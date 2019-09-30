Laura Hebert named NCAA national coordinator for women’s lacrosse officiating

Laura Hebert was named the national coordinator of officials for women’s lacrosse, bringing three decades of experience as both an on-field official and a playing rules administrator in the sport at the national and local levels.

Hebert will direct the national women’s lacrosse officiating program across all three divisions.

On the field, Hebert has officiated at the finals site in the Divisions I and III Women’s Lacrosse Championships. She also attended NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Rules Committee meetings as the representative from U.S. Lacrosse from 2004-08.

Hebert, the principal of Twinsburg High School in Ohio, also is the former president of the U.S. Lacrosse Women’s Division board of governors. She retired from on-field officiating in 2014.

She thinks her experiences in the sport will help her adapt to her new national coordinator role.

“I know conference assignors, officials and coaches in women’s lacrosse,” Hebert said. “So that is a good network of stakeholders that will help. Being a school administrator and a teacher makes me aware of what it takes to train people and evaluate people. All the things you do to run a school are the things that the NCAA does. I feel I have the perfect combination of experiences to help me with this position.”

Hebert earned a degree in education and social studies from Ohio State in 1980; a master’s degree in education, curriculum and instruction from Ashland in 1996; an administrative certification in educational leadership from Longwood in 2006; and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Virginia Tech in 2010.

Hebert is looking forward to her national position.

“While I retired from the field in the ranks of the traveling kilts, that’s what we called ourselves, it’s exciting to be back in the ranks of the people I’ve spent a great deal of time with the last 20 to 30 years,” Hebert said. “I’m excited to be back in the fold.”