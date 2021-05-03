🏆 DI men's tennis selections

NCAA.com | May 3, 2021

2021 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship selections announced

DIII women's lacrosse: 2021 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

MORE: Full coverage of the 2021 DIII women's lacrosse championship | Bracket

Five first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 8 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday May 8-9 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (33):

conference team
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall
Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury University
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Chicago
Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland)
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League William Smith
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate 
Athletic Conference		 Westfield State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham
Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline
New England Collegiate Conference Becker
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference Cazenovia
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference George Fox
Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson
Skyline Conference Farmingdale State
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
USA South Athletic Conference Meredith

Pool B Berths (1):

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Pool C Berths (3):

Carroll (Wisconsin)
Illinois Wesleyan
Ithaca

