Maryland women's lacrosse championships: A complete history

Maryland women's lacrosse has won a record 14 NCAA national championships, including a streak of seven championships in a row from 1995-2001. The Terps have produced the National Player of the Year/Tewaaraton Award winner eight times, more than any other program.

Maryland women's lacrosse also won the AIAW national championship in 1981, a year before the inaugural NCAA championship in 1982.

Here's everything you need to know about the Maryland women's lacrosse dynasty, including season-by-season records, individual career records, award winners and breakdowns of every one of the Terps' championships.

Maryland lacrosse quick facts

Here is some key information to know about the program, updated through the end of the 2019-20 season:

Current coach: Cathy Reese (273-25; 14 seasons)

Location: College Park, Maryland

Stadium: Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex

All-time record: 728–138–3

All-time post-season record: 72–21

NCAA championships: 14 (1986, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019)

Big Ten/ACC conference tournament championships: (The Terps moved from the ACC to the Big Ten starting with the 2014–2015 season): 14 (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)

Maryland women's lacrosse statistical leaders

Here are the statistical leaders in Maryland women's lacrosse history. Stats are updated through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Updated women's lacrosse stats can always be found here.

Goals:

Megan Whittle (2015-18): 298 Jen Adams (1998-2002): 267 Karri Allen Johnson (2008-2012): 236 Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 229 Katie Schwarzmann (2010-13): 228

Assists:

Jen Adams (1998-2001): 178 Kelly Amonte (1993-96): 132,

Alex Aust (2010-13): 132 Sarah Mollison (2008-2011): 119 Caitlyn McFadden (2007-2010): 110

Quinn Carney (1998-2001): 110

Points:

Jen Adams (1998-2001): 445 Megan Whittle (2015-18): 339 Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 323 Kelly Amonte (1993-96): 319 Katie Schwarzmann (2010-13): 304



Draw Controls (Became official stat in 1999)

Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 509 Kali Hartshorn (2017-20): 421 Karri Ellen Johnson (2008-2012): 254 Lizzie Colson (2017-pres.): 244 Dana Dobbie (2007-08): 205

Groundballs (1996-pres.)

Jen Adams (1998-2001): 272 Christie Jenkins (1997-00): 241 Kristin Sommar (1997-00): 238 Quinn Carney (1998-01): 232 Kelly Coppedge (2001-04): 204

Caused Turnovers (Became official stat in 1998)

Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 139 Kristin Sommar (1997-00): 121 Kelly Kasper (2005-08): 120 Kelly Coppedge (2001-04): 103 Christie Jenkins (1997-00): 102

Saves

Alex Kahoe (1997-00): 968 Megan Taylor (2016-19): 740 Marylynne Morgan (1981-84): 720 Kim Chorosiewski (1985-88) : 550 Denise Wescott (1978-80): 519

NCAA Records:

Megan Whittle ranks second in the NCAA in career goals with 298.

Jen Adams ranks seventh with 267 goals

Jen Adams ranks fifth in career assists with 178

Jen Adams ranks second in career points with 445

Alex Kahoe ranks second in NCAA history for career saves with 968

Taylor Cummings is sixth in NCAA career draw controls with 509

National Players of the Year/Tewaaraton Winners

Tewaaraton Award (8)

Megan Taylor, 2019

Zoe Stukenberg, 2017

Taylor Cummings, 2016

Taylor Cummings, 2015

Taylor Cummings, 2014

Katie Schwarzmann, 2013

Katie Scharzmann, 2012

Caitlyn McFadden, 2010

Jen Adams, 2001

Honda Award (7)

Zoe Stukenberg, 2017

Taylor Cummings, 2016

Taylor Cummings, 2015

Taylor Cummings, 2014

Caitlyn McFadden, 2010

Jen Adams, 2001

Jen Adams, 2000

National Attacker/Offensive Player of the Year (7)

Alex Aust, 2013

Jen Adams, 2000

Sarah Forbes, 1997

Kelly Amonte, 1996

Betsy Elder, 1994

Michele Uhlfelder, 1991

Mary Ann Oelgoetz, 1990

National Midfielder of the Year (12)

Zoe Stukenberg, 2017

Taylor Cummings, 2016

Taylor Cummings, 2015

Taylor Cummings, 2014

Katie Schwarzmann, 2013

Katie Schwarzmann, 2012

Katie Schwarzmann, 2011

Caitlyn McFadden, 2010

Caitlyn McFadden, 2009

Dana Dobbie, 2008

Kelly Coppedge, 2003

Sascha Newmarch, 1998

National Defender of the Year (11)

