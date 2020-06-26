Maryland women's lacrosse championships: A complete history

Maryland women's lacrosse has won a record 14 NCAA national championships, including a streak of seven championships in a row from 1995-2001. The Terps have produced the National Player of the Year/Tewaaraton Award winner eight times, more than any other program.
Maryland women's lacrosse also won the AIAW national championship in 1981, a year before the inaugural NCAA championship in 1982.
Here's everything you need to know about the Maryland women's lacrosse dynasty, including season-by-season records, individual career records, award winners and breakdowns of every one of the Terps' championships.
Maryland lacrosse quick facts
Here is some key information to know about the program, updated through the end of the 2019-20 season:
Current coach: Cathy Reese (273-25; 14 seasons)
Location: College Park, Maryland
Stadium: Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex
All-time record: 728–138–3
All-time post-season record: 72–21
NCAA championships: 14 (1986, 1992, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019)
Big Ten/ACC conference tournament championships: (The Terps moved from the ACC to the Big Ten starting with the 2014–2015 season): 14 (1997, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018)
WOMEN'S LACROSSE HISTORY: Schools with the most NCAA titles | Leading career goal scorers
Maryland women's lacrosse statistical leaders
Here are the statistical leaders in Maryland women's lacrosse history. Stats are updated through the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Updated women's lacrosse stats can always be found here.
Goals:
- Megan Whittle (2015-18): 298
- Jen Adams (1998-2002): 267
- Karri Allen Johnson (2008-2012): 236
- Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 229
- Katie Schwarzmann (2010-13): 228
Assists:
- Jen Adams (1998-2001): 178
- Kelly Amonte (1993-96): 132,
Alex Aust (2010-13): 132
- Sarah Mollison (2008-2011): 119
- Caitlyn McFadden (2007-2010): 110
Quinn Carney (1998-2001): 110
Points:
- Jen Adams (1998-2001): 445
- Megan Whittle (2015-18): 339
- Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 323
- Kelly Amonte (1993-96): 319
- Katie Schwarzmann (2010-13): 304
Draw Controls (Became official stat in 1999)
- Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 509
- Kali Hartshorn (2017-20): 421
- Karri Ellen Johnson (2008-2012): 254
- Lizzie Colson (2017-pres.): 244
- Dana Dobbie (2007-08): 205
Groundballs (1996-pres.)
- Jen Adams (1998-2001): 272
- Christie Jenkins (1997-00): 241
- Kristin Sommar (1997-00): 238
- Quinn Carney (1998-01): 232
- Kelly Coppedge (2001-04): 204
Caused Turnovers (Became official stat in 1998)
- Taylor Cummings (2013-16): 139
- Kristin Sommar (1997-00): 121
- Kelly Kasper (2005-08): 120
- Kelly Coppedge (2001-04): 103
- Christie Jenkins (1997-00): 102
Saves
- Alex Kahoe (1997-00): 968
- Megan Taylor (2016-19): 740
- Marylynne Morgan (1981-84): 720
- Kim Chorosiewski (1985-88) : 550
- Denise Wescott (1978-80): 519
NCAA Records:
- Megan Whittle ranks second in the NCAA in career goals with 298.
