NCAA.com | May 26, 2019

Middlebury wins DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, recap

Middlebury wins the 2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Championship

Middlebury capped off a 22-game winning streak on Sunday in Ashland, Virginia, winning the program's seventh NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship. In a game that was interrupted by a weather delay, the Panthers topped the Salisbury Sea Gulls 14-9.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire, opening the game with a three-goal lead over the Sea Gulls and never allowed the opposition to equalize. Emma McDonagh led Middlebury with four goals and one assist in the title game, while Jane Early also notched four goals. Goalkeeper Julia Keith made eight saves.

It's Middlebury's second title in four years, as it last won in 2016.

Check out the bracket, schedule, scores and finals recap below from the 2019 Division III women's lacrosse tournament:

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket

Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

The 2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament bracket

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Bracket: Schedule, scores, updates

National Championship — Sunday, May 26

Middlebury 14, Salisbury 9

Semifinals — Saturday, May 25

Middlebury 16, Wesleyan (CT) 8
Salisbury 14, Tufts 11

 

 

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Results

First Round

JWU (Providence) 17, Morrisville State 8
Hamline 11, Rhodes 9
Westminster (PA) 16, Notre Dame (MD) 8
Mary Washington 20, Westfield State 5
Ithaca 13, Meredith 10
Lebanon Valley 13, Merchant Marine 11
Catholic 19, Albion 5
Plymouth State 19, New England College 3
Brockport 16, SUNY Canton 3
Misericordia 12, Endicott 10

Second Round

Middlebury 22, JWU (Providence) 3
Bowdoin 13, William Smith 5
Illinois Wesleyan 14, Hamline 4
Franklin & Marshall 17, Springfield 3
Gettysburg 24, Westminster (PA) 1
Denison 19, Transylvania 6
Wesleyan (CT) 11, Mary Washington 6
Washington & Lee 18, Ithaca 9
Salisbury 16, Lebanon Valley 3
Colorado College 21, George Fox 7
Catholic 16, Mount Union 6
Amherst 14, Claremont-M-S 8
Tufts 18, Plymouth State 0
TCNJ 11, Colby 7
St. John Fisher 18, Brockport 7
York (PA) 17, Misericordia 8

Regionals

Middlebury 18, Bowdoin 9
Franklin & Marshall 19, Illinois Wesleyan 7
Gettysburg 14, Denison 3
Wesleyan (CT) 13, Washington & Lee 7
Salisbury 18, Colorado College 8
Amherst 9, Catholic 6
Tufts 17, TCNJ 13
York (PA) 14, St. John Fisher 11

Middlebury 16, Franklin & Marshall 4
Wesleyan (CT) 10, Gettysburg 7
Salisbury 8, Amherst 7
Tufts 11, York (PA) 6

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 11-9 Middlebury Salem, Va.
2017 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 6-5 TCNJ Salem, Va.
2016 Middlebury Kate Livesay 9-5 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2015 SUNY Cortland Kelly Lickert-Orr 17-6 Trinity (Conn.) Philadelphia, Pa.
2014 Salisbury Jim Nestor 9-6 Trinity (Conn.) Gettysburg, Pa.
2013 Salisbury Jim Nestor 12-5 Trinity (Conn.) Owings Mills, Md.
2012 Trinity (Conn.) Kate Livesay 8-7 Salisbury Montclair State
2011 Gettysburg Carol Cantele 16-5 Bowdoin Adelphi
2010 Salisbury Jim Neston 7-6 Hamilton Gettysburg, Pa.
2009 Franklin & Marshall Lauren Paul 11-10 (OT) Salisbury Salem, Va.
2008 Hamilton Patty Kloidt 13-6 Franklin & Marshall Salem, Va.
2007 Franklin & Marshall Anne Phillips 11-8 Salisbury William Smith
2006 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 10-4 Gettysburg Stevens Institute
2005 TCNJ Sharon Pfluger 9-7 Salisbury TCNJ
2004 Middlebury Missy Foote 13-11 (OT) TCNJ St. John Fisher
2003 Amherst Christine Paradis 11-9 Middlebury St. John Fisher
2002 Middlebury Missy Foote 12-6 TCNJ Rowan
2001 Middlebury Missy Foote 11-10 (2OT) Amherst Johns Hopkins
2000 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-8 Williams TCNJ
1999 Middlebury Missy Foote 10-9 Amherst Johns Hopkins
1998 TCNJ Jennifer Hart 12-11 (OT) Williams UMBC
1997 Middlebury Missy Foote 14-9 TCNJ Lehigh
1996 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 15-8 Middlebury Lehigh
1995 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 14-13 William Smith TCNJ
1994 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger 29-11 William Smith Maryland
1993 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 10-9 William Smith Maryland
1992 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 5-3 William Smith Lehigh
1991 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 7-6 Ursinus TCNJ
1990 Ursinus Kim Lambdin 7-6 St. Lawrence Princeton
1989 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 8-6 TCNJ West Chester
1988 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrenner 14-11 William Smith Haverford
1987 TCNJ Sharon Goldbrener 8-7 (OT) Ursinus Maryland
1986 Ursinus Betsy Meng Ramsey 12-10 TCNJ Maryland
1985 TCNJ Melissa Magee 7-4 Ursinus Penn

