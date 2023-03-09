SELECTION SUNDAY 🏀

lacrosse-women-d1 flag

The Tewaaraton Award | March 9, 2023

Tewaaraton Award announces first round of 2023 men's and women's watchlist additions

2022 NCAA men's lacrosse championship highlights

The Tewaaraton Foundation has announced the first round of additions to the 2023 Tewaaraton Award Men’s and Women’s Watch Lists. The lists include the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlight the early contenders for this year’s Tewaaraton Award.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Men’s First Round Additions

  • Payton Cormier, Virginia – Sr., Attack
  • Troy Hettinger, Jacksonville – Grad. Student, Defense
  • Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame – Soph., Attack
  • Chris Lyons, Yale – Soph., Attack
  • Tim Marcille, Johns Hopkins – Sr., Goalie
  • Will Mark, Syracuse – Jr., Goalie
  • Wilson Stephenson, Duke – Grad. Student, Defense
  • Jayson Tingue, UMBC – Jr., Goalie
  • Hunter Vines, High Point – Grad. Student, Midfield

Women’s First Round Additions

  • Lacey Bartholomay, Army – Jr., Goalie
  • Sydni Black, Loyola Maryland – Jr., Attack
  • Emelia Bohi, Denver – Soph., Goalie
  • Megan Carney, Syracuse – Grad. Student, Attack
  • Reilly Casey, North Carolina – Jr., Attack
  • Jenna Collignon, Yale – Soph., Attack
  • Kayla Martello, Boston College – Jr., Attack
  • Rachel Matey, James Madison – Sr., Defense
  • Trinity McPherson, Denver – Grad. Student, Defense
  • Alecia Nicholas, North Carolina – Soph., Goalie
  • Jill Smith, Michigan – Soph., Midfield
  • Lauren Spence, Loyola Maryland – Soph., Goalie
  • Madison Taylor, Northwestern – First Year, Midfield
  • Jackie Wolak, Notre Dame – Sr., Attack

Players not named to this initial list or this round of additions will have more opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. The second round of Watch List additions will be announced March 31, before the field will be narrowed to 25 Men’s and 25 Women’s Nominees on April 20. Nominees can be players from the Watch Lists or not from the Watch Lists, effectively allowing for a third round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May and will be invited to the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony in Washington, D.C., on June 1.

Here are the initial watchlists that were announced in February:

Tewaaraton Award Men's Watchlist
player school class position
Gavin Adler Cornell Sr. Defense
Matthew Beddow Tampa Sr. Defense
Pace Billings Princeton Jr. Defense
Will Bowen Georgetown Gr. Defense
Matt Brandau Yale Jr. Attack
Kenny Brower Duke Sr. Defense
Graham Bundy Jr. Georgetown Sr. Midfield
Matt Campbell Villanova Gr. Midfield
Greg Campisi Harvard Jr. Defense
Zach Cole St. Joseph's Gr. Face Off
Vince D'Alto Boston U Sr. Attack
Tucker Dordevic Georgetown Gr. Attack
Sammy English Princeton Sr. Midfield
Liam Entenmann Notre Dame Sr. Goalie
Cross Ferrara Salisbury Gr. Attack
Dylan Gergar Penn 5Y Attack
Owen Grant Delaware Sr. Defense
Sam Handley Penn 5Y Midfield
Owen Hiltz Syracuse So. Attack
Marcus Hudgins Ohio State Jr. Defense
Cole Kastner Virginia Jr. Defense
Pat Kavanaugh Notre Dame Sr. Attack
CJ Kirst Cornell Jr. Attack
Shane Knobloch Rutgers Jr. Midfield
Petey LaSalla Virginia Gr. Face Off
Kyle Long Maryland Sr. Midfield
Connor Maher North Carolina Gr. SSDM
Brett Makar Maryland Gr. Defense
Logan McNaney Maryland Sr. Goalie
Ron Meyer Boston U Sr. LSM
Jack Myers Ohio State Gr. Attack
Brennan O'Neill Duke Jr. Attack
JoJo Pirreca Marist Gr. Attack
Ethan Rall Rutgers Gr. LSM
Payton Rezanka Loyola Gr. SSDM
Michael Robinson Delaware Sr. Attack
Ross Scott Rutgers Sr. Attack
Connor Shellenberger Virginia Sr. Attack
JJ Sillstrop Denver Sr. Attack
Mike Sisselberger Lehigh Gr. Face Off
Patrick Skalniak Navy Sr. Midfield
Alec Stathakis Denver Sr. Face Off
Connor Theriault Brown Jr. Goalie
Bobby Van Buren Ohio State So. Defense
Max Waldbaum Jacksonville Gr. Attack
Dylan Watson Jacksonville Gr. Attack
Luke Wierman Maryland Sr. Face Off
Mason Woodward Marquette Sr. Defense
Ajax Zappitello Maryland Jr. Defense
Josh Zawada Michigan Sr. Attack
Tewaaraton Award Women's Watchlist
player school class position
Madison Ahern Notre Dame Sr. Attack
Meghan Ball Rutgers Sr. Defense
Abby Bosco Maryland Gr. Defense
Maddie Burns Michigan Jr. Defense
Olivia Carner Duke Sr. Midfield
Kasey Choma Notre Dame Sr. Midfield
Rachel Clark Virginia So. Attack
Erin Coykendall Northwestern Sr. Attack
Katie DeSimone Duke Jr. Attack
Katie Detwiler Loyola Gr. Defense
Olivia Dirks North Carolina Sr. Midfield
Marge Donovan Maryland Gr. Defense
Olivia Dooley Southern Cal Sr. Defense
Mairead Durkin James Madison Sr. Defense
Jane Earley Middlebury Sr. Attack
Sarah Elms Jacksonville Gr. Attack
Kailyn Hart Stony Brook Sr. Attack
Ashley Humphrey Stanford So. Attack
Hayley Hunt Lehigh Jr. Goalie
Maddie Jenner Duke Gr. Attack/Draw
Chloë Johnson Ohio State 5Y Attack
Molly Laliberty Northwestern Gr. Goalie
Hannah Leubecker Maryland Sr. Attack
Clare Levy Stony Brook Jr. Defense
Emma LoPinto Florida So. Attack
Ellie Masera Stony Brook Jr. Midfield
Kate Mashewske Syracuse Sr. Midfield/Draw
Belle Mastropietro Temple Sr. Midfield
Libby May Maryland Sr. Attack
Jenn Medjid Boston College Gr. Attack
Emily Nalls North Carolina Sr. Defense
Kristin O'Neill Penn State Jr. Midfield
Danielle Pavinelli Florida Jr. Attack
Isabella Peterson James Madison Jr. Attack
Sarah Reznick Florida Jr. (RS) Goalie
Sydney Scales Boston College Jr. Defense
Izzy Scane Northwestern Gr. Attack
Hollie Schleicher Boston College Sr. Defense
Belle Smith Boston College Jr. Midfield
Cassidy Spills Rutgers Sr. Midfield
Emily Sterling Maryland Sr. Goalie
Emma Sullivan Stonehill Gr. Midfield
Sam Thacker Denver Sr. Defense
Emma Tyrrell Syracuse Sr. Midfield
Meaghen Tyrrell Syracuse Gr. Attack
Brooklyn Walker-Welch North Carolina So. Defense
Emma Ward Syracuse Jr. Attack
Sammy White Northwestern So. Defense
Jillian Wilson Loyola Gr. Midfield
Caitlyn Wurzburger North Carolina Jr. Attack

