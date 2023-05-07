2023 NCAA Division II women's lacrosse championship selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Earning the No. 1 seeds are: West Chester University (Atlantic region), Pace University (East region), Regis University (Colorado) (Midwest region), and The University of Tampa (South region).

👀 Click or tap here to view the 16-team bracket

The championship provides for a 16-team tournament. The No. 1 seeds from each of the four regions will host first- and second- round competition on Friday, May 12, and Sunday, May 14. The winners of the four second-round games will advance to the semifinals and finals which will be conducted Friday, May 19, and Sunday, May 21. The championship will be hosted by the University of Indianapolis, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For more information about the Division II Women’s Lacrosse Championship, go to NCAA.com.