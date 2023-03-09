Tewaaraton Award announces first round of 2023 men's and women's watchlist additions

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the first round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Men’s and Women’s Watch Lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for this year’s Tewaaraton Award.
The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.
Men’s First Round Additions
- Payton Cormier, Virginia – Sr., Attack
- Troy Hettinger, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Defense
- Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Soph., Attack
- Chris Lyons, Yale – Soph., Attack
- Tim Marcille, Johns Hopkins – Sr., Goalie
- Will Mark, Syracuse – Jr., Goalie
- Wilson Stephenson, Duke – Grad. Student, Defense
- Jayson Tingue, UMBC – Jr., Goalie
- Hunter Vines, High Point – Grad. Student, Midfield
Women’s First Round Additions
- Lacey Bartholomay, Army – Jr., Goalie
- Sydni Black, Loyola Maryland – Jr., Attack
- Emelia Bohi, Denver – Soph., Goalie
- Megan Carney, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack
- Reilly Casey, North Carolina – Jr., Attack
- Jenna Collignon, Yale – Soph., Attack
- Kayla Martello, Boston College – Jr., Attack
- Rachel Matey, James Madison – Sr., Defense
- Trinity McPherson, Denver – Grad. Student, Defense
- Alecia Nicholas, North Carolina – Soph., Goalie
- Jill Smith, Michigan – Soph., Midfield
- Lauren Spence, Loyola Maryland – Soph., Goalie
- Madison Taylor, Northwestern – First Year, Midfield
- Jackie Wolak, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack
Players not named to this initial list or this round of additions will have more opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. The second round of Watch List additions will be announced March 31, before the field will be narrowed to 25 Men’s and 25 Women’s Nominees on April 20. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 1.
Here are the initial watchlists that were announced in February:
|player
|school
|class
|position
|Gavin Adler
|Cornell
|Sr.
|Defense
|Matthew Beddow
|Tampa
|Sr.
|Defense
|Pace Billings
|Princeton
|Jr.
|Defense
|Will Bowen
|Georgetown
|Gr.
|Defense
|Matt Brandau
|Yale
|Jr.
|Attack
|Kenny Brower
|Duke
|Sr.
|Defense
|Graham Bundy Jr.
|Georgetown
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Matt Campbell
|Villanova
|Gr.
|Midfield
|Greg Campisi
|Harvard
|Jr.
|Defense
|Zach Cole
|St. Joseph's
|Gr.
|Face Off
|Vince D'Alto
|Boston U
|Sr.
|Attack
|Tucker Dordevic
|Georgetown
|Gr.
|Attack
|Sammy English
|Princeton
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Liam Entenmann
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|Goalie
|Cross Ferrara
|Salisbury
|Gr.
|Attack
|Dylan Gergar
|Penn
|5Y
|Attack
|Owen Grant
|Delaware
|Sr.
|Defense
|Sam Handley
|Penn
|5Y
|Midfield
|Owen Hiltz
|Syracuse
|So.
|Attack
|Marcus Hudgins
|Ohio State
|Jr.
|Defense
|Cole Kastner
|Virginia
|Jr.
|Defense
|Pat Kavanaugh
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|Attack
|CJ Kirst
|Cornell
|Jr.
|Attack
|Shane Knobloch
|Rutgers
|Jr.
|Midfield
|Petey LaSalla
|Virginia
|Gr.
|Face Off
|Kyle Long
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Connor Maher
|North Carolina
|Gr.
|SSDM
|Brett Makar
|Maryland
|Gr.
|Defense
|Logan McNaney
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Goalie
|Ron Meyer
|Boston U
|Sr.
|LSM
|Jack Myers
|Ohio State
|Gr.
|Attack
|Brennan O'Neill
|Duke
|Jr.
|Attack
|JoJo Pirreca
|Marist
|Gr.
|Attack
|Ethan Rall
|Rutgers
|Gr.
|LSM
|Payton Rezanka
|Loyola
|Gr.
|SSDM
|Michael Robinson
|Delaware
|Sr.
|Attack
|Ross Scott
|Rutgers
|Sr.
