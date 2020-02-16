USC women's lacrosse takes down No. 8 Michigan behind four goals from Kerrigan Miller

LOS ANGELES — The USC women's lacrosse team (2-0) upended No. 8 Michigan (1-1) 10-8 at McAlister Field on Saturday. It was the Trojans' first win over a top-10 ranked opponent since 2017.

Sr. midfielder Kerrigan Miller scored four goals and registered her 15th career hat trick. It was the ninth time in her career with four or more goals. Miller also had three draw controls, two caused turnovers and two ground balls. Miller's four-point performance gives her 138 career points, which moves her into USC's top five all-time. Her fourth goal was her 100th of her career and made her only the fifth Trojan to reach that milestone.

Gr. attacker Emily Concialdi scored two goals including one to spark the Trojans' run down the stretch and the final goal.

Jr. goalie Riley Hertford went wire-to-wire between the pipes and produced six saves to go with five ground balls.

Sr. defender Natalie Byrne had two ground balls and caused a turnover.

For the Wolverines, Maggie Kane had the hat trick with three goals, five draw controls and two caused turnovers. Caitlin Muir dished out three assists and scored one goal with two caused turnovers. In goal, Arielle Weissman had eight saves and three ground balls in the loss.

The teams went back and forth in the first half. Michigan struck first and went up, 2-0, on back-to-back goals from Kane. The Trojans answered with a goal by junior Sophia Donovan and a Miller goal from free position

Michigan took the lead again with goals from Nadine Stewart and Lilly Grass, but USC held the Wolverines scoreless over the final 19:49 of the first half and tied the game up on Miller's second and third goals of the day. The tying goal was a back-handed shot off a feed into the arc from junior midfielder Kelsey Huff.

Miller notched her fourth goal before five minutes could come off the clock in the second half, but her goal sat in the middle of a 3-1 Wolverine run, which put Michigan up, 7-5.

Michigan scored just once more over the final 21:02 of the game as Concialdi's free-position goal served as the catalyst for a 5-1 USC run to sew up the victory. Senior midfielder Kaeli Huff (6:57) scored unassisted to tie the game at seven-all and then sophomore midfielder Erin Bakes had the go-ahead goal at 6:09. Kane notched her hat trick with 3:30 left on the clock, but senior attacker Izzy McMahon had the game-winner at 2:40 before Concialdi put one in the open net to make it 10-8.

USC improved to 2-0 all-time against Michigan. Both wins occurred at McAlister Field, the first time on March 4, 2016.

The Trojans recorded their first win over a top-10 ranked opponent since a 15-12 victory over No. 2 Florida on May 14, 2017, in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Women of Troy improved to 21-30 all-time against ranked foes including a 10-13 mark against top-10 opponents.

USC improved to 43-11 (.796) at McAlister Field and to 47-13 (.783) in all-time home games.

The win is the 97th-career victory for eighth-year head coach Lindsey Munday; now just three from her 100th win.

