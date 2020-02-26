Richmond stuns No. 6 Virginia in first win over a top-10 team in 14 years

Watch the best plays from this week in women's lacrosse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Richmond freshman Lindsey Frank scored the game-winner with six seconds left in double overtime to defeat No. 6 Virginia Wednesday night at Klöckner Stadium.

The victory marks Richmond's (5-0) first win over a top-10 team since 2006 and the first over Virginia (4-1) since March 1, 2006, when the Spiders collected an 8-7 victory over the Cavaliers at Robins Stadium.

With under a minute left of regulation, redshirt junior Sam Geiersbach (West Babylon, NY) scored the game-tying goal, converting a free position attempt.

Frank, a native of Gansevoort, NY, finished her first hat trick for the Spiders with the game-winner. She also collected six draw controls and a ground ball.

The Spiders jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead over the Cavaliers, as senior Madison Ostrick (Medford, NY), Geiersbach and Frank all scored. Ostrick and Geiersbach would also collect three goals each in the win, while Geiersbach chipped in three assists and two ground balls.

The Spiders held the lead for most of the game, as the Richmond defense, led by senior goalie Megan Gianforte (Brielle, NJ), came up with big stops time and time again. Gianforte (5-0) collected four ground balls and two caused turnovers, as well as three saves.

Junior defender Brittney Wright (Moorestown, NJ) led the team with six ground balls and was a big part of setting up Frank's game-winning goal.

The Cavaliers would slowly chip away at the Spiders lead, scoring the tying goal at the 4:26 mark in the second half. UVA would take a brief lead at 1:51 before Geiersbach sent it to overtime with a free position goal.

In the first three minutes of overtime, the Spiders got good looks by senior Julia Schmuckler (New Vernon, NJ) and Geiersbach, but UVA goalie Charlie Campbell corralled their shots. Once the teams switched ends, Ostrick and Geiersbach took shots in the second three minutes of overtime as well.

Junior Nicole Concannon (Syosset, NY) scored twice while freshman Arden Tierney (Port Washington, NY) and Kendall Duffy (Sinking Spring, Pa.) both tallied a goal. Tierney also collected a team-high seven draw controls and two ground balls.

Richmond outpaced Virginia in shots (37-21), ground balls (23-12) and draw controls (16-11).

The Spiders return to Robins Stadium Saturday to host Liberty. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m.