- Jen Adams ranks seventh with 267 goals
- Jen Adams ranks fifth in career assists with 178
- Jen Adams ranks second in career points with 445
- Alex Kahoe ranks second in NCAA history for career saves with 968
- Taylor Cummings is sixth in NCAA career draw controls with 509
National Players of the Year/Tewaaraton Winners
Tewaaraton Award (8)
Megan Taylor, 2019
Zoe Stukenberg, 2017
Taylor Cummings, 2016
Taylor Cummings, 2015
Taylor Cummings, 2014
Katie Schwarzmann, 2013
Katie Scharzmann, 2012
Caitlyn McFadden, 2010
Jen Adams, 2001
Honda Award (7)
Zoe Stukenberg, 2017
Taylor Cummings, 2016
Taylor Cummings, 2015
Taylor Cummings, 2014
Caitlyn McFadden, 2010
Jen Adams, 2001
Jen Adams, 2000
National Attacker/Offensive Player of the Year (7)
Alex Aust, 2013
Jen Adams, 2000
Sarah Forbes, 1997
Kelly Amonte, 1996
Betsy Elder, 1994
Michele Uhlfelder, 1991
Mary Ann Oelgoetz, 1990
National Midfielder of the Year (12)
Zoe Stukenberg, 2017
Taylor Cummings, 2016
Taylor Cummings, 2015
Taylor Cummings, 2014
Katie Schwarzmann, 2013
Katie Schwarzmann, 2012
Katie Schwarzmann, 2011
Caitlyn McFadden, 2010
Caitlyn McFadden, 2009
Dana Dobbie, 2008
Kelly Coppedge, 2003
Sascha Newmarch, 1998
National Defender of the Year (11)
Julia Braig, 2019
Nadine Hadnagy, 2017
Alice Mercer, 2016
Megan Douty, 2015
Megan Douty, 2014
Iliana Sanza, 2012
Karissa Taylor, 2010
Tonia Porras, 2000
Kelly Amonte, 1995
Kerstin Manning, 1993
Mary Kondner, 1990
National Goalie of the Year (5)
Megan Taylor, 2019
Megan Taylor, 2017
Brittany Dipper, 2011
Alexis Venechanos, 2003
Alex Kahoe, 2000
Mandy Stevenson, 1993
National Coach of the Year (5)
Cathy Reese, 2015
Cathy Reese, 2014
Cathy Reese, 2010
Cindy Timchal, 2000
Cindy Timchal, 1999
Maryland women's lacrosse stats, records
Below are some of the most impressive stats and records from Maryland women's lacrosse dynasty.
- With its 2019 national championship, Maryland now has double the amount of NCAA titles (14) than the next program — Northwestern is second with seven.
- The Terrapins have the most NCAA tournament appearances (35), won the most tournament games (73), and made the most NCAA championship game appearances (22).
- Starting in 1990, the Terps would be involved in all but one national championship game until 2001, missing out only in 1993.
- From 1995-2001, Maryland won seven consecutive titles under head coach Cindy Timchal.
- That seven-year streak is the third-longest women's title streak in NCAA history behind LSU track and field and UNC soccer.
- During that monster run, Maryland lost a total of only five games, compiling an overall record of 140-5 over seven seasons. The Terps took home six ACC titles during that time and recorded four perfect seasons.
- The Terps recorded their fifth undefeated season in 2017.
- Their 14 titles are the third most women's titles in NCAA history behind UNC soccer and Stanford tennis.
- In 2010, Maryland prevented Northwestern from pulling off its own streak of national championships by defeating the Wildcats in the title game, ending their streak at five.
- Maryland has won the Big Ten conference title every year since leaving the ACC.
- A Maryland player won the Tewaaraton Award for National Player of the Year for six consecutive years from 2012-2017. The Terps also have the most Tewaaraton Award winners with nine total.
- Maryland has 19 graduates currently playing in the Women's Professional Lacrosse League, the most of any school in the country. (The WPLL was founded in 2018 and has completed two seasons of play).
- 24 former Maryland players have become head coaches in NCAA lacrosse.
Maryland women's lacrosse season records
Here's how Maryland women's lacrosse finished in each of its seasons.
