Women's lacrosse: Virginia upsets No. 3 Syracuse, advances to ACC semifinals

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The 6-seed Virginia women’s lacrosse team (9-8) advanced to the ACC semifinals with a 18-14 win over 3-seed Syracuse (13-4) on Friday night at Arlotta Stadium.

The Cavaliers used a balanced attack and a 5-0 run in the third quarter to knock off the Orange in the quarterfinals. Freshman Rachel Clark led UVA with six goals, redshirt senior Ashlyn McGovern added four and sophomore Morgan Schwab dished out four assists with three goals.

Virginia had nine assists on its 18 goals. UVA led in shots (27-26), saves (5-1), ground balls (13-5) and caused turnovers (6-5).

How it happened

The Cavaliers took an early 3-1 lead after going on a 3-0 run in five minutes.

Syracuse came back to tie it up 4-4 before taking a 6-5 lead at the end of the first quarter.

UVA regained the lead with a 3-0 run to start the second quarter. McGovern, Clark and junior Kiki Shaw combined for the run.

Clark scored again to put UVA up 9-7. Syracuse scored just before the half as Virginia took a 9-8 lead into the break.

The Orange scored first out the half to tie it 9-9. Sophomore Mackenzie Hoeg scored to put UVA back up before Syracuse scored back-to-back goals to lead 11-10 with 7:23 to go in the third quarter.

Virginia went on a 5-0 run over the next eight minutes to take a 15-11 lead with 13:27 remaining in the game.

The teams traded goals for the remainder of the game as UVA took the win.

Notes

Clark matched her career-high with six goals. It was her 13th hat trick of the season.

McGovern recorded her 12th hat trick of the season.

Schwab finished with a career-high seven points with three goals and four assists.

Sophomore Aubrey Williams led the Cavaliers with eight draw controls.

Senior Myla Grace Barnett had a career-best three caused turnovers.

Up next

Virginia will play 2-seed Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 in Notre Dame, Ind.