Julia Braig, 2019

Nadine Hadnagy, 2017

Alice Mercer, 2016

Megan Douty, 2015

Megan Douty, 2014

Iliana Sanza, 2012

Karissa Taylor, 2010

Tonia Porras, 2000

Kelly Amonte, 1995

Kerstin Manning, 1993

Mary Kondner, 1990

National Goalie of the Year (5)

Megan Taylor, 2019

Megan Taylor, 2017

Brittany Dipper, 2011

Alexis Venechanos, 2003

Alex Kahoe, 2000

Mandy Stevenson, 1993

National Coach of the Year (5)

Cathy Reese, 2015

Cathy Reese, 2014

Cathy Reese, 2010

Cindy Timchal, 2000

Cindy Timchal, 1999

Maryland women's lacrosse stats, records

Below are some of the most impressive stats and records from Maryland women's lacrosse dynasty.

With its 2019 national championship, Maryland now has double the amount of NCAA titles (14) than the next program — Northwestern is second with seven.

The Terrapins have the most NCAA tournament appearances (35), won the most tournament games (73), and made the most NCAA championship game appearances (22).

Starting in 1990, the Terps would be involved in all but one national championship game until 2001, missing out only in 1993.

From 1995-2001, Maryland won seven consecutive titles under head coach Cindy Timchal.

That seven-year streak is the third-longest women's title streak in NCAA history behind LSU track and field and UNC soccer.

During that monster run, Maryland lost a total of only five games, compiling an overall record of 140-5 over seven seasons. The Terps took home six ACC titles during that time and recorded four perfect seasons.

The Terps recorded their fifth undefeated season in 2017.

Their 14 titles are the third most women's titles in NCAA history behind UNC soccer and Stanford tennis.

In 2010, Maryland prevented Northwestern from pulling off its own streak of national championships by defeating the Wildcats in the title game, ending their streak at five.

Maryland has won the Big Ten conference title every year since leaving the ACC.

A Maryland player won the Tewaaraton Award for National Player of the Year for six consecutive years from 2012-2017. The Terps also have the most Tewaaraton Award winners with nine total.

Maryland has 19 graduates currently playing in the Women's Professional Lacrosse League, the most of any school in the country. (The WPLL was founded in 2018 and has completed two seasons of play).

24 former Maryland players have become head coaches in NCAA lacrosse.

Maryland women's lacrosse season records

Here's how Maryland women's lacrosse finished in each of its seasons.

SEASON COACH RECORD CONFERENCE RECORD NCAA TOURNAMENT FINISH 1974 Sue Tyler 7-4 N/A N/A 1975 Margarite Arrigi 6-8 N/A N/A 1976 Sue Tyler 5-7 N/A N/A 1977 Sue Tyler 12-2 N/A N/A 1978 Sue Tyler 12-2-1 N/A AIAW Runner-up 1979 Sue Tyler 10-6 N/A AIAW Tournament 1980 Sue Tyler 16-1 N/A AIAW Tournament 1981 Sue Tyler 12-3 N/A AIAW National Champions 1982 Sue Tyler 12-6 N/A AIAW Runner-up 1983 Sue Tyler 11-3-1 N/A NCAA Quarterfinals 1984 Sue Tyler 16-1-1 N/A NCAA Runner-up 1985 Sue Tyler 15-2 N/A NCAA Runner-up 1986 Sue Tyler 15-4 N/A NCAA National Champions 1987 Sue Tyler 12-5 N/A NCAA Quarterfinals 1988 Sue Tyler 11-7 N/A N/A 1989 Sue Tyler 9-7 N/A N/A 1990 Sue Tyler 16-2 N/A NCAA Runner-up 1991 Cindy Timchal 14-3 N/A NCAA Runner-up 1992 Cindy Timchal 14-1 N/A NCAA National Champions 1993 Cindy Timchal 12-2 N/A NCAA Semifinals 1994 Cindy Timchal 12-1 N/A NCAA Runner-up 1995 Cindy Timchal 17-0 N/A NCAA National champions 1996 Cindy Timchal 19-0 N/A NCAA National champions 1997 Cindy Timchal 21-1 3-0 NCAA National champions 1998 Cindy Timchal 18-3 1-2 NCAA National champions 1999 Cindy Timchal 21-0 3-0 NCAA National champions 2000 Cindy Timchal 21-1 2-1 NCAA National champions 2001 Cindy Timchal 23-0 3-0 NCAA National champions 2002 Cindy Timchal 11-10 0-3 NCAA Quarterfinals 2003 Cindy Timchal 18-4 3-0 NCAA Semifinals 2004 Cindy Timchal 15-5 1-2 NCAA Quarterfinals 2005 Cindy Timchal 12-7 2-2 NCAA First round 2006 Cindy Timchal 12-8 2-3 NCAA First round 2007 Cathy Reese 16-4 4-1 NCAA Quarterfinals 2008 Cathy Reese 18-3 4-1 NCAA Quarterfinals 2009 Cathy Reese 21-1 5-0 NCAA Semifinals 2010 Cathy Reese 22-1 4-1 NCAA National champions 2011 Cathy Reese 21-2 5-0 NCAA Runner-up 2012 Cathy Reese 19-4 3-2 NCAA Semifinals 2013 Cathy Reese 22-1 5-0 NCAA Runner-up 2014 Cathy Reese 23-1 6-1 NCAA National champions 2015 Cathy Reese 21-1 5-0 NCAA National champions 2016 Cathy Reese 22-1 5-0 NCAA Runner-up 2017 Cathy Reese 23-0 6-0 NCAA National champions 2018 Cathy Reese 20-2 6-0 NCAA Semifinals 2019 Cathy Reese 22-1 6-0 NCAA National champions

