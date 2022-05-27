WATCH: North Carolina women's lacrosse scores 8 consecutive goals in fourth quarter to shock Northwestern in 2022 semifinal

With 10:15 to play in the fourth quarter, Northwestern was on the cusp of being the first.

Through 20 games, North Carolina hadn't lost a game. Yet with just 10 minutes to play in the 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse semifinals, the Wildcats led 14-7, with the Tar Heels' backs firmly up against the ropes.

Then the rest of the quarter happened and North Carolina reverted back to its undefeated ways, rattling off eight consecutive goals to win, 15-14. Five of the final eight tallies came from the stick of Sam Geiersbach, who also scored the game-tying and game-winning goals.

Watch the full comeback above.

North Carolina will go for its first title since 2016 when the Heels play in the national championship game at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29.