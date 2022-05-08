2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS---The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. Four sites will host first- and second- round competition Friday, May 13, and Sunday, May 15. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of the number one seed from the Atlantic, East, Midwest, and South Regions. These preliminary round games will be played on the campuses of East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic Region), Stonehill College (East Region,) University of Indianapolis (Midwest Region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South Region.) The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 20, and Sunday, May 22. The championship will be hosted by Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, Missouri.

Earning the No. 1 seeds are: East Stroudsburg University (Atlantic region), Stonehill College (East region), University of Indianapolis (Midwest region), and Queens University (North Carolina) (South region).

For more information about the Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.