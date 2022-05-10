2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF

Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament, which will crown a champion in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, May 29.

2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket

This is the official, printable NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket for the national championship. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window.

Final minute and celebration from BC's 2021 women's lacrosse title

2022 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament schedule

ROUND DATES LOCATIONS First round Friday, May 13 Team campuses Second round Sunday, May 15 Team campuses Quarterfinals Thursday, May 19 Team campuses Semifinals Friday, May 27 Baltimore, Maryland National championship Sunday, May 29 Baltimore, Maryland

NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship history