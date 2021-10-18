Melissa Coyne returns as NCAA national coordinator of officials for women’s lacrosse

Melissa Coyne has been named NCAA national coordinator of officials for women's lacrosse.

This will be Coyne's second stint in the position. She previously held the role from 2014-19. She succeeds Laura Hebert, who resigned earlier this year.

As the national coordinator, Coyne will oversee communication among women's lacrosse officials, conference coordinators, coaches and the NCAA. She will help provide consistency in the interpretation of NCAA women's lacrosse rules and mechanics.

In addition, Coyne will work with the Division I, II and III Women's Lacrosse Committees in the identification, training, selection and evaluation of umpires for each championship.

"I am excited to return to the NCAA as the national coordinator of officials," said Coyne, who is the director of athletics at the St. James sports complex in Springfield, Virginia. "Women's lacrosse continues to evolve and grow, and I am looking forward to working with coaches, administrators and officials as we pursue the very best for the student-athletes and fans."

Coyne's experience in the sport also includes working at USA Lacrosse, where she was the director of the National Team Development Program (2017-18), director of games administration (2014-17) and director of the women's game (2011-14).

Coyne is a former NCAA student-athlete, having played women's lacrosse at North Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in political science in 2001.