|SEASON
|COACH
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE RECORD
|NCAA TOURNAMENT FINISH
|1974
|Sue Tyler
|7-4
|N/A
|N/A
|1975
|Margarite Arrigi
|6-8
|N/A
|N/A
|1976
|Sue Tyler
|5-7
|N/A
|N/A
|1977
|Sue Tyler
|12-2
|N/A
|N/A
|1978
|Sue Tyler
|12-2-1
|N/A
|AIAW Runner-up
|1979
|Sue Tyler
|10-6
|N/A
|AIAW Tournament
|1980
|Sue Tyler
|16-1
|N/A
|AIAW Tournament
|1981
|Sue Tyler
|12-3
|N/A
|AIAW National Champions
|1982
|Sue Tyler
|12-6
|N/A
|AIAW Runner-up
|1983
|Sue Tyler
|11-3-1
|N/A
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|1984
|Sue Tyler
|16-1-1
|N/A
|NCAA Runner-up
|1985
|Sue Tyler
|15-2
|N/A
|NCAA Runner-up
|1986
|Sue Tyler
|15-4
|N/A
|NCAA National Champions
|1987
|Sue Tyler
|12-5
|N/A
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|1988
|Sue Tyler
|11-7
|N/A
|N/A
|1989
|Sue Tyler
|9-7
|N/A
|N/A
|1990
|Sue Tyler
|16-2
|N/A
|NCAA Runner-up
|1991
|Cindy Timchal
|14-3
|N/A
|NCAA Runner-up
|1992
|Cindy Timchal
|14-1
|N/A
|NCAA National Champions
|1993
|Cindy Timchal
|12-2
|N/A
|NCAA Semifinals
|1994
|Cindy Timchal
|12-1
|N/A
|NCAA Runner-up
|1995
|Cindy Timchal
|17-0
|N/A
|NCAA National champions
|1996
|Cindy Timchal
|19-0
|N/A
|NCAA National champions
|1997
|Cindy Timchal
|21-1
|3-0
|NCAA National champions
|1998
|Cindy Timchal
|18-3
|1-2
|NCAA National champions
|1999
|Cindy Timchal
|21-0
|3-0
|NCAA National champions
|2000
|Cindy Timchal
|21-1
|2-1
|NCAA National champions
|2001
|Cindy Timchal
|23-0
|3-0
|NCAA National champions
|2002
|Cindy Timchal
|11-10
|0-3
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|2003
|Cindy Timchal
|18-4
|3-0
|NCAA Semifinals
|2004
|Cindy Timchal
|15-5
|1-2
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|2005
|Cindy Timchal
|12-7
|2-2
|NCAA First round
|2006
|Cindy Timchal
|12-8
|2-3
|NCAA First round
|2007
|Cathy Reese
|16-4
|4-1
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|2008
|Cathy Reese
|18-3
|4-1
|NCAA Quarterfinals
|2009
|Cathy Reese
|21-1
|5-0
|NCAA Semifinals
|2010
|Cathy Reese
|22-1
|4-1
|NCAA National champions
|2011
|Cathy Reese
|21-2
|5-0
|NCAA Runner-up
|2012
|Cathy Reese
|19-4
|3-2
|NCAA Semifinals
|2013
|Cathy Reese
|22-1
|5-0
|NCAA Runner-up
|2014
|Cathy Reese
|23-1
|6-1
|NCAA National champions
|2015
|Cathy Reese
|21-1
|5-0
|NCAA National champions
|2016
|Cathy Reese
|22-1
|5-0
|NCAA Runner-up
|2017
|Cathy Reese
|23-0
|6-0
|NCAA National champions
|2018
|Cathy Reese
|20-2
|6-0
|NCAA Semifinals
|2019
|Cathy Reese
|22-1
|6-0
|NCAA National champions
Maryland women's lacrosse championship season breakdowns
1986
NCAA tournament
First Round
Temple 8, New Hampshire 5
Maryland 11, Northwestern 7
Semifinals
Penn St. 8, Temple 7
Maryland 12, Virginia 7
Championship
Maryland 11, Penn St. 10
Maryland competed in three straight national championships starting in 1984 and won its first NCAA title at home, defeating Penn State at Byrd Stadium in 1986. For the second consecutive year, the leading scorer for the tournament was Anysia Fedec, from Maryland, with 13 goals.
