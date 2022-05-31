CHAMPS 🏆

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | May 31, 2022

2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament: Printable bracket .PDF

Boston College vs. North Carolina: 2022 NCAA women's lacrosse championship highlights

Here is the printable bracket for the 2022 NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament, featuring North Carolina as the tournament winner over Boston College. 

2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket 

This is the official, printable NCAA DI women's lacrosse tournament bracket. You can click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. 

Final 2022 NCAA DI women's lacrosse bracket
Full final 4:13 of North Carolina-Boston College title game

2022 NCAA women's lacrosse tournament schedule

ROUND DATES LOCATIONS
First round  Friday, May 13 Team campuses
Second round Sunday, May 15 Team campuses
Quarterfinals Thursday, May 19 Team campuses
Semifinals Friday, May 27  Baltimore, Maryland
National championship  Sunday, May 29 Baltimore, Maryland

NCAA DI women's lacrosse championship history

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2022 North Carolina  Jenny Levy 12-11 Boston College Baltimore, Md.
2021 Boston College Acacia Walker-Weinstein 16-10 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2020 Canceled due to COVID-19 -- -- -- --
2019 Maryland Cathy Reese 12-10 Boston College Baltimore, Md.
2018 James Madison Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe 16-15 Boston College Stony Brook, N.Y. 
2017 Maryland Cathy Reese 16-13 Boston College Foxborough, Mass. 
2016 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-7 Maryland Chester, Pa.
2015 Maryland Cathy Reese 9-8 North Carolina Chester, Pa.
2014 Maryland Cathy Reese 15-12 Syracuse Towson, Md.
2013 North Carolina Jenny Levy 13-12 (3OT) Maryland Villanova
2012 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-6 Syracuse Stony Brook
2011 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 8-7 Maryland Stony Brook
2010 Maryland Cathy Reese 13-11 Northwestern Towson
2009 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 21-7 North Carolina Towson
2008 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 10-6 Penn Towson
2007 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 15-13 Virginia Penn
2006 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 7-4 Dartmouth Boston University
2005 Northwestern Kelly Amonte Hiller 13-10 Virginia Navy
2004 Virginia Julie Myres 10-4 Princeton Princeton
2003 Princeton Chris Sailer 8-7 (OT) Virginia Syracuse
2002 Princeton Chris Sailer 12-7 Georgetown Loyola (Md.)
2001 Maryland Cindy Timchal 14-13 (OT) Georgetown Johns Hopkins
2000 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-8 Princeton TCNJ
1999 Maryland Cindy Timchal 16-6 Virginia Johns Hopkins
1998 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-5 Virginia UMBC
1997 Maryland Cindy Timchal 8-7 Loyola (Md.) Lehigh
1996 Maryland Cindy Timchal 10-5 Virginia Lehigh
1995 Maryland Cindy Timchal 13-5 Princeton TCNJ
1994 Princeton Chris Sailer 10-7 Maryland Maryland
1993 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 (OT) Princeton Maryland
1992 Maryland Cindy Timchal 11-10 (OT) Havard Lehigh
1991 Virginia Jane Miller 8-6 Maryland TCNJ
1990 Harvard Carole Kleinfelder 8-7 Maryland Princeton
1989 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Harvard West Chester
1988 Temple Tina Sloan Green 15-7 Penn State Haverford
1987 Penn State Susan Scheetz 7-6 Temple Maryland
1986 Maryland Sue Tyler 11-10 Penn State Maryland
1985 New Hampshire Marisa Didio 6-5 Maryland Penn
1984 Temple Tina Sloan Green 6-4 Maryland Boston University
1983 Delaware Janet Smith 10-7 Temple Penn
1982 Massachusetts Pamela Hixon 9-6 TCNJ TCNJ

Note: Before 2001, this championship was a national collegiate championship.

