James Madison women's lacrosse defeats No. 5 Maryland for top-five win

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Marking its 14th all-time victory against a top-five opponent, No. 12 James Madison lacrosse held on late behind a stout defensive effort, winning an 8-7 battle against No. 5 Maryland at Sentara Park on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Kat Buchanan put up a career effort in net with 10 saves on a .588 save percentage, adding a team-high three ground balls to lift the Dukes to victory. She had four saves in the fourth quarter. Away from goal, JMU caused eight turnovers, with two each from Mairead Durkin and Nicholle Marshall.

Offensively, Isabella Peterson and Lilly Boswell each led the way with two goals while four others scored once.

The program's fifth all-time win against the Terrapins improved the Dukes to 4-1 while Maryland dropped to 3-2.

For Maryland, attackers Eloise Clevinger, Libby May and Hannah Leubecker scored twice. Goalkeeper Emily Sterling made four saves and Brianna Lamoureux picked up four ground balls.

How it happened:

First Quarter – James Madison 2, Maryland 0

Katelyn Morgan opened the scoring with a highlight-reel goal before Boswell extended the lead. JMU out-shot Maryland 6-3 and marked the third time this season holding an opponent scoreless in a quarter.

Second Quarter – James Madison 4, Maryland 2

Maryland cut the lead to one on a free position shot before Tai Jankowski and Peterson extended the margin to 4-1. A last-second goal for the Terps cut things to 4-2.

Third Quarter – James Madison 6, Maryland 4

Brianna Mennella restored the three-goal advantage before a pair of Maryland strikes cut the lead to one. Lizzy Fox scored her first goal of the season with 36 seconds to play to give JMU a two-goal cushion.

Fourth Quarter – James Madison 8, Maryland 7

The Dukes scored on their only two shots of the quarter to gain an 8-4 lead, before Maryland scored three times in 2:51, cutting the lead to one with 4:22 to play. However, the Terps got just one more shot off, a Buchanan save with just 1:27 to play.

Inside the numbers:

This was just the second time in the series JMU has won consecutive games, having done so across the 2002 and 2003 seasons.

Wednesday was the fewest number of goals allowed to Maryland since April 2, 1988.

JMU has now held four straight opponents to single-digit goals for the first time since doing so in a four-game stretch from March 3-16, 2021.

The Dukes are now 10-0 in games where they have held an opponent scoreless in at least one quarter.

JMU assisted on five of its eight goals, assisting on over 50% of its scores for the second straight game.

The win was JMU's first by one goal since winning 13-12 against Drexel in overtime on May 9, 2021.

Combining Buchanan's 10 and Molly Dougherty's 11 saves in last season's win, JMU goaltenders have combined for 21 saves and a .583 save percentage in the last two contests against UMD.

Buchanan now has a .500 or better save percentage in each of her last four games.

Records and milestones:

Durkin secured her 100th caused turnover of her career, becoming the sixth player all-time to do so in JMU history.

The Dukes are back home on Saturday against another Big Ten foe in Ohio State. Saturday's contest against the Buckeyes begins at noon and will be streamed on ESPN+. Ohio State defeated Cincinnati in a thrilling 13-12 overtime victory on Tuesday.