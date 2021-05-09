2021 NCAA DI women’s lacrosse championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 29 teams to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

North Carolina was selected as the overall No. 1 seed after finishing 18-0 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

The tournament begins with first-round games May 14. Eight sites will host first- and second-round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16, and four quarterfinal games will be played Saturday, May 22 or Sunday, May 23. These preliminary-round games will be played on the campuses of competing institutions.

The winners of the four quarterfinal games will advance to the national semifinals hosted by Towson University at Johnny Unitas® Stadium in Towson, Maryland. The semifinal games will be shown live on ESPNU at Noon and 2 p.m. Eastern time, Friday, May 28. The championship game will air live on ESPNU Sunday, May 30 at Noon. Tickets for the semifinals and national championship game at Johnny Unitas® Stadium can be purchased online at www.ncaa.com/tickets.

Big Ten Conference champion Northwestern (13-0) earned the No. 2 seed in the field, while Syracuse enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed with a 14-3 record. Boston College (13-3) rounds out the top four seeds.

Fifteen conferences, including the American Athletic Conference, America East Conference, Atlantic 10 Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference, ASUN Conference, Big East Conference, Big South Conference, Big Ten Conference, Colonial Athletic Association, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Mid-American Conference, Northeast Conference, Pac-12 Conference, Patriot League and Southern Conference had conference champions awarded automatic qualification for the 2021 championship. The remaining 14 teams were selected on an at-large basis. A complete bracket with teams, dates and sites is available at NCAA.com.

TEAMS EARNING AUTOMATIC QUALIFICATION conference school American Athletic Florida (16-2) America East Stony Brook (14-2) Atlantic 10 Massachusetts (15-2) ACC North Carolina (18-0) ASUN Jacksonville (11-1) Big East Denver (15-1) Big South High Point (10-7) Big Ten Northwestern (13-0) Colonial James Madison (11-4) MAAC Fairfield (13-1) MAC Robert Morris (14-2) Northeast Mount St. Mary’s (14-2) Pac-12 Stanford (11-0) Patriot Loyola Maryland (11-2) SoCon Mercer (7-7)

HONORS: Tewaaraton Award announces 25 men's and women's 2021 nominees

TEAMS SELECTED AT-LARGE SCHOOL Boston College (13-3) Drexel (13-2) Duke (9-7) Hofstra (6-6) Johns Hopkins (8-6) Maryland (9-6) Notre Dame (9-6) Rutgers (6-8) Syracuse (14-3) Temple (12-5) Towson (9-8) UConn (12-6) Vanderbilt (12-6) Virginia (8-8)

Drexel and Robert Morris will be making their debut appearances in the tournament.

In the 2019 championship, Maryland defeated Boston College, 12-10, at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland, to win its 14th women’s lacrosse national championship.

NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship information is available on http://www.ncaa.com/wlacrosse.