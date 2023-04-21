No. 5 Boston College defeats No. 1 Syracuse to capture ACC co-regular season title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The No. 5 Boston College lacrosse team stunned No. 1 Syracuse with a thrilling come-from-behind 17-16 victory to capture the ACC co-regular season championship and the top seed in the 2023 ACC Ally Women's Lacrosse Championship in Charlotte, N.C.



The Eagles finish the regular season 13-3 with an 8-1 ACC mark for their third ACC regular season title since 2018. BC handed Syracuse its first loss of the season, snapping the Orange's 15-game win streak.



Syracuse held a five-goal lead five different times during the course of the game. With 8:14 left in the contest, the Eagles scored five of the final six goals to upend the Orange.



Belle Smith started the run before the dynamic twin-sister duo of Cassidy and Courtney Weeks, who were up to their clutch antics, as the they combined for three of the goals. Cassidy's second goal of the contest tied up the game 16-16 before B. Smith found Mckenna Davis for the game-winning score.



Ryan Smith then came away with the most important draw control of the game to help BC run out the clock. The Eagles outscored SU in the final frame, 7-2, ending the contest on a 9-3 run going back to the 3:10 mark of the third period.



Davis scored a career-high four goals with one helper for five points. B. Smith stepped up in the second half, having a hand in seven of the team's 11 second-half goals. The junior midfielder scored all of her season-high seven points in the final two periods.



Kayla Martello scored four goals in the contest, while Jenn Medjid registered a hat trick with three goals and a helper for four points. Courtney Weeks netted two scores and a team-best three helpers, equaling five points.

Shea Dolce topped 12 shots for her second game of the season with 10 or more saves. Cassidy Weeks and R. Smith led the team with five draw controls.



BC will play the winner between No. 8 seed Duke and No. 9 seed Louisville in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Charlotte, N.C.