2021 NCAA Division III Women's Lacrosse Championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 37 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final three berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

Five first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 8 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday May 8-9 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 22-23 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (33):

conference team Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Franklin & Marshall Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury University College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Chicago Colonial States Athletic Conference Notre Dame (Maryland) Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales University (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania University Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate

Athletic Conference Westfield State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Messiah Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Fairleigh Dickinson-Florham Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline New England Collegiate Conference Becker New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Babson New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference Cazenovia North Coast Athletic Conference Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference Morrisville State Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference George Fox Ohio Athletic Conference John Carroll Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson Skyline Conference Farmingdale State Southern Athletic Association Rhodes State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland USA South Athletic Conference Meredith

Pool B Berths (1):

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Pool C Berths (3):

Carroll (Wisconsin)Illinois WesleyanIthaca