Northwestern beats Boston College for the 2023 DI women's lacrosse national championship

CARY, N.C. — The Northwestern lacrosse team is back on top of the sport. Combe Family Head Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller 's No. 1-ranked Wildcats throttled No. 2 Boston College 18-6, capturing the program's eighth national title and first since 2012 on Sunday afternoon. 📲Click here to see final bracket

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane cemented her legacy as one of the school's titans of sport by guiding Northwestern back to the pinnacle of the lacrosse world. Her score with 10:44 remaining in the game was one for the record books, as she set the school's career (288) and single-season (99) goal record on the same goal. The Clarkston, Mich. product earned tournament MVP honors and was joined on the all-tournament team by Madison Taylor , Erin Coykendall , Samantha White and Molly Laliberty .