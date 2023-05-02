TRENDING:

NCAA.com | May 2, 2023

2023 lacrosse championship selections schedule for DI, DII DIII

NCAA Photos via Getty Images North Carolina celebrates after winning the 2022 DI women's lacrosse championship. North Carolina celebrates after winning the 2022 DI women's lacrosse championship.

Here is the schedule for when men's and women's lacrosse championship fields will be announced this spring by the NCAA.

Most will be revealed Sunday, May 7. Here is the schedule and how to watch (all times Eastern):

The DIII women's lacrosse championship announcement is 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on an NCAA.com live stream, followed by a press release on NCAA.com.

The DI women's semifinals are Friday, May 26, at WakeMed Soccer Part in Cary, NC., followed by the title game on Sunday, May 28. The DII women's semifinals are May 19 at Key Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The championship game is May 21 at Key. DIII women's semis and finals are May 26 and May 28 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Va.

The DI, DII and DIII men's championship finals are all at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Penn. The DIII and DII championship games are Sunday, May 28. The DI semifinals are Saturday, May 27, and the title game is Monday, May 29.

