Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | May 29, 2022 Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship 2022 DIII women's lacrosse championship: Tufts vs. Middlebury full replay Share Middlebury took down Tufts, 13-5 to win the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship. This is the program's eight national title and first since 2019. Heading into the fourth quarter the Panthers led by just two. But, thanks to a seven-goal fourth quarter the Panthers put away the Jumbos. Middlebury's Jane Earley racked up six goals and one assist on the day to help her team win on Sunday. CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP: Complete tournament coverage and scores The Panthers' defense was a major contributor in the win. They never allowed more than 10 goals in a game the entire NCAA tournament run. Middlebury's goaltender, Annie Enrietto, faced just nine shots on the day and saved four. NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!!! #MiddLacrosse #MiddStickSports #MiddChampions #MiddNationalChampions pic.twitter.com/jM3y8Rw1ee — Middlebury Athletics (@MiddAthletics) May 29, 2022 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF Here is the printable version of the 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket. READ MORE North Carolina defeats Boston College to win the national championship North Carolina held on to win a classic title game, 12-11, over Boston College and claim the 2022 NCAA DI women's championship. The Tarheels finished 22-0 and Boston College 19-4. North Carolina took down Boston College, 12-11, to win its third national championship since 2013. READ MORE North Carolina women's lacrosse scores eight consecutive goals in fourth quarter to stun Northwestern in 2022 semifinal North Carolina put up a comeback to remember en route to beating Northwestern, 15-14, to advance to the national championship. READ MORE