1992
NCAA tournament
First Round
Princeton 11, Temple 6
Virginia 11, Penn St. 5
Semifinals
Harvard 10, Princeton 5
Maryland 8, Virginia 7 (OT)
Championship
Maryland 11, Harvard 10 (OT)
Cindy Timchal took over the head coach role from Sue Tyler in 1991. With Timchal leading, Maryland soon evolved into the best women’s lacrosse program in NCAA history. The 1992 season was coach Timchal's first championship, with many ahead. Betsy Elder led the way for the Terps in 1992 with seven goals in the NCAA tournament.
1995
NCAA tournament
First Round
Penn St. 11, James Madison 7
Princeton 14, Temple 8
Semifinals
Maryland 12, Penn St. 7
Princeton 13, Dartmouth 8
Championship
Maryland 13, Princeton 5
The 1995 championship was the start of Maryland's seven straight national championships. Maryland's title secured an undefeated season (17–0), the first perfect season in Terps history.
1996
NCAA tournament
First Round
Princeton 13, Penn St. 9
Virginia 8, William & Mary 6
Semifinals
Maryland 6, Princeton 5
Virginia 10, Loyola Maryland 9
Championship
Maryland 10, Virginia 5
Maryland picked up its second consecutive national championship with a 10-5 win over Virginia and finalized another perfect 19-0 season. Maryland became the first school in national collegiate women's lacrosse history to repeat as champions. Maryland's Kelly Amonte led all scorers with five goals, which tied a career high for the senior All-American. She was the leading scorer for the tournament with seven total goals.
1997
NCAA tournament
First Round
Maryland 6, Penn St. 2
Temple 17, James Madison 10
North Carolina 12, Virginia 11 (3 OT)
Loyola Maryland 11, William & Mary 2
Semifinals
Maryland 9, Temple 6
Loyola Maryland 10, North Carolina 8
Championship
Maryland 8, Loyola Maryland 7
In 1997, Duke and North Carolina were inducted to the Atlantic Coast Conference, and the conference sponsored its inaugural tournament in Charlottesville, Va. The first-seeded Terrapins met the fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the first round. The Terps moved on to face second-seeded Virginia in the finals for the ACC tournament championship. They went 3-0 in conference play during the regular season before making their way to the NCAA tournament.
Maryland first faced Penn State and Temple before reaching a re-match against Loyola Maryland in the championship game. Loyola upset the Terps, 7-6, earlier in the year to end their 50-game win streak. The championship game was a tight matchup, and the Terps won their third consecutive national championship by a small margin (8-7) over Loyola Maryland. Five players received All-America honors, and senior Sarah Forbes finished her career as the ACC Female Athlete of the Year and the NCAA Division I Offensive Player of the Year.
1998
Watch 1998 Maryland highlights here.
NCAA tournament
First Round
Princeton 12, Georgetown 11 (OT)
Loyola Maryland 18, West Chester 7
Temple 17, Duke 11
James Madison 15, William & Mary 9
Quarterfinals
Virginia 8, Princeton 7
Dartmouth 9, Loyola Maryland 8 (OT)
North Carolina 11, Temple 10
Maryland 13, James Madison 8
Semifinals
Virginia 10, Dartmouth 7
Maryland 14, North Carolina 9
Championship
Maryland 11, Virginia 5
Jen Adams began her collegiate lacrosse career in 1998, before evolving into one of the best women's lacrosse players in history. This championship marked her first of four national titles. She wasn't the star of the show just yet, though. Maryland senior Cathy Nelson scored three goals, and sophomore Christie Jenkins added two to lead third-ranked Maryland to an 11-5 victory over top-ranked Virginia. Sophomore goalie Alex Kahoe made a career-high 21 saves to help the Terrapins beat the Cavaliers.
