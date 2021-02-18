Here are the top returning goal scorers for the 2021 DII women's lacrosse season

Julia Foster's 33 goals last season were tied with Ashland's Sofia Michael for the most in DII women's lacrosse.

While the 2021 DII women's lacrosse season began on Feb. 5, only 16 teams have currently seen the field.

That number will rise in the coming days. But for now, it's time to look at the game's top returning goal scorers. Selections were based on stats from 2020.

Total goals scored in 2020 (returning players)

RANK PLAYER, SCHOOL 2021 CLASS POSITION GOALS GAMES T-1 Sofia Michael, Ashland Senior ATT 33 6 T-1 Julia Foster, Limestone Senior M 33 8 3 Chloe Wood, Newberry Junior M 31 9 4 Kylie Eastman, Belmont Abbey Senior ATT 30 9 T-5 Abigail Lagos, UIndy Senior ATT 28 8 T-5 Kendall Wells, Wingate Grad student ATT/M 28 8

Sofia Michael, Ashland — 33 goals in six games

Despite playing in just six games last year, Sofia Michael was tied with Limestone's Julia Foster for the most goals scored in the nation at 33. Her 5.50 goals per game average also ranked first in DII. In addition to goals, Michael led Ashland in points (40), shots (66) and shots on goal (51). The senior attacker added seven assists before the 2020 season was cut short.

Julia Foster, Limestone — 33 goals in eight games

As mentioned previously, Foster's 33 goals were tied with Michael for the most last season. The midfielder also led the Saints in shots (60) and shots on goal (51). An incredible 85 percent of her shots were on goal, the second-highest percentage of anyone on this list. Foster finished with 45 points and 12 assists in 2020.

Chloe Wood, Newberry — 31 goals in nine games

Chloe Wood led the Wolves in goals (31), assists (12), points (43), shots (69) and shots on goal (52) during the 2020 season. Roughly 75.4 percent of the sophomore's shots were on goal. She also posted a shot percentage of 44.9. Wood fired a season-high 13 shots against Lander on Feb. 1, 2020. The midfielder finished with three goals and three assists in that game.

Kylie Eastman, Belmont Abbey — 30 goals in nine games

Kylie Eastman started all nine contests for the Crusaders last year. She led Belmont Abbey in goals (30), assists (29), points (59), shots (69) and shots on goal (48). Those 59 points were the most for any player on this list. The attacker also had two game-winning goals in 2020.

Abigail Lagos, UIndy — 28 goals in eight games

As a redshirt sophomore, Abigail Lagos led the Greyhounds in goals (28), points (38), shots (63) and shots on goal (49) during the 2020 campaign. She started all eight games while adding 10 assists and one game-winning goal. Lagos' seven goals against Findlay on March 1, 2020, were the most for any UIndy player in one game last season.

Kendall Wells, Wingate — 28 goals in eight games

Tied for fifth with Lagos is Wingate's Kendall Wells. She led the Bulldogs in goals (28), points (35), shots (42) and shots on goal (36). Approximately 85.7 percent of her shots were on goal. That's the highest percentage of any player on this list. The attacker added seven assists and one game-winning goal in 2020.