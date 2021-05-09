2021 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship selections

The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 12-team tournament. Four predetermined sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 14, and Sunday, May 16. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic Region), Roberts Wesleyan College (East Region), Lindenwood University (Midwest Region), and Florida Southern College (South Region.) The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 21, and Sunday, May 23. The championship will be co-hosted by the Mountain East Conference and the City of Salem, in Salem, Virginia.

Earning the No. 1 seeds are: West Chester University of Pennsylvania (Atlantic region), Roberts Wesleyan College (East region), University of Indianapolis (Midwest region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South region).