Maryland women's lacrosse championship season breakdowns

1986

NCAA tournament

First Round

Temple 8, New Hampshire 5

Maryland 11, Northwestern 7

Semifinals

Penn St. 8, Temple 7

Maryland 12, Virginia 7

Championship

Maryland 11, Penn St. 10

Maryland competed in three straight national championships starting in 1984 and won its first NCAA title at home, defeating Penn State at Byrd Stadium in 1986. For the second consecutive year, the leading scorer for the tournament was Anysia Fedec, from Maryland, with 13 goals.

1992

NCAA tournament

First Round

Princeton 11, Temple 6

Virginia 11, Penn St. 5

Semifinals

Harvard 10, Princeton 5

Maryland 8, Virginia 7 (OT)

Championship

Maryland 11, Harvard 10 (OT)

Cindy Timchal took over the head coach role from Sue Tyler in 1991. With Timchal leading, Maryland soon evolved into the best women’s lacrosse program in NCAA history. The 1992 season was coach Timchal's first championship, with many ahead. Betsy Elder led the way for the Terps in 1992 with seven goals in the NCAA tournament.

1995

NCAA tournament

First Round

Penn St. 11, James Madison 7

Princeton 14, Temple 8

Semifinals

Maryland 12, Penn St. 7

Princeton 13, Dartmouth 8

Championship

Maryland 13, Princeton 5

The 1995 championship was the start of Maryland's seven straight national championships. Maryland's title secured an undefeated season (17–0), the first perfect season in Terps history.

1996

NCAA tournament

First Round

Princeton 13, Penn St. 9

Virginia 8, William & Mary 6

Semifinals

Maryland 6, Princeton 5

Virginia 10, Loyola Maryland 9

Championship

Maryland 10, Virginia 5

Maryland picked up its second consecutive national championship with a 10-5 win over Virginia and finalized another perfect 19-0 season. Maryland became the first school in national collegiate women's lacrosse history to repeat as champions. Maryland's Kelly Amonte led all scorers with five goals, which tied a career high for the senior All-American. She was the leading scorer for the tournament with seven total goals.

1997

NCAA tournament

First Round

Maryland 6, Penn St. 2

Temple 17, James Madison 10

North Carolina 12, Virginia 11 (3 OT)

Loyola Maryland 11, William & Mary 2

Semifinals

Maryland 9, Temple 6

Loyola Maryland 10, North Carolina 8

Championship

Maryland 8, Loyola Maryland 7

In 1997, Duke and North Carolina were inducted to the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the conference sponsored its inaugural tournament in Charlottesville, Va. The first-seeded Terrapins met the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the first round. The Terps moved on to face second-seeded Virginia in the finals for the ACC tournament championship. They went 3-0 in conference play during the regular season before making their way to the NCAA tournament.

