DI women’s lacrosse championship semifinals schedule change

BALTIMORE — The NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee has announced a change to the championship semifinal game times, taking place on Friday, May 27. The changes are being implemented due to pending weather in the Baltimore area on Friday.

The first game between top seed North Carolina and No. 4 seed Northwestern will start at 12:30 p.m. and be broadcast on ESPNews. The second game featuring No. 2 seed Maryland and third- seeded Boston College will start at approximately 3 p.m. on ESPNU.

“A lot of thought and consideration went into this decision, but we felt it was in the best interest of our student-athletes and coaches to ensure completion of both games on Friday,” said Mike Scerbo, chair of the Division I Women’s Lacrosse Committee. “We are grateful to Johns Hopkins’ staff and administration for helping us facilitate thsese changes and we apologize for any inconvenience to our fans.”

The national semifinals and final are hosted by Johns Hopkins University at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Maryland. The championship game will air live on ESPN Sunday, May 29, at noon. Tickets for the semifinals and national championship game can be purchased online at www.ncaa.com/tickets.

NCAA Division I women’s lacrosse championship information is available on http://www.ncaa.com/wlacrosse.