1999
NCAA tournament
First Round
Georgetown 7, North Carolina 6
Penn St. 23, West Chester 7
Dartmouth 20, Loyola Maryland 7
James Madison 11, Rutgers 6
Quarterfinals
Maryland 17, Georgetown 6
Penn St. 9, Princeton 6 (OT)
Virginia 20, Dartmouth 8
Duke 11, James Madison 10
Semifinals
Maryland 17, Penn State 13
Virginia 9, Duke 8
Championship
Maryland 16, Virginia 6
Maryland took an early and heaping lead over Virginia in the national championship game. Jen Adams was, in fact, the star of the show earning the tournament MVP, and leading all scorers with four goals and an assist. Adams led Maryland to a perfect 21-0 record and its fifth straight NCAA Division I championship. She led the Terps this year with a school record 71 goals and 117 points. She also added 46 assists.
2000
NCAA tournament
First Round
Georgetown 11, Syracuse 10
Loyola Maryland 14, Delaware 4
Virginia 13, Boston U. 10
Duke 7, Dartmouth 6
Quarterfinals
Maryland 7, Georgetown 6 (2 OT)
Loyola Maryland 7, North Carolina 5
James Madison 12, Virginia 5
Princeton 9, Duke 8 (2 OT)
Semifinals
Maryland 17, Loyola Maryland 7
Princeton 15, James Madison 9
Championship
Maryland 16, Princeton 8
In the semifinals and finals of the 2000 NCAA tournament, Adams scored 10 goals and seven assists over the two-game stretch, and set the NCAA Division I record for most points in a game with her 10-point second half against Princeton in the championship game. The title was Maryland's sixth straight and Adam's third-straight national title. Goalkeeper Alex Kahoe concluded her four-year starting stint at Maryland as an All-American and one of the best goalies in the country.
2001
NCAA tournament
First Round
Maryland 23, Monmouth 9
James Madison 11, Virginia 8
Dartmouth 9, Penn St. 7
Princeton 14, Cornell 4
Duke 17, Temple 3
Loyola Maryland 15, William & Mary 7
Georgetown 20, Hofstra 5
North Carolina 14, Syracuse 9
Quarterfinals
Maryland 11, James Madison 9
Princeton 10, Dartmouth 4
Loyola Maryland 7, Duke 6
Georgetown 10, North Carolina 4
Semifinals
Maryland 14, Princeton 7
Georgetown 10, Loyola Maryland 9
Championship
Maryland 14, Georgetown 13 (3 OT)
By way of their 19-0 regular season record and No. 1 national ranking by the IWLCA, the Terrapins earned the top seed in the tournament. The tournament was not an easy ride, though, for the Terps as Monmouth made for a tough game in the first round and ninth-seeded James Madison gave Maryland its biggest scare of the season in the quarterfinals.
However, Adams would proceed to finish her immaculate collegiate career on top and go down as one of the best players in history after leading the Terps over Georgetown in triple overtime in the title game. "A lot of us have forgotten to lose and it's a great feeling," said Adams. In four years, Adams tallied 445 points (267 goals, 178 assists), was a two-time ACC player of the year recipient, and a two-time national player of the year honoree (2001 Tewaaraton award winner).
2001 marked the end of Maryland's seven year, back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back national championships.
2010
NCAA tournament
First Round
Maryland 20, Marist 5
Penn 14, Boston U. 9
James Madison 9, Stanford 8
Syracuse 15, Georgetown 8
North Carolina 18, Navy 5
Virginia 14, Towson 12
Duke 16, Vanderbilt 15
Northwestern 19, Notre Dame 7
Quarterfinals
Maryland 15, Penn 10
Syracuse 7, James Madison 3
North Carolina 17, Virginia 7
Northwestern 18, Duke 8
Semifinals
Maryland 14, Syracuse 5
Northwestern 15, North Carolina 10
Championship
Maryland 13, Northwestern 11
After a nine-year drought, the Terrapins came out on top again. Head coach Cathy Reese took over in 2007 and spent three years bringing Maryland back to national championship contention. The championship win over Northwestern marked Reese's eighth national championships at Maryland — four as a player, three as an assistant, and one as a head coach.