Maryland first faced Penn State and Temple before reaching a re-match against Loyola Maryland in the championship game. Loyola upset the Terps, 7-6, earlier in the year to end their 50-game win streak. The championship game was a tight matchup, and the Terps won their third consecutive national championship by a small margin (8-7) over Loyola Maryland. Five players received All-America honors, and senior Sarah Forbes finished her career as the ACC Female Athlete of the Year and the NCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year.

1998

Watch 1998 Maryland highlights here.

NCAA tournament

First Round

Princeton 12, Georgetown 11 (OT)

Loyola Maryland 18, West Chester 7

Temple 17, Duke 11

James Madison 15, William & Mary 9

Quarterfinals

Virginia 8, Princeton 7

Dartmouth 9, Loyola Maryland 8 (OT)

North Carolina 11, Temple 10

Maryland 13, James Madison 8

Semifinals

Virginia 10, Dartmouth 7

Maryland 14, North Carolina 9

Championship

Maryland 11, Virginia 5

Jen Adams began her collegiate lacrosse career in 1998, before evolving into one of the best women's lacrosse players in history. This championship marked her first of four national titles. She wasn't the star of the show just yet, though. Maryland senior Cathy Nelson scored three goals, and sophomore Christie Jenkins added two to lead third-ranked Maryland to an 11-5 victory over top-ranked Virginia. Sophomore goalie Alex Kahoe made a career-high 21 saves to help the Terrapins beat the Cavaliers.

1999

NCAA tournament

First Round

Georgetown 7, North Carolina 6

Penn St. 23, West Chester 7

Dartmouth 20, Loyola Maryland 7

James Madison 11, Rutgers 6

Quarterfinals

Maryland 17, Georgetown 6

Penn St. 9, Princeton 6 (OT)

Virginia 20, Dartmouth 8

Duke 11, James Madison 10

Semifinals

Maryland 17, Penn State 13

Virginia 9, Duke 8

Championship

Maryland 16, Virginia 6

Maryland took an early and heaping lead over Virginia in the national championship game. Jen Adams was, in fact, the star of the show earning the tournament MVP, and leading all scorers with four goals and an assist. Adams led Maryland to a perfect 21-0 record and its fifth straight NCAA Division I championship. She led the Terps this year with a school record 71 goals and 117 points. She also added 46 assists.

2000

NCAA tournament

First Round

Georgetown 11, Syracuse 10

Loyola Maryland 14, Delaware 4

Virginia 13, Boston U. 10

Duke 7, Dartmouth 6

Quarterfinals

Maryland 7, Georgetown 6 (2 OT)

Loyola Maryland 7, North Carolina 5

James Madison 12, Virginia 5

Princeton 9, Duke 8 (2 OT)

Semifinals

Maryland 17, Loyola Maryland 7

Princeton 15, James Madison 9

Championship

Maryland 16, Princeton 8

In the semifinals and finals of the 2000 NCAA tournament, Adams scored 10 goals and seven assists over the two-game stretch, and set the NCAA Division I record for most points in a game with her 10-point second half against Princeton in the championship game. The title was Maryland's sixth straight and Adam's third-straight national title. Goalkeeper Alex Kahoe concluded her four-year starting stint at Maryland as an All-American and one of the best goalies in the country.

2001

NCAA tournament

First Round

Maryland 23, Monmouth 9

James Madison 11, Virginia 8

Dartmouth 9, Penn St. 7

Princeton 14, Cornell 4

Duke 17, Temple 3

Loyola Maryland 15, William & Mary 7

Georgetown 20, Hofstra 5

North Carolina 14, Syracuse 9

Quarterfinals

Maryland 11, James Madison 9

Princeton 10, Dartmouth 4

Loyola Maryland 7, Duke 6

Georgetown 10, North Carolina 4

Semifinals

Maryland 14, Princeton 7

Georgetown 10, Loyola Maryland 9

Championship

Maryland 14, Georgetown 13 (3 OT)

By way of their 19-0 regular season record and No. 1 national ranking by the IWLCA, the Terrapins earned the top seed in the tournament. The tournament was not an easy ride, though, for the Terps as Monmouth made for a tough game in the first round and ninth-seeded James Madison gave Maryland its biggest scare of the season in the quarterfinals.

However, Adams would proceed to finish her immaculate collegiate career on top and go down as one of the best players in history after leading the Terps over Georgetown in triple overtime in the title game. "A lot of us have forgotten to lose and it's a great feeling," said Adams. In four years, Adams tallied 445 points (267 goals, 178 assists), was a two-time ACC player of the year recipient, and a two-time national player of the year honoree (2001 Tewaaraton award winner).

2001 marked the end of Maryland's seven year, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back national championships.

2010

NCAA tournament

First Round

Maryland 20, Marist 5

Penn 14, Boston U. 9

James Madison 9, Stanford 8

Syracuse 15, Georgetown 8

North Carolina 18, Navy 5

Virginia 14, Towson 12

Duke 16, Vanderbilt 15

Northwestern 19, Notre Dame 7

Quarterfinals

Maryland 15, Penn 10

Syracuse 7, James Madison 3

North Carolina 17, Virginia 7

Northwestern 18, Duke 8

Semifinals

Maryland 14, Syracuse 5

Northwestern 15, North Carolina 10

Championship

Maryland 13, Northwestern 11

After a nine-year drought, the Terrapins came out on top again. Head coach Cathy Reese took over in 2007 and spent three years bringing Maryland back to national championship contention. The championship win over Northwestern marked Reese's eighth national championships at Maryland — four as a player, three as an assistant, and one as a head coach.

In the title game, Northwestern started off with a 6-0 lead. Katie Schwarzmann was the first to get the Terps on the board and finished the game with three goals. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Caitlyn McFadden scored two goals and added an assist. Her first goal of the game was with 3:33 elapsed in the second half and Maryland took its first lead of the game.

"I'm so proud of this 2010 team," Reese said. "The heart and the fight they displayed were outstanding. I think they showed such great composure and such great poise and just played a great game to fight back from that.¨

2014

NCAA tournament

First Round

Penn 9, Canisius 4

Duke 13, Stanford 8

Notre Dame 18, High Point 4

Louisville 11, Ohio St. 10 (2 OT)

Denver 12, Jacksonville 8

Georgetown 9, Johns Hopkins 8 (OT)

Princeton 16, Penn St. 13

Boston College 17, Bryant 9

Loyola Maryland 10, Massachusetts 4

Stony Brook 10, Towson 8

Second Round

Maryland 13, Penn 5

Duke 10, Notre Dame 8

Northwestern 11, Louisville 8

Florida 19, Denver 9

North Carolina 10, Georgetown 8

Virginia 13, Princeton 11

Boston College 8, Loyola Maryland 3

Syracuse 13, Stony Brook 6

Quarterfinals

Maryland 15, Duke 8

Northwestern 12, Florida 11 (OT)

Virginia 10, North Carolina 9

Syracuse 11, Boston College 9

Semifinals

Maryland 9, Northwestern 6

Syracuse 16, Virginia 8

Championship

Maryland 15, Syracuse 12

Maryland captured its 11th NCAA women's lacrosse championship with the help of five goals from Beth Glaros in a 15-12 victory over Syracuse. Kristen Lamon, Taylor Cummings and Brooke Griffin had three goals apiece. Cummings led the way with draw controls, a crucial aspect of this matchup. The first five draw controls set the tone as the Terps took a 5-0 lead to open the game over the Orange. This was Cummings first national title in her dominating career. She also took home her first Tewaaraton award.

2015

NCAA tournament

First Round

Massachusetts 13, Jacksonville 8

Notre Dame 13, Ohio St. 11

Northwestern 10, Louisville 7

Loyola Maryland 21, Bryant 3

Penn 11, Albany (NY) 10 (OT)

Southern California 13, James Madison 10

Princeton 18, Fairfield 8

Virginia 18, Winthrop 6

Penn St. 14, Johns Hopkins 11

Florida 15, Stanford 10

Second Round

Maryland 19, Massachusetts 8

Northwestern 16, Notre Dame 11

Loyola Maryland 19, Boston College 12

Syracuse 13, Penn 10

Duke 17, Southern California 9

Princeton 8, Stony Brook 4

Penn St. 13, Virginia 11

North Carolina 11, Florida 6

Quarterfinals

Syracuse 10, Loyola Maryland 7

Maryland 17, Northwestern 5

Duke 7, Princeton 3

North Carolina 11, Penn St. 8

Semifinals

Maryland 10, Syracuse 8

North Carolina 16, Duke 7

Championship

Maryland 9, North Carolina 8

REWATCH: Maryland wins 2015 title over UNC

Cummings had already won a national title and made herself the face of Maryland lacrosse. But in the 2015 championship game, she led the Terps to a stunning comeback over North Carolina in the final 30 minutes. Maryland was down by three goals at halftime, which was the largest deficit overcome by any winning team. Cummings scored two crucial second-half goals and won a number of decisive draws to lift the Terrapins to a 9-8 win over North Carolina. This marked Maryland's second back-to-back title and Cummings became a two-time Tewaaraton Award winner.

2017

NCAA tournament

First Round

High Point 21, Towson 15

Northwestern 15, Albany (NY) 7

Stony Brook 21, Bryant 6

Cornell 12, Notre Dame 7

James Madison 12, Louisville 6

Southern California 13, Jacksonville 10

Boston College 21, Canisius 9

Navy 11, Penn 10

Massachusetts 12, Colorado 7

Virginia 11, Elon 9

Second Round

Maryland 21, High Point 6

Stony Brook 13, Northwestern 9

Princeton 11, Cornell 9

Penn St. 19, James Madison 14

Southern California 15, Florida 12

Boston College 21, Syracuse 10

Navy 23, Massachusetts 11

North Carolina 23, Virginia 12

Quarterfinals

Maryland 13, Stony Brook 12

Penn St. 14, Princeton 12

Boston College 20, Southern California 14

Navy 16, North Carolina 14

Semifinals

Maryland 20, Penn St. 10

Boston College 16, Navy 15

Championship

Maryland 16, Boston College 13

REWATCH: Maryland takes 2017 women's lacrosse title

Maryland completed another dream season in 2017 sporting a 23-0 perfect record and another championship under its belt. Sophomore attacker Caroline Steele scored six goals as top-seeded Maryland beat Boston College 16-13. The Terps scored 10 seconds into the game and never fell behind, but the Eagles kept themselves in the game. Boston College battled back from an early 5-2 deficit to tie it at five at halftime. After being shut out for the last 16:11 of the first half, the Terps came out of halftime with five goals in the first 4:29 of the second half to regain control and the title.

"I'd like to start off and say congratulations to Boston College. They were a tough team today, and a tough opponent," Maryland head coach Cathy Reese said. "To kind of cap it off, I was really proud of our team. Proud of our girls' effort. We struggled shooting in the first half, but we came out in the second half on fire. Give these guys all the credit. They played hard. They played their hearts out. To have the season that they had this year going undefeated was something that's really special. So huge congratulations to all of my players."

2019

RELIVE MARYLAND'S 14TH TITLE: How the Terps beat Boston College

NCAA tournament

Opening Round

Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7

Wagner 15, Fairfield 13

First Round

Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)

No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9

Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)

Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6

Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13

Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9

Navy 16, High Point 5

Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)

No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7

Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9

Second Round

No. 1 Maryland 17, Stony Brook 8

No. 6 Virginia 15, Navy 12

Denver 9, No. 8 Michigan 5

No. 2 Boston College 21, Colorado 9

No. 3 North Carolina 15, Florida 11

No. 7 Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13

No. 4 Northwestern 13, Notre Dame 10

No. 5 Syracuse 14, Georgetown 8

Quarterfinals

No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7

No. 2 Boston College 17, vs. No. 7 Princeton 12

No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14

No. 1 Maryland 17, Denver 8

Championship

No. 1 Maryland 12, No. 2 Boston College 10

The national championship matchup was a rematch of the 2017 national championship, which saw the Terps win 16-13. Boston College was coming off of two consecutive years of losing in the national championship game, and they had 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner Sam Apuzzo.

But, the Terps picked up yet another title. Goaltender Megan Taylor was named the 2019 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player posting a game-high 10 saves. Brindi Griffin and Grace Griffin led the attack efforts for Maryland, with three goals apiece. Caroline Steele, Kali Hartshorn and Jen Giles each notched two goals as well.

Grace Griffin’s third goal gave Maryland a 10-5 lead with over 20 minutes left in the game. The Eagles later pulled within three on a goal by Apuzzo with 12:30 remaining. But, Jen Giles scored twice more for the Terps to add some more cushion. Kenzie Kent scored her fifth goal for Boston College to make the score 12-10, but that was as close as Boston College would get.