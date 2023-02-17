TRENDING 📈

Syracuse Athletics | February 17, 2023

No. 4 Syracuse takes down No. 2 Maryland in women's lacrosse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Two games. Two top-five wins. The No. 4 Syracuse recorded its second consecutive victory against a team ranked in the top five to start the season, defeating No. 2 Maryland, 20-11, in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday.
 
Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell, who is this week's IWLCA and ACC Offensive Player of the Week after posting eight points against then No. 4 Northwestern, recorded a career-high 11 points on six goals and five assists against the Terrapins. Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer recorded a career-high 13 saves, including six on Maryland free-position attempts.


HOW IT HAPPENED
The Orange (2-0) never trailed in the contest as Megan Carney and Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to start the game. Tyrrell scored two in a row and then assisted on Carney's second of the day to give Syracuse a 6-2 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter. The Terrapins (1-1) fought back and scored the final three goals of the quarter to cut the lead to 6-5.
 
Syracuse started to pull away in the second quarter. Tyrrell started the scoring on an assist from Emma Tyrrell before Sierra Cockerille and Maddy Baxter added goals. After a Maryland goal, Baxter and Emma Ward found the back of the net to send the Orange into the locker room with an 11-6 halftime lead.
 
Carney scored twice in the third quarter as Syracuse extended its advantage to seven, 16-9, heading into the final 15 minutes. Maryland netted the first goal of the fourth quarter before Meaghan Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to put the game out of reach. She recorded her final point on an assist on the final goal of the game by Savannah Sweitzer.

UP NEXT
Syracuse is back in action on Monday, February 20 when it hosts Binghamton at 4 p.m. in the JMA Dome on Otto's Kids Club Day. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/ticketing.

