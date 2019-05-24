Middlebury wins DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, recap

Middlebury capped off a 22-game winning streak on Sunday in Ashland, Virginia, winning the program's seventh NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship. In a game that was interrupted by a weather delay, the Panthers topped the Salisbury Sea Gulls 14-9.

The Panthers led wire-to-wire, opening the game with a three-goal lead over the Sea Gulls and never allowed the opposition to equalize. Emma McDonagh led Middlebury with four goals and one assist in the title game, while Jane Early also notched four goals. Goalkeeper Julia Keith made eight saves.

It's Middlebury's second title in four years, as it last won in 2016.

Check out the bracket, schedule, scores and finals recap below from the 2019 Division III women's lacrosse tournament:

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket

Interactive bracket | Printable bracket

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Bracket: Schedule, scores, updates

National Championship — Sunday, May 26

Middlebury 14, Salisbury 9

Semifinals — Saturday, May 25

Middlebury 16, Wesleyan (CT) 8

Salisbury 14, Tufts 11

2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Results

First Round

JWU (Providence) 17, Morrisville State 8

Hamline 11, Rhodes 9

Westminster (PA) 16, Notre Dame (MD) 8

Mary Washington 20, Westfield State 5

Ithaca 13, Meredith 10

Lebanon Valley 13, Merchant Marine 11

Catholic 19, Albion 5

Plymouth State 19, New England College 3

Brockport 16, SUNY Canton 3

Misericordia 12, Endicott 10

Second Round

Middlebury 22, JWU (Providence) 3

Bowdoin 13, William Smith 5

Illinois Wesleyan 14, Hamline 4

Franklin & Marshall 17, Springfield 3

Gettysburg 24, Westminster (PA) 1

Denison 19, Transylvania 6

Wesleyan (CT) 11, Mary Washington 6

Washington & Lee 18, Ithaca 9

Salisbury 16, Lebanon Valley 3

Colorado College 21, George Fox 7

Catholic 16, Mount Union 6

Amherst 14, Claremont-M-S 8

Tufts 18, Plymouth State 0

TCNJ 11, Colby 7

St. John Fisher 18, Brockport 7

York (PA) 17, Misericordia 8

Regionals

Middlebury 18, Bowdoin 9

Franklin & Marshall 19, Illinois Wesleyan 7

Gettysburg 14, Denison 3

Wesleyan (CT) 13, Washington & Lee 7

Salisbury 18, Colorado College 8

Amherst 9, Catholic 6

Tufts 17, TCNJ 13

York (PA) 14, St. John Fisher 11

Middlebury 16, Franklin & Marshall 4

Wesleyan (CT) 10, Gettysburg 7

Salisbury 8, Amherst 7

Tufts 11, York (PA) 6

