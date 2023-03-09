Tewaaraton Award announces first round of 2023 men's and women's watchlist additions

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the first round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Men’s and Women’s Watch Lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for this year’s Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Men’s First Round Additions

Payton Cormier, Virginia – Sr., Attack

Troy Hettinger, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Defense

Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Soph., Attack

Chris Lyons, Yale – Soph., Attack

Tim Marcille, Johns Hopkins – Sr., Goalie

Will Mark, Syracuse – Jr., Goalie

Wilson Stephenson, Duke – Grad. Student, Defense

Jayson Tingue, UMBC – Jr., Goalie

Hunter Vines, High Point – Grad. Student, Midfield

Women’s First Round Additions

Lacey Bartholomay, Army – Jr., Goalie

Sydni Black, Loyola Maryland – Jr., Attack

Emelia Bohi, Denver – Soph., Goalie

Megan Carney, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack

Reilly Casey, North Carolina – Jr., Attack

Jenna Collignon, Yale – Soph., Attack

Kayla Martello, Boston College – Jr., Attack

Rachel Matey, James Madison – Sr., Defense

Trinity McPherson, Denver – Grad. Student, Defense

Alecia Nicholas, North Carolina – Soph., Goalie

Jill Smith, Michigan – Soph., Midfield

Lauren Spence, Loyola Maryland – Soph., Goalie

Madison Taylor, Northwestern – First Year, Midfield

Jackie Wolak, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Players not named to this initial list or this round of additions will have more opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. The second round of Watch List additions will be announced March 31, before the field will be narrowed to 25 Men’s and 25 Women’s Nominees on April 20. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 1.

Here are the initial watchlists that were announced in February:

Tewaaraton Award Men's Watchlist player school class position Gavin Adler Cornell Sr. Defense Matthew Beddow Tampa Sr. Defense Pace Billings Princeton Jr. Defense Will Bowen Georgetown Gr. Defense Matt Brandau Yale Jr. Attack Kenny Brower Duke Sr. Defense Graham Bundy Jr. Georgetown Sr. Midfield Matt Campbell Villanova Gr. Midfield Greg Campisi Harvard Jr. Defense Zach Cole St. Joseph's Gr. Face Off Vince D'Alto Boston U Sr. Attack Tucker Dordevic Georgetown Gr. Attack Sammy English Princeton Sr. Midfield Liam Entenmann Notre Dame Sr. Goalie Cross Ferrara Salisbury Gr. Attack Dylan Gergar Penn 5Y Attack Owen Grant Delaware Sr. Defense Sam Handley Penn 5Y Midfield Owen Hiltz Syracuse So. Attack Marcus Hudgins Ohio State Jr. Defense Cole Kastner Virginia Jr. Defense Pat Kavanaugh Notre Dame Sr. Attack CJ Kirst Cornell Jr. Attack Shane Knobloch Rutgers Jr. Midfield Petey LaSalla Virginia Gr. Face Off Kyle Long Maryland Sr. Midfield Connor Maher North Carolina Gr. SSDM Brett Makar Maryland Gr. Defense Logan McNaney Maryland Sr. Goalie Ron Meyer Boston U Sr. LSM Jack Myers Ohio State Gr. Attack Brennan O'Neill Duke Jr. Attack JoJo Pirreca Marist Gr. Attack Ethan Rall Rutgers Gr. LSM Payton Rezanka Loyola Gr. SSDM Michael Robinson Delaware Sr. Attack Ross Scott Rutgers Sr. Attack Connor Shellenberger Virginia Sr. Attack JJ Sillstrop Denver Sr. Attack Mike Sisselberger Lehigh Gr. Face Off Patrick Skalniak Navy Sr. Midfield Alec Stathakis Denver Sr. Face Off Connor Theriault Brown Jr. Goalie Bobby Van Buren Ohio State So. Defense Max Waldbaum Jacksonville Gr. Attack Dylan Watson Jacksonville Gr. Attack Luke Wierman Maryland Sr. Face Off Mason Woodward Marquette Sr. Defense Ajax Zappitello Maryland Jr. Defense Josh Zawada Michigan Sr. Attack