny Levy
|13-12 (3OT)
|Maryland
|Villanova
|2012
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-6
|Syracuse
|Stony Brook
|2011
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|8-7
|Maryland
|Stony Brook
|2010
|Maryland
|Cathy Reese
|13-11
|Northwestern
|Towson
|2009
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|21-7
|North Carolina
|Towson
|2008
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|10-6
|Penn
|Towson
|2007
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|15-13
|Virginia
|Penn
|2006
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|7-4
|Dartmouth
|Boston University
|2005
|Northwestern
|Kelly Amonte Hiller
|13-10
|Virginia
|Navy
|2004
|Virginia
|Julie Myres
|10-4
|Princeton
|Princeton
|2003
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|8-7 (OT)
|Virginia
|Syracuse
|2002
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|12-7
|Georgetown
|Loyola (Md.)
|2001
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|14-13 (OT)
|Georgetown
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-8
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1999
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|16-6
|Virginia
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-5
|Virginia
|UMBC
|1997
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|8-7
|Loyola (Md.)
|Lehigh
|1996
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|10-5
|Virginia
|Lehigh
|1995
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|13-5
|Princeton
|TCNJ
|1994
|Princeton
|Chris Sailer
|10-7
|Maryland
|Maryland
|1993
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6 (OT)
|Princeton
|Maryland
|1992
|Maryland
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10 (OT)
|Havard
|Lehigh
|1991
|Virginia
|Jane Miller
|8-6
|Maryland
|TCNJ
|1990
|Harvard
|Carole Kleinfelder
|8-7
|Maryland
|Princeton
|1989
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Harvard
|West Chester
|1988
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|15-7
|Penn State
|Haverford
|1987
|Penn State
|Susan Scheetz
|7-6
|Temple
|Maryland
|1986
|Maryland
|Sue Tyler
|11-10
|Penn State
|Maryland
|1985
|New Hampshire
|Marisa Didio
|6-5
|Maryland
|Penn
|1984
|Temple
|Tina Sloan Green
|6-4
|Maryland
|Boston University
|1983
|Delaware
|Janet Smith
|10-7
|Temple
|Penn
|1982
|Massachusetts
|Pamela Hixon
|9-6
|TCNJ
|TCNJ
Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.