In the title game, Northwestern started off with a 6-0 lead. Katie Schwarzmann was the first to get the Terps on the board and finished the game with three goals. Tournament Most Outstanding Player Caitlyn McFadden scored two goals and added an assist. Her first goal of the game was with 3:33 elapsed in the second half and Maryland took its first lead of the game.
"I'm so proud of this 2010 team," Reese said. "The heart and the fight they displayed were outstanding. I think they showed such great composure and such great poise and just played a great game to fight back from that.¨
2014
NCAA tournament
First Round
Penn 9, Canisius 4
Duke 13, Stanford 8
Notre Dame 18, High Point 4
Louisville 11, Ohio St. 10 (2 OT)
Denver 12, Jacksonville 8
Georgetown 9, Johns Hopkins 8 (OT)
Princeton 16, Penn St. 13
Boston College 17, Bryant 9
Loyola Maryland 10, Massachusetts 4
Stony Brook 10, Towson 8
Second Round
Maryland 13, Penn 5
Duke 10, Notre Dame 8
Northwestern 11, Louisville 8
Florida 19, Denver 9
North Carolina 10, Georgetown 8
Virginia 13, Princeton 11
Boston College 8, Loyola Maryland 3
Syracuse 13, Stony Brook 6
Quarterfinals
Maryland 15, Duke 8
Northwestern 12, Florida 11 (OT)
Virginia 10, North Carolina 9
Syracuse 11, Boston College 9
Semifinals
Maryland 9, Northwestern 6
Syracuse 16, Virginia 8
Championship
Maryland 15, Syracuse 12
Maryland captured its 11th NCAA women's lacrosse championship with the help of five goals from Beth Glaros in a 15-12 victory over Syracuse. Kristen Lamon, Taylor Cummings and Brooke Griffin had three goals apiece. Cummings led the way with draw controls, a crucial aspect of this matchup. The first five draw controls set the tone as the Terps took a 5-0 lead to open the game over the Orange. This was Cummings first national title in her dominating career. She also took home her first Tewaaraton award.
2015
NCAA tournament
First Round
Massachusetts 13, Jacksonville 8
Notre Dame 13, Ohio St. 11
Northwestern 10, Louisville 7
Loyola Maryland 21, Bryant 3
Penn 11, Albany (NY) 10 (OT)
Southern California 13, James Madison 10
Princeton 18, Fairfield 8
Virginia 18, Winthrop 6
Penn St. 14, Johns Hopkins 11
Florida 15, Stanford 10
Second Round
Maryland 19, Massachusetts 8
Northwestern 16, Notre Dame 11
Loyola Maryland 19, Boston College 12
Syracuse 13, Penn 10
Duke 17, Southern California 9
Princeton 8, Stony Brook 4
Penn St. 13, Virginia 11
North Carolina 11, Florida 6
Quarterfinals
Syracuse 10, Loyola Maryland 7
Maryland 17, Northwestern 5
Duke 7, Princeton 3
North Carolina 11, Penn St. 8
Semifinals
Maryland 10, Syracuse 8
North Carolina 16, Duke 7
Championship
Maryland 9, North Carolina 8
REWATCH: Maryland wins 2015 title over UNC
Cummings had already won a national title and made herself the face of Maryland lacrosse. But in the 2015 championship game, she led the Terps to a stunning comeback over North Carolina in the final 30 minutes. Maryland was down by three goals at halftime, which was the largest deficit overcome by any winning team. Cummings scored two crucial second-half goals and won a number of decisive draws to lift the Terrapins to a 9-8 win over North Carolina. This marked Maryland's second back-to-back title and Cummings became a two-time Tewaaraton Award winner.
