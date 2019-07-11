The leading career goal scorers in DI women's lacrosse history

Marsha Florio, who started her 271-goal tenure at Penn State in the 1982 inaugural women’s lacrosse season, was the first of many great goal scorers in the sports’ history. Her record has been conquered in the 37 years since, and a wave of the sport's most prodigious scorers continues to take the collegiate level by storm.

Including 15 from the ACC and Big Ten combined, we list the 29 current Division I women's lacrosse career goal leaders. Maryland leads the way with four sharpshooters while Syracuse trails closely behind with three.

Some players took more games than others to hit their spot in the record books; Gail Cummings made it in the top 3 playing in only 69 matches while Taylor Cummings (unrelated) stepped on the field 92 times. But all scored 224 goals or more throughout their time in school.

Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook (2014-18), 87 games — 341 goals

Megan Whittle, Maryland (2015-18), 90 games — 298 goals

Gail Cummings, Temple (1985-88), 69 games — 289 goals

Marsha Florio, Penn St. (1982-85), 65 games — 271 goals

Jen Adams, Maryland (1998-01), 86 games — 267 goals

Bergan Foley, Louisville (2008-11), 65 games — 265 goals

Jillian Byers, Notre Dame (2006-09), 76 games — 262 goals

Kayla Treanor, Syracuse (2013-16), 94 games — 260 goals

Amy Appelt, Virginia (2002-05), 85 games — 258 goals

Lauren Dykstra, Lehigh (2008-11), 69 games — 257 goals

Karen Emas, Delaware (1982-84), 55 games — 256 goals

Shannon Gilroy, Florida (2012-15), 84 games — 256 goals

Shannon Smith, Northwestern (2009-12), 91 games — 254 goals

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook (2015-18), 84 games — 252 goals

Kristen Kjellman, Northwestern (2004-07), 81 games — 250 goals

Christina Dove, Syracuse (2007-10), 81 games — 250 goals

Shari Krasnoo, Colgate (1988-91), 55 games — 245 goals

Jill Altshuler, Lehigh (1993-96), 66 games — 242 goals

Emily Boissonneault, Detroit (2009-12), 69 games — 242 goals

Karri Ellen Johnson, Maryland (2009-12), 77 games — 236 goals

Mary Key, Johns Hopkins (2004-07), 70 games — 234 goals

Michaela Michael, Southern California (2014-17), 81 games — 234 goals

Sheehan Stanwick, Georgetown (1998-01), 70 games — 232 goals

Katie Rowan, Syracuse (2006-09), 75 games — 232 goals

Tami Worley, Penn St. (1986-89), 76 games — 230 goals

Jami Wilus, La Salle (1999-02), 60 games — 230 goals

Grace Gavin, Loyola Maryland (2008-11), 71 games — 229 goals

Taylor Cummings, Maryland (2013-16), 92 games — 229 goals

Jenna Collins, Navy (2015-18), 84 games — 224 goals