Middlebury wins DIII women's lacrosse championship: Bracket, schedule, scores, recap

Middlebury capped off a 22-game winning streak on Sunday in Ashland, Virginia, winning the program's seventh NCAA Division III women's lacrosse championship. In a game that was interrupted by a weather delay, the Panthers topped the Salisbury Sea Gulls 14-9.
The Panthers led wire-to-wire, opening the game with a three-goal lead over the Sea Gulls and never allowed the opposition to equalize. Emma McDonagh led Middlebury with four goals and one assist in the title game, while Jane Early also notched four goals. Goalkeeper Julia Keith made eight saves.
It's Middlebury's second title in four years, as it last won in 2016.
Check out the bracket, schedule, scores and finals recap below from the 2019 Division III women's lacrosse tournament:
2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Bracket
Interactive bracket | Printable bracket
2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Bracket: Schedule, scores, updates
National Championship — Sunday, May 26
Semifinals — Saturday, May 25
Middlebury 16, Wesleyan (CT) 8
Salisbury 14, Tufts 11
2019 DIII Women's Lacrosse Tournament: Results
First Round
JWU (Providence) 17, Morrisville State 8
Hamline 11, Rhodes 9
Westminster (PA) 16, Notre Dame (MD) 8
Mary Washington 20, Westfield State 5
Ithaca 13, Meredith 10
Lebanon Valley 13, Merchant Marine 11
Catholic 19, Albion 5
Plymouth State 19, New England College 3
Brockport 16, SUNY Canton 3
Misericordia 12, Endicott 10
Second Round
Middlebury 22, JWU (Providence) 3
Bowdoin 13, William Smith 5
Illinois Wesleyan 14, Hamline 4
Franklin & Marshall 17, Springfield 3
Gettysburg 24, Westminster (PA) 1
Denison 19, Transylvania 6
Wesleyan (CT) 11, Mary Washington 6
Washington & Lee 18, Ithaca 9
Salisbury 16, Lebanon Valley 3
Colorado College 21, George Fox 7
Catholic 16, Mount Union 6
Amherst 14, Claremont-M-S 8
Tufts 18, Plymouth State 0
TCNJ 11, Colby 7
St. John Fisher 18, Brockport 7
York (PA) 17, Misericordia 8
Regionals
Middlebury 18, Bowdoin 9
Franklin & Marshall 19, Illinois Wesleyan 7
Gettysburg 14, Denison 3
Wesleyan (CT) 13, Washington & Lee 7
Salisbury 18, Colorado College 8
Amherst 9, Catholic 6
Tufts 17, TCNJ 13
York (PA) 14, St. John Fisher 11
Middlebury 16, Franklin & Marshall 4
Wesleyan (CT) 10, Gettysburg 7
Salisbury 8, Amherst 7
Tufts 11, York (PA) 6
CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|11-9
|Middlebury
|Salem, Va.
|2017
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|6-5
|TCNJ
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Middlebury
|Kate Livesay
|9-5
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2015
|SUNY Cortland
|Kelly Lickert-Orr
|17-6
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|2014
|Salisbury
|Jim Nestor
|9-6
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2013
|Salisbury
|Jim Nestor
|12-5
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Owings Mills, Md.
|2012
|Trinity (Conn.)
|Kate Livesay
|8-7
|Salisbury
|Montclair State
|2011
|Gettysburg
|Carol Cantele
|16-5
|Bowdoin
|Adelphi
|2010
|Salisbury
|Jim Neston
|7-6
|Hamilton
|Gettysburg, Pa.
|2009
|Franklin & Marshall
|Lauren Paul
|11-10 (OT)
|Salisbury
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Hamilton
|Patty Kloidt
|13-6
|Franklin & Marshall
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Franklin & Marshall
|Anne Phillips
|11-8
|Salisbury
|William Smith
|2006
|TCNJ
|Sharon Pfluger
|10-4
|Gettysburg
|Stevens Institute
|2005
|TCNJ
|Sharon Pfluger
|9-7
|Salisbury
|TCNJ
|2004
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|13-11 (OT)
|TCNJ
|St. John Fisher
|2003
|Amherst
|Christine Paradis
|11-9
|Middlebury
|St. John Fisher
|2002
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|12-6
|TCNJ
|Rowan
|2001
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|11-10 (2OT)
|Amherst
|Johns Hopkins
|2000
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|14-8
|Williams
|TCNJ
|1999
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|10-9
|Amherst
|Johns Hopkins
|1998
|TCNJ
|Jennifer Hart
|12-11 (OT)
|Williams
|UMBC
|1997
|Middlebury
|Missy Foote
|14-9
|TCNJ
|Lehigh
|1996
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|15-8
|Middlebury
|Lehigh
|1995
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|14-13
|William Smith
|TCNJ
|1994
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner-Pfluger
|29-11
|William Smith
|Maryland
|1993
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|10-9
|William Smith
|Maryland
|1992
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|5-3
|William Smith
|Lehigh
|1991
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|7-6
|Ursinus
|TCNJ
|1990
|Ursinus
|Kim Lambdin
|7-6
|St. Lawrence
|Princeton
|1989
|Ursinus
|Betsy Meng Ramsey
|8-6
|TCNJ
|West Chester
|1988
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrenner
|14-11
|William Smith
|Haverford
|1987
|TCNJ
|Sharon Goldbrener
|8-7 (OT)
|Ursinus
|Maryland
|1986
|Ursinus
|Betsy Meng Ramsey
|12-10
|TCNJ
|Maryland
|1985
|TCNJ
|Melissa Magee
|7-4
|Ursinus
|Penn