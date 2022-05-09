Today's CHAMPS

🥍 DI men's lax first round | Noon ET

⛳️ DII women's golf | Final

🥎 DII softball | Regionals

DIII softball | Regionals
lacrosse-women-d3 flag

NCAA | May 9, 2022

2022 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced

DIII women's lacrosse: 2022 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 46 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final thirteen berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

Fourteen first-round games will be conducted Saturday, May 14 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Sunday, May 15 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 21-22. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 28-29 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (32):

Conference Team
Atlantic East Conference Cabrini
Centennial Conference Gettysburg
College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin University of Chicago
Colonial States Athletic Conference Bryn Athyn
Commonwealth Coast Conference Roger Williams
Empire 8 St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Saint Joseph's (Maine)
Heartland Collegiate Women's Lacrosse Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Catholic
Liberty League William Smith
Little East Conference Western Connecticut State
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Saint Mary's (Indiana)
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (Pennsylvania)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens Institute of Technology
Midwest Women's Lacrosse Conference Hamline
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletic Conference Springfield
New Jersey Athletic Conference The College of New Jersey
North Atlantic Conference SUNY Canton
North Coast Athletic Conference Kenyon
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference George Fox
Ohio Athletic Conference Capital
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Washington and Lee
Presidents' Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson
Skyline Conference Merchant Marine
Southern Athletic Association Rhodes
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
United East Conference St. Mary's (Maryland)
USA South Athletic Conference Meredith
Pool B Berths (1):
Salisbury
 
Pool C Berths (13):
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Colby
Denison
Franklin & Marshall
Haverford
Ithaca
Messiah
Middlebury
Roanoke
St. Lawrence
Stevenson
SUNY Geneseo
Wesleyan (Connecticut)
 

For more information about the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship, including a complete bracket with dates, sites and pairings, log on to NCAA.com.

8 things to know about North Carolina women's lacrosse — a team with a shot at perfection

The North Carolina women's lacrosse team has yet to lose a game this season, but perfection isn't the only thing the Tar Heels are on the hunt for — they want a championship and revenge against a conference foe.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF

Here is the printable version of the 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship selections

The selections for the 2022 NCAA DII women's lacrosse championship have been announced.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners