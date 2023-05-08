2023 NCAA DIII women's lacrosse championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Committee has selected the 46 teams that will compete in the 2023 NCAA Division III Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
Thirty-two conferences have been awarded automatic qualification for the championship. One team has been selected from Pool B, which consists of independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification. The final thirteen berths are reserved for Pool C, which includes the remaining institutions in conferences with automatic qualification that are not the conference champion plus remaining independents and members of non-qualifying conferences.
Fourteen first-round games will be conducted Friday, May 12 or Saturday, May 13 with the winners advancing to the second round. Sixteen second-round games will be conducted on Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14 with the winners advancing to one of four regional sites Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21. Winners of the four regionals will advance to the semifinals and final, which take place Saturday and Sunday, May 26-28 at Kerr Stadium in Salem, Virginia. The Old Dominion Athletic Conference and the City of Salem will serve as hosts for the championship.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (32):
- Atlantic East Conference: Cabrini
- Centennial Conference: Franklin & Marshall College
- Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin :University of Chicago
- Colonial States Athletic Conference: Bryn Athyn
- Commonwealth Coast Conference: Roger Williams
- Empire 8: St. John Fisher
- Great Northeast Athletic Conference: Johnson & Wales University (Providence)
- Heartland Collegiate Women’s Lacrosse Conference: Transylvania
- Landmark Conference: Scranton
- Liberty League: William Smith
- Little East Conference: Plymouth State
- Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference: Westfield State
- Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association: Hope
- Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth: York (Pennsylvania)
- Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom: Stevens Institute of Technology
- Midwest Women’s Lacrosse Conference: Lake Forest
- New England Small College Athletic Conference: Middlebury
- New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference: Babson
- New Jersey Athletic Conference: The College of New Jersey
- North Atlantic Conference: SUNY Canton
- North Coast Athletic Conference: Denison
- Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference: Aurora
- Northwest Conference: George Fox
- Ohio Athletic Conference: Capital
- Old Dominion Athletic Conference: Washington & Lee
- Presidents’ Athletic Conference: Washington and Jefferson
- Skyline Conference: Merchant Marine
- Southern Athletic Association: Rhodes
- Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference: Pomona-Pitzer
- State University of New York Athletic Conference: SUNY Geneseo
- United East Conference: St. Mary’s (Maryland)
- USA South Athletic Conference: Meredith
Pool B Berths (1):
- Salisbury
Pool C Berths (13):
- Christopher Newport
- Colby
- SUNY Cortland
- DePauw
- Gettysburg
- Kenyon
- Messiah
- MIT
- Mount Union
- Roanoke
- Trinity (CT)
- Tufts
- Wesleyan (CT)
