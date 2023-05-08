2023 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 46 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

Thirty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final thirteen berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.

Fourteen first-round games will be conducted Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 26-28 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.

BRACKET: View the 2023 DIII women's lacrosse bracket

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (32):

Atlantic East Conference: Cabrini

Centennial Conference: Franklin & Marshall College

Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin :University of Chicago

Colonial States Athletic Conference: Bryn Athyn

Commonwealth Coast Conference: Roger Williams

Empire 8: St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales University (Providence)

Heartland Collegiate Women’s Lacrosse Conference: Transylvania

Landmark Conference: Scranton

Liberty League: William Smith

Little East Conference: Plymouth State

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference: Westfield State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Hope

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: York (Pennsylvania)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Stevens Institute of Technology

Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference: Lake Forest

New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference: Babson

New Jersey Athletic Conference: The College of New Jersey

North Atlantic Conference: SUNY Canton

North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Aurora

Northwest Conference: George Fox

Ohio Athletic Conference: Capital

Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Washington & Lee

Presidents’ Athletic Conference: Washington and Jefferson

Skyline Conference: Merchant Marine

Southern Athletic Association: Rhodes

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Pomona-Pitzer

State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Geneseo

United East Conference: St. Mary’s (Maryland)

USA South Athletic Conference: Meredith

Pool B Berths (1):

Salisbury

Pool C Berths (13):

Christopher Newport

Colby

SUNY Cortland

DePauw

Gettysburg

Kenyon

Messiah

MIT

Mount Union

Roanoke

Trinity (CT)

Tufts

Wesleyan (CT)

LIVE UPDATES: We're tracking every NCAA lacrosse championship

For more information about the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship, including a complete bracket with dates, sites and pairings, log on to NCAA.com.