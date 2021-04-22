🏐 Volleyball

Janie Harris | NCAA.com | April 22, 2021

Tewaaraton Award: History of the college lacrosse honor

Watch the fastest OT game-winners in NCAA men's lacrosse title game history

The Tewaaraton Award is given annually to the top male and female college lacrosse players in the country. While the lacrosse community knows this honor well, those outside may not, which is why you often see “the Heisman of lacrosse” noted after mentioning the award.

It makes sense to include that in the description because it's an easy way to describe the Tewaaraton. The award has been around since 2001 (compared to the Heisman, which has been given annually since 1935).

THE CLASS OF 2021: The 25 nominees for the women's and men's Tewaarton Award

So, if you're not familiar with the Tewaaraton, here are the essentials to know about the highest individual honor in college lacrosse:

Why it's called the Tewaaraton

Lacrosse is one of the oldest sports in North America, originally played by Native Americans. 

“It’s a game that Native Americans played in times of war and times of peace as a way to, kind of, honor the creator,” said Maryland's Taylor Cummings, the first and only three-time recipient of the Tewaaraton from 2014-16.

When the University Club of Washington, D.C. decided on the award's name, it seemed natural to link the trophy with the roots of its heritage.

Tewaaraton (pronounced deh-wa-al-la-don or teh-war-a-ton) is the word for "lacrosse" in Mohawk language. The Iroquois Nation is believed to be the founder of the sport.

"[The members of the club] reached out to many resources, which led them to the name Tewaaraton,” said Jeffrey Harvey, the chairman of the Tewaaraton Foundation.

He explained that they had to receive permission from the Mohawk Nation Council before officially adopting the name.

Winners of the Tewaaraton

While the Foundation sets the criteria for the award, it also puts together a committee of lacrosse’s top coaches who ultimately decides the recipient.

“We think it’s been an exceptional process because the coaches care about getting it right,” Harvey said.

Women’s Recipients
Year Winner Position School
2020 N/A N/A N/A
2019 Megan Taylor Goalie University of Maryland
2018 Sam Apuzzo Attack Boston College
2017 Zoe Stukenberg Midfield University of Maryland
2016 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2015 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2014 Taylor Cummings Midfield University of Maryland
2013 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield University of Maryland
2012 Katie Schwarzmann Midfield University of Maryland
2011 Shannon Smith Attack Northwestern University
2010 Caitlyn McFadden Midfield University of Maryland
2009 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern University
2008 Hannah Nielsen Midfield Northwestern University
2007 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern University
2006 Kristen Kjellman Midfield Northwestern University
2005 Katie Chrest Attack Duke University
2004 Amy Appelt Midfield University of Virginia
2003 Rachael Becker Defense Princeton University
2002 Erin Elbe Attack Georgetown University
2001 Jen Adams Attack University of Maryland

Syracuse’s Michael Powell was the first player to win the Tewaaraton twice. Northwestern’s Kristen Kjellman was the first woman to be honored twice and the first player across both genders to win it in back-to-back years.

“When my name was announced as a winner it was an incredible feeling. Most of my goals had been team based, so this was an amazing added and unexpected recognition,” Kjellman said.

She and Cummings both said the award helped them beyond their college years as they spread the game through clinics and in their careers, which is another goal of the Foundation.

Men’s Recipients
Year Winner Position School
2020 N/A N/A N/A
2019 Patrick Spencer Attack Loyola University
2018 Ben Reeves Attack Yale University
2017 Matt Rambo Attack University of Maryland
2016 Dylan Molloy Attack Brown University
2015 Lyle Thompson Attack University at Albany
2014 Lyle Thompson and Miles Thompson Attack University at Albany
2013 Rob Pannell Attack Cornell University
2012 Peter Baum Attack Colgate University
2011 Steele Stanwick Attack University of Virginia
2010 Ned Crotty Attack Duke University
2009 Max Seibald Midfield Cornell University
2008 Mike Leveille Attack Syracuse University
2007 Matt Danowski Attack Duke University
2006 Matt Ward Attack University of Virginia
2005 Kyle Harrison Midfield Johns Hopkins University
2004 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University
2003 Chris Rotelli Midfield University of Virginia
2002 Michael Powell Attack Syracuse University
2001 Doug Shanahan Midfield Hofstra University

A Native American player first won the award in 2014. It was also the first and only year that two players shared the trophy. 

Lyle and Miles Thompson, brothers who played for the University at Albany, both climbed up on stage to accept the honor after both broke the NCAA’s long-standing single-season points record (Lyle hit 128, and Miles hit 119). They were (and still are) one of the most prolific attack units in the sport's history, and are also a part of the Onondaga Nation, one of the six nations that are part of the Iroquois Confederacy.

“That year was a tough decision between me and Miles,” Lyle Thompson said. “If anything, we wanted the other to win, but [both of us winning] was really unexpected.”

Lyle said one of the best memories from winning in 2014 was getting to share it with his brother. And, in 2015, Lyle took the honor for the second time. 

The Tewaaraton Trophy design

The Tewaaraton Award, given annually to the best men's and women's college lacrosse players.

One of the goals of the Foundation is to mark the honor and heritage of lacrosse and sought a trophy that reflected that. Frederick Kail, a Mohawk native, designed and created the bronze statue of a single, un-named Mohawk player on a hexagon shaped slab of granite. The hexagon represents the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy.

“The meaning behind the award makes it that much more special,” Cummings said.

The original castings of the trophy are displayed in Maryland at the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Replicas are given each year to the winners.

The Tewaaraton ceremony

“The Tewaaraton Award Ceremony is a must-experience for every lacrosse fan,” Harvey said.

Each year, the ceremony is held in the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

“That’s one of the coolest part of the awards,” Lyle Thompson said. “The honor where the game comes from.”

Anyone can purchase a ticket and attend. Past winners said having their coaches, family, friends and teammates there made the moment all that more special.

“It’s a team award with an individual’s name on it,” Cummings said.

The 2019 ceremony will be held on May 30 at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.

