Middlebury wins 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship

Middlebury took down Tufts, 13-5 to win the 2022 DIII women's lacrosse national championship. This is the program's eight national title and first since 2019.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Panthers led by just two. But, thanks to a seven-goal fourth quarter the Panthers put away the Jumbos. Middlebury's Jane Earley racked up six goals and one assist on the day to help her team win on Sunday.

The Panthers' defense was a major contributor in the win. They never allowed more than 10 goals in a game the entire NCAA tournament run. Middlebury's goaltender, Annie Enrietto, faced just nine shots on the day and saved four.