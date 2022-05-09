2022 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 46 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final thirteen berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

Fourteen first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 14 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Sunday, May 15 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (32):

Conference Team Atlantic East Conference Cabrini Centennial Conference Gettysburg College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin University of Chicago Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams Empire 8 St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph's (Maine) Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Catholic Liberty League William Smith Little East Conference Western Connecticut State Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (Pennsylvania) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey North Atlantic Conference SUNY Canton North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference George Fox Ohio Athletic Conference Capital Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson Skyline Conference Merchant Marine Southern Athletic Association Rhodes Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland United East Conference St. Mary's (Maryland) USA South Athletic Conference Meredith

Pool B Berths (1):

Salisbury

Pool C Berths (13):

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Colby

Denison

Franklin & Marshall

Haverford

Ithaca

Messiah

Middlebury

Roanoke

St. Lawrence

Stevenson

SUNY Geneseo

Wesleyan (Connecticut)

For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship, including a complete bracket with dates, sites and pairings, log on to NCAA.com.