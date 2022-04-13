Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | April 13, 2022 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF Boston College beats Syracuse to win its first women's lacrosse national championship Share Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament, which will crown a champion in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, May 29. 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket This is the official, printable NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket for the national championship. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. Final minute and celebration from BC's 2021 women's lacrosse title 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament schedule ROUND DATES LOCATIONS First round Friday, May 13 Team campuses Second round Sunday, May 15 Team campuses Quarterfinals Thursday, May 19 Team campuses Semifinals Friday, May 27 Baltimore, Maryland National championship Sunday, May 29 Baltimore, Maryland NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship history YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Boston College Acacia Walker-Weinstein 16-10 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- -- 2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md. 2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa. 2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa. 2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md. 2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova 2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook 2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook 2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson 2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson 2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson 2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn 2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University 2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy 2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton 2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse 2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.) 2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins 2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ 1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins 1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC 1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh 1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh 1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ 1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland 1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland 1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh 1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ 1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton 1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester 1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford 1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland 1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland 1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn 1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University 1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn 1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship. Women's lacrosse: Virginia upsets No. 3 Syracuse, advances to ACC semifinals The 6-seed Virginia women’s lacrosse team (9-8) advanced to the ACC semifinals with a 18-14 win over 3-seed Syracuse (13-4) on Friday night at Arlotta Stadium. READ MORE 2022 men’s and women’s lacrosse Tewaaraton Award nominees announced The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the 2022 men’s and women’s lacrosse Tewaaraton Award Nominees. READ MORE Women's college lacrosse: No. 1 North Carolina wins ACC regular-season title with dominating win over No. 5 Duke North Carolina women's lacrosse took down Duke in dominating fashion, beating the Blue Devils, 18-4, to clinch the ACC regular-season title. READ MORE