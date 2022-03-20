No. 2 North Carolina women's lacrosse beats No. 1 Boston College behind Aldave's 4 goals

CHESTNUT HILL, MASS. — North Carolina went on a 6-0 run in the second and third quarters and held off a furious Boston College rally, beating the defending NCAA champion Eagles, 16-15, in a matchup of the nation's top two teams on Sunday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

Graduate transfer Andie Aldave had four goals on five shots to lead the way for the Tar Heels, who won their 35th consecutive regular season game. Fellow transfer Olivia Dirks also came up big for Carolina, tallying two goals, two assists and a team-high five draw controls.

Grad transfer attacker Sam Geiersbach finished with two goals and two assists. Jamie Ortega had a goal and two assists. Ally Mastroianni and Elizabeth Hillman both scored twice, with Mastroianni adding five draw controls and scoring a key goal with 11:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, the only UNC goal in BC's 6-1 run to close the game.

Nicole Humphrey, Caitlyn Wurzburger and Scottie Rose Growney also scored single goals in a balanced attack that saw nine Tar Heel scorers.

The Tar Heel defense held BC scoreless for a span of 21:05, including the entirety of the second quarter, as UNC seized control of the game.

Carolina built a 15-9 lead with 13:30 left in the fourth quarter before the Eagles mounted a furious rally, closing the game on a 6-1 run. The Tar Heel defense stiffened in the final minutes, however, with Brooklyn Walker-Welch and Emma Trenchard making a key defensive stop in the final minute. UNC held BC to just one goal in the final 5:22 of the game.

UNC goalie Taylor Moreno made six key saves and gathered a ground ball to pick up the win in the cage. She improved to 9-0 this season and 57-6 in her career in her 63rd consecutive start.

BC's reigning Tewaaraton Award winner Charlotte North led all scorers with five points on four goals and an assist, but the Tar Heel defense forced her to work hard for her production as North's four goals came on 10 shots and were under her season average of over five goals per game.

The Tar Heels improved to 9-0 this season, including 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. BC fell to 8-1, 2-1. Carolina snapped BC's 13-game winning streak and is 59-6 in its last 65 games against ACC opponents.

The Tar Heels will return to action on Wednesday March 23 at High Point.

Notes:

Team

• Carolina won for the 36th time in its last 37 games.

• It was UNC's 35th consecutive regular season win.

• The Tar Heels are 59-6 in their last 65 games against ACC opponents (regular season and postseason).

• UNC scored double-figure goals for the 45th time in its last 46 games.

Individual

•Taylor Moreno improved her career record in goal to 57-6. She has started 63 consecutive games in the cage dating to 2018.

•Jamie Ortega extended her goal streak to 43 consecutive games.

• Ortega has tallied at least one point in 72 consecutive games and 77 of 78 in her career.

• Ortega extended her own school record for points by upping her total to 399. She moved into second place in ACC history in career points on Sunday, passing Sam Apuzzo of Boston College (397). Jen Adams of Maryland (1998-2001) is first with 445.

•Ally Mastroianni had five draw controls and has 41 in her last six games.

•Sam Geiersbach, a graduate transfer from the University of Richmond, had two goals and two assists. She has 13 goals and 14 assists in the last five games.