|Attack
|Connor Shellenberger
|Virginia
|Sr.
|Attack
|JJ Sillstrop
|Denver
|Sr.
|Attack
|Mike Sisselberger
|Lehigh
|Gr.
|Face Off
|Patrick Skalniak
|Navy
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Alec Stathakis
|Denver
|Sr.
|Face Off
|Connor Theriault
|Brown
|Jr.
|Goalie
|Bobby Van Buren
|Ohio State
|So.
|Defense
|Max Waldbaum
|Jacksonville
|Gr.
|Attack
|Dylan Watson
|Jacksonville
|Gr.
|Attack
|Luke Wierman
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Face Off
|Mason Woodward
|Marquette
|Sr.
|Defense
|Ajax Zappitello
|Maryland
|Jr.
|Defense
|Josh Zawada
|Michigan
|Sr.
|Attack
|player
|school
|class
|position
|Madison Ahern
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|Attack
|Meghan Ball
|Rutgers
|Sr.
|Defense
|Abby Bosco
|Maryland
|Gr.
|Defense
|Maddie Burns
|Michigan
|Jr.
|Defense
|Olivia Carner
|Duke
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Kasey Choma
|Notre Dame
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Rachel Clark
|Virginia
|So.
|Attack
|Erin Coykendall
|Northwestern
|Sr.
|Attack
|Katie DeSimone
|Duke
|Jr.
|Attack
|Katie Detwiler
|Loyola
|Gr.
|Defense
|Olivia Dirks
|North Carolina
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Marge Donovan
|Maryland
|Gr.
|Defense
|Olivia Dooley
|Southern Cal
|Sr.
|Defense
|Mairead Durkin
|James Madison
|Sr.
|Defense
|Jane Earley
|Middlebury
|Sr.
|Attack
|Sarah Elms
|Jacksonville
|Gr.
|Attack
|Kailyn Hart
|Stony Brook
|Sr.
|Attack
|Ashley Humphrey
|Stanford
|So.
|Attack
|Hayley Hunt
|Lehigh
|Jr.
|Goalie
|Maddie Jenner
|Duke
|Gr.
|Attack/Draw
|Chloë Johnson
|Ohio State
|5Y
|Attack
|Molly Laliberty
|Northwestern
|Gr.
|Goalie
|Hannah Leubecker
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Attack
|Clare Levy
|Stony Brook
|Jr.
|Defense
|Emma LoPinto
|Florida
|So.
|Attack
|Ellie Masera
|Stony Brook
|Jr.
|Midfield
|Kate Mashewske
|Syracuse
|Sr.
|Midfield/Draw
|Belle Mastropietro
|Temple
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Libby May
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Attack
|Jenn Medjid
|Boston College
|Gr.
|Attack
|Emily Nalls
|North Carolina
|Sr.
|Defense
|Kristin O'Neill
|Penn State
|Jr.
|Midfield
|Danielle Pavinelli
|Florida
|Jr.
|Attack
|Isabella Peterson
|James Madison
|Jr.
|Attack
|Sarah Reznick
|Florida
|Jr. (RS)
|Goalie
|Sydney Scales
|Boston College
|Jr.
|Defense
|Izzy Scane
|Northwestern
|Gr.
|Attack
|Hollie Schleicher
|Boston College
|Sr.
|Defense
|Belle Smith
|Boston College
|Jr.
|Midfield
|Cassidy Spills
|Rutgers
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Emily Sterling
|Maryland
|Sr.
|Goalie
|Emma Sullivan
|Stonehill
|Gr.
|Midfield
|Sam Thacker
|Denver
|Sr.
|Defense
|Emma Tyrrell
|Syracuse
|Sr.
|Midfield
|Meaghen Tyrrell
|Syracuse
|Gr.
|Attack
|Brooklyn Walker-Welch
|North Carolina
|So.
|Defense
|Emma Ward
|Syracuse
|Jr.
|Attack
|Sammy White
|Northwestern
|So.
|Defense
|Jillian Wilson
|Loyola
|Gr.
|Midfield
|Caitlyn Wurzburger
|North Carolina
|Jr.
|Attack