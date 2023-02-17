No. 4 Syracuse takes down No. 2 Maryland in women's lacrosse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Two games. Two top-five wins. The No. 4 Syracuse recorded its second consecutive victory against a team ranked in the top five to start the season, defeating No. 2 Maryland, 20-11, in the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday.



Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell , who is this week's IWLCA and ACC Offensive Player of the Week after posting eight points against then No. 4 Northwestern, recorded a career-high 11 points on six goals and five assists against the Terrapins. Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer recorded a career-high 13 saves, including six on Maryland free-position attempts.

Another top 5 win in the books. pic.twitter.com/7aGqXmdA43 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) February 17, 2023



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Orange (2-0) never trailed in the contest as Megan Carney and Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to start the game. Tyrrell scored two in a row and then assisted on Carney's second of the day to give Syracuse a 6-2 lead with 3:22 left in the first quarter. The Terrapins (1-1) fought back and scored the final three goals of the quarter to cut the lead to 6-5.



Syracuse started to pull away in the second quarter. Tyrrell started the scoring on an assist from Emma Tyrrell before Sierra Cockerille and Maddy Baxter added goals. After a Maryland goal, Baxter and Emma Ward found the back of the net to send the Orange into the locker room with an 11-6 halftime lead.



Carney scored twice in the third quarter as Syracuse extended its advantage to seven, 16-9, heading into the final 15 minutes. Maryland netted the first goal of the fourth quarter before Meaghan Tyrrell scored back-to-back goals to put the game out of reach. She recorded her final point on an assist on the final goal of the game by Savannah Sweitzer .

MORE: Here's every DI women's lacrosse title winner since 1982

UP NEXT

Syracuse is back in action on Monday, February 20 when it hosts Binghamton at 4 p.m. in the JMA Dome on Otto's Kids Club Day. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/ticketing.