2017
NCAA tournament
First Round
High Point 21, Towson 15
Northwestern 15, Albany (NY) 7
Stony Brook 21, Bryant 6
Cornell 12, Notre Dame 7
James Madison 12, Louisville 6
Southern California 13, Jacksonville 10
Boston College 21, Canisius 9
Navy 11, Penn 10
Massachusetts 12, Colorado 7
Virginia 11, Elon 9
Second Round
Maryland 21, High Point 6
Stony Brook 13, Northwestern 9
Princeton 11, Cornell 9
Penn St. 19, James Madison 14
Southern California 15, Florida 12
Boston College 21, Syracuse 10
Navy 23, Massachusetts 11
North Carolina 23, Virginia 12
Quarterfinals
Maryland 13, Stony Brook 12
Penn St. 14, Princeton 12
Boston College 20, Southern California 14
Navy 16, North Carolina 14
Semifinals
Maryland 20, Penn St. 10
Boston College 16, Navy 15
Championship
Maryland 16, Boston College 13
REWATCH: Maryland takes 2017 women's lacrosse title
Maryland completed another dream season in 2017 sporting a 23-0 perfect record and another championship under its belt. Sophomore attacker Caroline Steele scored six goals as top-seeded Maryland beat Boston College 16-13. The Terps scored 10 seconds into the game and never fell behind, but the Eagles kept themselves in the game. Boston College battled back from an early 5-2 deficit to tie it at five at halftime. After being shut out for the last 16:11 of the first half, the Terps came out of halftime with five goals in the first 4:29 of the second half to regain control and the title.
"I'd like to start off and say congratulations to Boston College. They were a tough team today, and a tough opponent," Maryland head coach Cathy Reese said. "To kind of cap it off, I was really proud of our team. Proud of our girls' effort. We struggled shooting in the first half, but we came out in the second half on fire. Give these guys all the credit. They played hard. They played their hearts out. To have the season that they had this year going undefeated was something that's really special. So huge congratulations to all of my players."
2019
RELIVE MARYLAND'S 14TH TITLE: How the Terps beat Boston College
NCAA tournament
Opening Round
Jacksonville 22, Mercer 7
Wagner 15, Fairfield 13
First Round
Stony Brook 10, James Madison 9 (OT)
No. 8 Michigan 13, Jacksonville 9
Georgetown 13, Penn 12 (2OT)
Loyola Maryland 19, Richmond 6
Colorado 16, Dartmouth 13
Florida 16, Johns Hopkins 9
Navy 16, High Point 5
Denver 11, Southern California 10 (OT)
No. 7 Princeton 19, Wagner 7
Notre Dame 15, Stanford 9
Second Round
No. 1 Maryland 17, Stony Brook 8
No. 6 Virginia 15, Navy 12
Denver 9, No. 8 Michigan 5
No. 2 Boston College 21, Colorado 9
No. 3 North Carolina 15, Florida 11
No. 7 Princeton 17, Loyola Maryland 13
No. 4 Northwestern 13, Notre Dame 10
No. 5 Syracuse 14, Georgetown 8
Quarterfinals
No. 3 North Carolina 14, No. 6 Virginia 7
No. 2 Boston College 17, vs. No. 7 Princeton 12
No. 4 Northwestern 18, No. 5 Syracuse 14
No. 1 Maryland 17, Denver 8
Championship
No. 1 Maryland 12, No. 2 Boston College 10
The national championship matchup was a rematch of the 2017 national championship, which saw the Terps win 16-13. Boston College was coming off of two consecutive years of losing in the national championship game, and they had 2018 Tewaaraton Award winner Sam Apuzzo.
But, the Terps picked up yet another title. Goaltender Megan Taylor was named the 2019 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player posting a game-high 10 saves. Brindi Griffin and Grace Griffin led the attack efforts for Maryland, with three goals apiece. Caroline Steele, Kali Hartshorn and Jen Giles each notched two goals as well.
Grace Griffin’s third goal gave Maryland a 10-5 lead with over 20 minutes left in the game. The Eagles later pulled within three on a goal by Apuzzo with 12:30 remaining. But, Jen Giles scored twice more for the Terps to add some more cushion. Kenzie Kent scored her fifth goal for Boston College to make the score 12-10, but that was as close as Boston College would get.