The leading career goal scorers in DI women's college lacrosse history

Marsha Florio, who started her 271-goal tenure at Penn State in the 1982 inaugural women’s lacrosse season, was the first of many great goal scorers in the sports’ history. Her record has been conquered in the years since, and a wave of the sport's most prodigious scorers continues to take the collegiate level by storm.
Including 17 from the ACC and Big Ten combined, we list the 32 current Division I women's lacrosse career goal leaders. Maryland leads the way with four sharpshooters while Syracuse and Northwestern trail closely behind with three.
Some players took more games than others to hit their spot in the record books; Gail Cummings made it in the top 3 playing in only 69 matches while Taylor Cummings (unrelated) stepped on the field 92 times. But all scored 224 goals or more throughout their time in school.
Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook (2014-18), 87 games — 341 goals
