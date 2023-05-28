TRENDING 📈

Northwestern Athletics | May 28, 2023

Northwestern beats Boston College for the 2023 DI women's lacrosse national championship

Northwestern vs. Boston College: 2023 NCAA women's lacrosse championship highlights

Graduate student attacker Izzy Scane cemented her legacy as one of the school's titans of sport by guiding Northwestern back to the pinnacle of the lacrosse world. Her score with 10:44 remaining in the game was one for the record books, as she set the school's career (288) and single-season (99) goal record on the same goal. The Clarkston, Mich. product earned tournament MVP honors and was joined on the all-tournament team by Madison TaylorErin CoykendallSamantha White and Molly Laliberty.

